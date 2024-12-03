I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: The Fisherman Returns In First Official BTS Image As Filming Gets Underway

Sony Pictures has announced that cameras are now officially rolling on the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, and we have a first behind-the-scenes image featuring a familiar-looking hook.

Ben Willis, aka The Fisherman, was the seemingly unkillable villain of the original trilogy. Believed to be a normal man who set out to take revenge on the group of teens who left him for dead in the first movie, he survived all manner of carnage in the two sequels with zero explanation.

Whether this will turn out to be Willis or a copycat killer remains to be seen.

The studio has also confirmed that both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are set to reprise their respective roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, but there's no mention of Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Last week, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted an Instagram photo from the set, leading to speculation that she might be set to return as beauty queen Helen Shivers... despite being pretty definitively killed off in the original movie.

Production is underway for #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer. Exclusively in theatres this summer. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/2mRBbXyMeC — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@IKWYDLS_Movie) December 3, 2024

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes recently parted ways with the upcoming slasher "requel" after signing on to play the female lead in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' Masters of the Universe movie, in which she'll play Teela. Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King are still on board for supporting roles in IKWYDLS, but character details are under wraps.

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) has signed on to direct the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

How do feel about a legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.)."

The untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.