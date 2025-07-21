THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

Marvel Studios is back tonight, live from sunny Los Angeles, for the blue carpet world premiere of their third and final release of the year, the long-awaited The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The early buzz has been otherworldly, so expect tonight to be a major event for the entire Marvel family as the stars of their latest blockbuster — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn — are formally welcomed into the storied Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Matt Shakman is also expected to attend alongside the entire supporting cast, and as always, expect Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to make an appearance — possibly dropping some juicy hints about what’s coming next.

Plus, with Avengers: Doomsday currently in production, there’s a strong chance we might see some cast members from next year’s Marvel epic make a surprise appearance. As for whether Doctor Doom himself — Robert Downey Jr. — shows up, well, you’ll just have to tune in and see!

**In lieu of a YouTube stream, Marvel Studios is hosting the blue carpet world premiere live stream on Disney+, so you'll need an active subscription to watch along. We've attached the link below - just click the image below to join the stream - then come back here to follow along with the rest of the CBM faithful!**

The cast features Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us; The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear; The Punisher), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great), Ralph Ineson (The Witch; The Green Knight), Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll; Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Black Bird), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock; Doctor Who).

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of Thrones) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25!