THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Social Media Reactions Hit As Blue-Carpet Premiere Event Gets Underway

Marvel Studios lifted the social media embargo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a few days early, but with the movie's LA premiere now underway, more critics have shared their initial reactions to Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot.

A lot of these reactions are just as glowing as Friday's, but there are a few more mixed and a couple of outright negative posts.

For the most part, it sounds like fans of Marvel's First Family are going to be very happy with what director Matt Shakman delivers, though there are the usual complaints about some of the humor offsetting the drama, and the script being a little undercooked.

Have a read through the latest reactions below, and check back tomorrow for the full review roundup.

#FantasticFour is the most visually-appealing MCU installment in years. Kirby lives up to the Sue Storm hype, the Ben / Johnny banter had me cheesin like crazy, + Pedro wowed me w/ his third act performance. There’s something missing tho. Liked, wish I loved. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/3Fa8LBElua — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) July 22, 2025

Just saw #Marvel’s Fantastic Four and well…..Marvel’s First Family has finally arrived! Director Matt Shakman pulls #TheFantasticFour and their science fictional world right out of the comic books. This is the most comic booky film Marvel Studios has ever released. Wasting zero… pic.twitter.com/n6zarTvdGm — Klepcx (@Klepcx) July 22, 2025

#TheFantasticFour: First Steps is a dream come true for Marvel fans.



Fantastic retro-futuristic production design and a perfect cast lead to a standout superhero experience. You love and care about this family as they go up against a formidable foe.



Awe-inspiring fun. pic.twitter.com/hs1yWAMxBw — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 22, 2025

They really did it. The #FantasticFour have FINALLY been given the cinematic treatment they deserved all along. That was one of the most unique & satisfying MCU films yet…. WOW. I need repeat viewings asap. @MarvelStudios @FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/mBS5cCFAgq — Jake Holland (@pizzabeardparty) July 22, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a very different Marvel movie. Characters first, distinctive visuals, and a focus less on action than on investing you in the heroes at the center of it all. A mother’s love for her son driving the climax sure worked on me, too. pic.twitter.com/7xNLaiT6J5 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) July 22, 2025

#FantasticFour is the most visually stunning and tonally distinct MCU movie yet. All 4 of the main cast members kill it, with Vanessa Kirby being the standout. Giacchino's score is an all timer. You will regret not watching this movie in the biggest theater possible. pic.twitter.com/1gdoH71LuD — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) July 22, 2025

In the context of the MCU, #FantasticFour felt a bit like your 3-hole hitter drawing a walk with runners on 2nd and 3rd. Not terrible, but it does just enough to be recommendable to the average moviegoer and to keep the cinematic universe flowing in a postive direction pic.twitter.com/doxBoOMlrF — Bob: Gooch Protocol (@bobgoochman) July 22, 2025

#FantasticFour is the best MCU film since NO WAY HOME — Matt Shakman delivers a film that truly feels singular against the massive MCU catalog w/ the retro 60s feel & GORGEOUS VFX. The cast is outstanding, w/ Kirby & Pascal leading the charge beautifully. The focus on family… pic.twitter.com/3HCP8qdIGa — Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) July 22, 2025

Fantastic Four is a refreshing break from the MCU’s meta mess to tell a sharp story about heroism’s challenges and compromises. The stakes are tangible and affecting, but Matt Shakman’s reliance on humor nearly undercuts them. Vanessa Kirby joins the upper echelon of MCU players. pic.twitter.com/1njBBZrRUd — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) July 22, 2025

#FantasticFour First Steps is what you get when you mix vintage Marvel comic books, Apollo 13, and family melodrama.



This is a '60s movie in a 2025 wrapper, and all of what I just said is a compliment of the highest order. I am now this kid again. pic.twitter.com/d1KG9RI9gi — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) July 22, 2025

My friends.. WE HAVE A FAMILY!! #FantasticFour is freaking awesome. Weird, creative, and way more grounded than I thought. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were my standouts but my god, Vanessa Kirby!!!



Matt Shakman went big, and the visuals were exactly what I’ve been… pic.twitter.com/8rgLoYkXM1 — Jones Vibes (@jonesvibesonly) July 22, 2025

Fantastic 4: wait no come back superman i take it all back — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 22, 2025

#TheFantasticFour First Steps is not only the best film take on Marvel’s 1st Family, it’s also one of the best MCU flicks period. Family dynamic? Nailed! Retro future setting? Perfect! Galactus? Terrifying! Mole Man? Give him a spinoff! It’s the FF movie we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/p7r83jh4v2 — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) July 22, 2025

Ok #thefantasticfour



A lot of good, some bad, but a great time overall! Chemistry is great, love the family feel, score, setting, production value on the *practical* sets. Drops you right in the action and doesn’t have any lulls. Also funny in a less typical MCU quirked up way. pic.twitter.com/F35JNioIti — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 22, 2025

#TheFantasticFour is one of the most visually pleasing MCU films to date! See it in IMAX! Also, Michael Giacchino absolutely COOKED with that score! 🔥



Loved the cast, but I am so, so, so sad to report I was a bit letdown overall. pic.twitter.com/S3O8EeIzHC — David Thompson (@daavidthompson) July 22, 2025

After 20 years of disappointment, this lifelong Fantastic Four fan has gotten not just a good or great FF movie, but the PERFECT FF movie... so much to discuss that I'll save for my review. Best Marvel introduction movie since the first Guardians of the Galaxy. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) July 22, 2025

Wow can’t believe #Marvel is back baby! #FantasticFour brings back that true marvel spirit comic fans and non comic fans miss from marvel movies. This might be the marvel movie since Endgame. Stellar cast used on the best script ever. I am thankful for Feige making this movie pic.twitter.com/it2dfsUi7S — bruhman (@Telecinemas) July 21, 2025

#FantasticFour is absolutely JAW DROPPING. Get ready to see “MCU IS BACK” all weekend/Summer long. The screenplay is FANTASTIC, Galactus is MASSIVE (that voice my GAWD 😩). The effects are brilliant and the style is gorgeous. Congrats to Matt Shakman for hitting a massive Home… pic.twitter.com/D3TPTpDMXL — PCP (@rotator_) July 22, 2025

Knew nothing going into Fantastic 4 and really enjoyed it. A lot more seriously played than I expected. I will say I wanted more time to appreciate some of the characters better but Vanessa Kirby kept stepping in & dominating, leaving little room for anyone else to matter as much pic.twitter.com/gup9u4AoU4 — Christopher Campbell (@thefilmcynic) July 22, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.