THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Social Media Reactions Hit As Blue-Carpet Premiere Event Gets Underway

Marvel Studios lifted the social media embargo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a few days early, but with the movie's LA premiere now underway, more critics have shared their initial reactions to Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot.
A lot of these reactions are just as glowing as Friday's, but there are a few more mixed and a couple of outright negative posts.
For the most part, it sounds like fans of Marvel's First Family are going to be very happy with what director Matt Shakman delivers, though there are the usual complaints about some of the humor offsetting the drama, and the script being a little undercooked.
Have a read through the latest reactions below, and check back tomorrow for the full review roundup.
First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.
Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.
"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.
Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.