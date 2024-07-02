Josh Hartnett Is Caught In A TRAP In New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller

A second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest psychological thriller, Trap, has been released, and it finds Josh Hartnett's serial killer in a desperate situation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest high-concept thriller, Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett (Sin City, 30 Days of Night) as a serial killer cornered by the cops while attending a concert with his daughter.

All the brief synopsis tells us is that "a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event," but thanks to the first teaser, we already know there's a lot more to the premise.

Noticing a large police presence in and around the venue, Hartnett's Cooper persuades a vendor to tell him what's going on, and finds out that the cops have been tipped off that a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher will be attending the concert.

Cooper then goes to the bathroom to check his home security system, and we see that he has a man tied up in a chair screaming for help.

This new trailer definitely seems to confirm that Hartnett's character is the Butcher, but this being a Shyamalan film, we can't help but feel there might be at least one more twist that's been kept out of the marketing. We also get to see the lengths Cooper will go to in order to avoid capture, including pushing a young girl down the stairs so he can get backstage.

In a recent interview, Shyamalan told Empire that his original idea for the pitch was: “What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” He also revealed that the movie was partially inspired by the real ‘Operation Flagship’ – a 1985 plot in which several fugitives were offered free NFL tickets, only to discover that the whole thing was a sting operation.

“It was hilarious. The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny.”

Check out the new trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Trap will be released on 9th August 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures

UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/2/2024, 7:12 AM
Well shit, this might be the first Shyamalan feature i actually check out in theatres since The Village! this looks quite original!
Hartnett on a strong come back these last couple years
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 7:23 AM
This should quell the folks who opinioned that the first teaser was just leading us to believe Hartnett was the killer.

Movie looks darn cool! Been loving seeing Josh Hartnett back in films.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/2/2024, 7:32 AM
This film could be his best hit in years. It looks great because it carries that uniqueness of M Night’s ingenuity as a storyteller. His filmography can be hit and miss but when he’s got it, he’s got it!
A great film is simply a good idea executed perfectly. I’m really looking forward to this one.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/2/2024, 7:45 AM
Bro why the F is Pedro Pascal, Chris Pratt, Ryan Gosling etc in everything and Josh Hartnett in barely anything for decades? Did he not suck Hollywood execs Ds? I always liked Josh as an actor but always felt like Hollywood closed the door on him. Probably because he didn't suck the D.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 7:48 AM
@Typhoon20 - He stepped away on his own accord to focus on family life, and did small productions throughout then at time. It was his choice, but he never quit acting or anything. In recent years he's come back.

So, I don't know, have a Coke and a smile and take a breath.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/2/2024, 7:53 AM
@IAmAHoot - Yeah, that was my understanding. He kept being courted for big budget/superhero (batman) stuff that he didn't want to do so he took a step back. I feel like in the next couple years he's going to get locked into some really good stuff. Super suprised to see him pop up in the The Bear last week.

View Recorder