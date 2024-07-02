Josh Hartnett Is Caught In A TRAP In New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest high-concept thriller, Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett (Sin City, 30 Days of Night) as a serial killer cornered by the cops while attending a concert with his daughter.

All the brief synopsis tells us is that "a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event," but thanks to the first teaser, we already know there's a lot more to the premise.

Noticing a large police presence in and around the venue, Hartnett's Cooper persuades a vendor to tell him what's going on, and finds out that the cops have been tipped off that a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher will be attending the concert.

Cooper then goes to the bathroom to check his home security system, and we see that he has a man tied up in a chair screaming for help.

This new trailer definitely seems to confirm that Hartnett's character is the Butcher, but this being a Shyamalan film, we can't help but feel there might be at least one more twist that's been kept out of the marketing. We also get to see the lengths Cooper will go to in order to avoid capture, including pushing a young girl down the stairs so he can get backstage.

In a recent interview, Shyamalan told Empire that his original idea for the pitch was: “What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” He also revealed that the movie was partially inspired by the real ‘Operation Flagship’ – a 1985 plot in which several fugitives were offered free NFL tickets, only to discover that the whole thing was a sting operation.

“It was hilarious. The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny.”

Check out the new trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think.

30,000 Fans.

300 Cops.

1 Serial Killer.

No Escape.



Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Trap will be released on 9th August 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures