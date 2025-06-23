I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Character Posters Spotlight Julie James & Some Fresh Fisherman Fodder

Following the recent full trailer, Sony Pictures has released a series of new character posters for the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, which is set to slash its way into theaters next month.

The posters spotlight the movie's new protagonists (and potential Fisherman fodder) played by Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) and Tyriq Withers (Him), along with returning stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as OG survivors Julie James and Ray Bronson.

Each poster also highlights a trait from each character that won't save them from the Fisherman's hook.

danica, your popularity won’t save you.#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer comes to theatres July 18. pic.twitter.com/NTEe9lPQlT — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie) June 23, 2025

stevie, your guilt won’t save you.#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer comes to theatres July 18. pic.twitter.com/WjpBJENSb8 — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie) June 23, 2025

tyler, your facts won’t save you.#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer comes to theatres July 18. pic.twitter.com/kOWe7VR7In — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie) June 23, 2025

ray, your history won’t save you.#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer comes to theatres July 18. pic.twitter.com/ustz9FkkLZ — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie) June 23, 2025

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared her day-to-day activities today. Looks like she has a friend lurking nearby...#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer 🪝❤️🩸 pic.twitter.com/J6gCZZMyWu — The Scream VAULT | Joey Noberini II (@thescreamvault) June 21, 2025

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

Yes, that is basically the exact same plot as the original (no big surprise there). The only real difference is that our young protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help as they're getting picked off.

You can check out the latest trailer below.

One original character/cast member who will not be returning is Sarah Michelle Gellar's Helen, although director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson did her best to convince the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star to reprise her role.

"I tried relentlessly, and she's dead," the filmmaker told EW in a recent interview. "I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead. I tried to pitch some crazy s--- too. I was like, 'What if it's like you weren't dead and you're actually alive, but in hiding?' And Sarah's like, 'I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.' I was like, 'Yeah, but what if?' And she said, 'I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.'"

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.