IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode 7 Preview Teases The Story Of The REAL Pennywise The Dancing Clown

In It: Welcome to Derry's sixth instalment, we learn that Ingrid Kersh, Lilly's friend from Juniper Hill, is really Pennywise's daughter (well, the daughter of the man who inspired "It" to take on that form).

You can learn more in our latest spoiler breakdown, but Ingrid seems to believe that the entity haunting Derry is her father. Convinced she can bring him back and now wearing the clown costume herself, it's clear that the next couple of weeks are going to take us to some twisted places.

A first look at the penultimate episode, "The Black Spot," shows the real Pennywise the Dancing Clown on stage. Later, he takes a young clown under his wing, with the prevailing theory being that he could be "It," hoping to learn how it can use the role of "clown" to lure in the children it feasts on.

Of course, many of you will remember Mrs. Kersh from It: Chapter Two, though that was seemingly "It" taking on her form. Clearly, Pennywise has a noteworthy link to this family that we can expect to be explored in the show's final couple of episodes.

During a recent interview with Collider (via FearHQ.com), Clara Stack (Lilly Bainbridge), Amanda Christine (Ronnie Grogan), and Matilda Lawler (Marge Truman) dropped some hints about It: Welcome to Derry's finale.

"Honestly, reading the scripts, it was just shock after shock after shock," Stack said. "There are so many plot twists within this series that I think are really going to shock the audience. They’re really relevant to the plot and really surprising. And there are so many incredible, horrific and tense sequences throughout this series. I think people watching are just going to be really terrified and really shocked."

Lawler added, "I’m excited for people to see the ways that the last few episodes of the series go further into the origins of the entity and connect to both the movies more deeply," leading Christine to tease, "The last episodes dive into the origin story, and they get into the books and the movies. So, just stay tuned for everything to come."

Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The cast is led by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (It, The Flash) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), will debut on HBO and also be available to stream on HBO Max. Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series.

Six episodes of It: Welcome to Derry are now streaming on HBO Max, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly leading up to the season finale on December 14.