HIM's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Mixed First Reviews For Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Movie Hit

The reviews are in for Jordan Peele's horror/comedy HIM, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score. Unfortunately, it's so far failing to reach the same heights as the filmmaker's previous efforts...

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Source: Fear HQ

From Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost: HIM

Adapted from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (Limetown), HIM centres on a promising young football player, invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty team's ageing QB1.

Marlon Wayans stars in an electrifying dramatic role as the legendary quarterback, and former college athlete Tyriq Withers (Atlanta) plays his protégé. The film also stars Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Tim Heidecker (Us), comedian Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, making their feature film debuts.

The first reviews for HIM have just hit the field, and as we first reported on FearHQ.com, they're largely negative. Critics appear unimpressed with the movie's laughs and scares, though some at least appreciated what Peele was aiming for with this football story.

The Wrap, for example, writes, "You learn about as much from the movie as you do from the trailer, and the trailer is free to watch and saves you a lot of time." The Hollywood Reporter agreed, noting, "HIM certainly tries to be disturbing. Too hard, in fact."

"The movie at times plays like a high-budget student film," Vulture explains. "It’s eager to impress us with technique. And it does, at least until we realize that there’s not much else going on." 

Next Best Picture was similarly unimpressed. "HIM falters as a comedy and even more so as a horror film," the site notes, "rarely putting in the effort to build tension or create memorable scares."

Variety seemed a little happier with what they saw, at least. "Amid the thrills, HIM gets you thinking about the sport and all that it demands, potentially making monsters of our heroes in the process. But as the saying goes: Don’t hate the player, hate the game." 

Finally, We Live Entertainment states, "Whether or not the film fully succeeds, I found myself completely wrapped up in what was presented. I admired the filmmaking choices and have plenty of praise to offer for the efforts from star Marlon Wayans."

With this first wave of reviews counted, HIM has been awarded a pretty dire 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a sharp contrast from Peele's previous films: Get Out (98%), Us (93%), and Nope (83%). 

HIM arrives in theaters this weekend. You can watch the trailer in the player below. 

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/18/2025, 8:57 AM
Peele didn't direct though...

This reminds me of all the hype around "Quentin Tarantino's - Hero"

Thought that movie was good he had nearly nothing to do with it prior to its release in the west.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/18/2025, 9:02 AM
Looks rotten
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/18/2025, 9:06 AM
This is not a Jordan Peele film....so stop advertising it like it is...

