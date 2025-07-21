THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

Tonight's the night! Marvel Studios is back for its third and final major release of the year: The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and have provided a blue carpet world premiere live stream! Check it out!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 21, 2025 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios is back tonight, live from sunny Los Angeles, for the blue carpet world premiere of their third and final release of the year, the long-awaited The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The early buzz has been otherworldly, so expect tonight to be a major event for the entire Marvel family as the stars of their latest blockbuster — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn — are formally welcomed into the storied Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Matt Shakman is also expected to attend alongside the entire supporting cast, and as always, expect Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to make an appearance — possibly dropping some juicy hints about what’s coming next.

Plus, with Avengers: Doomsday currently in production, there’s a strong chance we might see some cast members from next year’s Marvel epic make a surprise appearance. As for whether Doctor Doom himself — Robert Downey Jr. — shows up, well, you’ll just have to tune in and see!

**In lieu of a YouTube stream, Marvel Studios is hosting the blue carpet world premiere live stream on Disney+, so you'll need an active subscription to watch along. We've attached the link below - just click the image below to join the stream - then come back here to follow along with the rest of the CBM faithful!**

The cast features Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us; The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear; The Punisher), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great), Ralph Ineson (The Witch; The Green Knight), Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll; Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Black Bird), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock; Doctor Who).

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of Thrones) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25! 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Clarifies Recent Comments About Reed Richards Leading The AVENGERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Clarifies Recent Comments About Reed Richards Leading The AVENGERS
RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scenes Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scenes Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 10:02 PM
I'm already watching 😃
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2025, 10:04 PM
I Will not watch until they restore Malkovich....RELEASE THE MALKOVICH CUT NOW!
Robby
Robby - 7/21/2025, 10:05 PM
Stop screaming at me!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 10:05 PM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/21/2025, 10:14 PM
This guy gave SUPERMAN a 2.5/5

This is what he had to say about First Steps

Fantastic 4: wait no come back superman i take it all back
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 10:42 PM
@RockReigns - uh oh 😭
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/21/2025, 10:30 PM
LFG
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/21/2025, 10:37 PM
Pedro in the building
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 10:41 PM
I was going to watch Superman for each time i hear "family" on the f4 film

Good thing i did not incluse this premier. My wallet and schedule will not habdle it 😭😭😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 10:44 PM
"early buzz has been otherworldly"

Dont be like Josh Rohan 😭

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder