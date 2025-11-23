IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Spoilers: Episode 5 Finally Unleashes Pennywise The Clown After Show's Biggest Twist Yet

The fifth episode of It: Welcome to Derry, titled "29 Neibolt Street," finally unleashes Pennywise the Clown for a confrontation that turns the show on its head...and that's after a jaw-dropping return!

By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2025 10:11 PM EST
Source: FearHQ.com

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com.

In It: Welcome to Derry's fifth episode, "29 Neibolt Street," Matty Clements, the boy who vanished in the show's premiere, is revealed to be alive as he reunites with Lilly, Will, Ronnie, Marge, and Rich, and tells them that he managed to escape Pennywise's lair.

Matty stops them from getting any adults involved, and explains that Teddy's brains were eaten by It, and Suzie bled out after her arm was torn off. Phil, however, is still alive. With that, a plan is agreed on to head into the sewers and save their friend.

At the same time, the military mounts an attack on Pennywise's lair; General Shaw has figured out that one final bloody event marks the end of a cycle, and that there will then be 27 years of peace. The reason the town seems to become so unhinged during the entity's attacks is because It sheds its skin, tainting Derry's water. 

A monstrous Uncle Sam attacks the invading soldiers, and Hallorann is mentally tortured by Pennywise after encountering the creature with his psychic abilities. As events underground continue to escalate, Leroy inadvertently kills his friend and the kids learn a devastating secret.

That isn't Matty; Pennywise has been posing as him this whole time, and is finally revealed in all his horrible glory as Bill Skarsgård's iconic monster attempts to devour the kids he's been stalking.

Fortunately, Lilly manages to fend Pennywise off with a piece of his cage, originally taken into the sewer by the military (possibly giving these kids an advantage in the weeks ahead).

Hank, meanwhile, has escaped prison after being falsely accused of the murders and is revealed to have been secretly seeing Lilly's friend from Juniper Hill Asylum, Ingrid

The episode ends with Hallorann emerging from the sewers, not quite in his right mind after his encounter with the entity opened up a Pandora's Box of traumatic memories he's spent his whole life suppressing. Critics have yet to see the final few instalments, so where things go from here remains to be seen. 

Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The cast is led by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (ItThe Flash) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), will debut on HBO and also be available to stream on HBO Max. Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series.

Five episodes of It: Welcome to Derry are now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly leading up to the season finale on December 14.

WERWULF: Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes A Transformation Of Her Own In New Set Photos From Robert Eggers' Next Movie
WERWULF: Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes A Transformation Of Her Own In New Set Photos From Robert Eggers' Next Movie
RESIDENT EVIL Movie Director Teases The Slow-Dread Tone Of His Video Game Adaptation
RESIDENT EVIL Movie Director Teases The "Slow-Dread" Tone Of His Video Game Adaptation

JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/23/2025, 10:46 PM
LOVE this show !!! Been a huge Stephen King fan since I was a kid and 'IT' was one of the first real books I ever read, along with his other epics like 'THE STAND' and his short stories.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 11/24/2025, 1:02 AM
@JackDeth - it and Pet semetary were my two first real novels when I was still in grade school. Love the show!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/23/2025, 11:45 PM
Cool series
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 11/24/2025, 12:15 AM
finally studios making something I dont have to be a edgelord and hate on.
Its just a damn fantastic show for Stephen King fans.
imma go rewatch Dr. Sleep now
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/24/2025, 12:24 AM
After not enjoying the first episode, I actually have been really getting into the past few episodes. Until this episode. Some of the weakest writing of the show so far.
Biggums
Biggums - 11/24/2025, 12:47 AM
Special effects on this show truly surprised me

