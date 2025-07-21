THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Social Media Reactions Hit As Blue-Carpet Premiere Event Gets Underway

The first social media reactions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps landed over the weekend, but more critics have weighed-in with their thoughts following the movie's world premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2025 10:07 PM EST
Marvel Studios lifted the social media embargo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a few days early, but with the movie's LA premiere now underway, more critics have shared their initial reactions to Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot.

A lot of these reactions are just as glowing as Friday's, but there are a few more mixed and a couple of outright negative posts.

For the most part, it sounds like fans of Marvel's First Family are going to be very happy with what director Matt Shakman delivers, though there are the usual complaints about some of the humor offsetting the drama, and the script being a little undercooked.

Have a read through the latest reactions below, and check back tomorrow for the full review roundup.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 10:52 PM
Tomorrowland was reteo futuristic too 😭

But im mildly excited
StSteven
StSteven - 7/22/2025, 12:02 AM
@vectorsigma - I'm actually on vacation at Disney World with my family and we literally just got back from Tomorrowland about an hour ago and I can guarantee you, sir, that it is in fact retro-futuristic.

Oh, wait, you mean that under-performing Clooney movie. Dunno, never saw it 😉 (and considering that I didn't see anything referencing that movie in the gift shops, I'm guessing that Disney would prefer that we not continue talking about it and we still have 2 more days here so I will not speak of it again because the Mouse is watching. He's ALWAYS watching).
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2025, 12:09 AM
@StSteven - lolz. Yeah i was referencing the clooney movie.

And for sure Disney dont want to bring back bad memories of it 😅
StSteven
StSteven - 7/22/2025, 12:17 AM
@vectorsigma - Shhhhhhhh! For God's sake, man, I have a family t think about here! 😉
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 10:54 PM
"Fantastic 4: wait no come back superman i take it all back"

Ive heard this guy gave Superman 2.5/5

Uh oh 😭
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/21/2025, 11:18 PM
@vectorsigma - That’s David Ehrlich, a very knowledge film critic but not someone who would love something like Superman or F4.

I’m not sure how to take his.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:21 PM
@thedrudo - based on his comment, it seems F4 mightve deservee the 2.5/5 than Superman. But let's see.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/21/2025, 10:56 PM
We took the kids to see Superman last week and have our tickets for F4 this coming weekend. What a time to be a dad!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:01 PM
@FrankenDad - same, we watched superman for the 2nd time last weekend and will watch f4 this week. 🫡
Humperdink
Humperdink - 7/21/2025, 11:02 PM
@FrankenDad - Enjoy the time while you have it, my friend!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/21/2025, 11:02 PM
Cast seem to be having fun and are proud of the movie. Fùck the reviews they dont effect me at all
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/21/2025, 11:03 PM
Queue the standard reactions from all of the usual suspects…

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/21/2025, 11:41 PM
@BruceWayng - you post this on ever F4 reaction article. Maybe you just like throating weiner
XKnight
XKnight - 7/21/2025, 11:04 PM
Sounds Fanatastic!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:05 PM
" I wanted more time to appreciate some of the characters better but Vanessa Kirby kept stepping in & dominating, leaving little room for anyone else to matter as much"

Uh oh 😭 sue boss lady confirmed 😭
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2025, 11:10 PM
They really did do a good job with the futuristic retro look, judging from the trailers. Definitely gives me some Fallout vibes.
ForceofWakanda
ForceofWakanda - 7/21/2025, 11:10 PM
Blue carpet is clever promo
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/21/2025, 11:18 PM
@ForceofWakanda - yeah. That's never been done before
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:23 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - i cant remember what film, but i remember there was a purple carpet premier
ForceofWakanda
ForceofWakanda - 7/21/2025, 11:26 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

I didn't doubt that it has, I wasn't sure, I'm just speaking to the idea in general
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2025, 11:16 PM

I can’t facking wait.

MCU haters can suck it.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/21/2025, 11:26 PM
I have a feeling thia will be a good CBM. Unfortunately to all the haters and youtube reactionaries, if this movie doesnt have a 95% RT score and make 800 million at the box office, it will be called a failure and awful.

User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/21/2025, 11:35 PM
Good to hear. I think F4 RT score is going to somewhere similar to Superman's.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:41 PM
Sime comments on that 5-min sneak peak which i think is the first 5 minutes

- i miss the old marvel studios intro
- this retro visuals seems liks a cop out for bad cgi. The cgi footages shown are grainy and some look bad but you can forgive it because it is retro looking
- the action is typical, like "running around in a green screen" typical. Im looking for something like how Gunn does it with some extra effort in the movements and camera angles. But lets see with the rest of the film
- score is great as usual, i really like Giacchinos scores in the past
- not familiar with comics but there were mentions of villains in the comics
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/21/2025, 11:50 PM
WE BACK BABY! DC AND MARVEL! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

User Comment Image

