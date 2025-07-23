KEEPER: Check Out The Disturbing First Trailer For LONGLEGS Director Osgood Perkins' Latest Horror Movie

We're not exactly sure what's going on in the first trailer for Osgood Perkins' Keeper, but it looks like the Longlegs director is set to deliver more nightmare fuel...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 07:07 AM EST
"I don't want to play in your yard, I don't like you anymore. You'll be sorry when you see me, sliding down our cellar door..."

NEON has released the first teaser trailer for Keeper, the latest horror movie from Osgood Perkins, who has been carving out a name as a modern-day master of scares following the likes of The Blackcoat's Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Longlegs, and The Monkey.

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor), and follows a couple as they "escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

The unsettling teaser doesn't reveal much, simply showing various women in different locations (and possibly timelines) looking towards the camera, before things take a very dark turn. Based on the synopsis, it sounds like Maslany's character might discover that her boyfriend has been taking these women to his cabin and either murdering them or keeping them prisoner so that this mysterious entity can finish the job.

Written by Nick Lepard, Keeper is produced by Chris Ferguson and Jesse Savath of Oddfellows. Maslany; Marlaina Mah for Oddfellows; Noah Segal and Laurie May for Elevation Pictures; Brian Kavanaugh Jones; Fred Berger and Peter Micelli on behalf of Range Media Partners; John Hegeman and Vince Totino for Wayward Entertainment; and Bonner Bellew for Welcome Villain are all on board as executive producers.

“It was made during the [Writers Guild] strike, so I couldn’t write it, this lovely Canadian non-union guy wrote this movie and we sort of figured out this thing,” said Perkins during a recent interview with IndieWire“I was able to get Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland to kind of do a grown-up, kind of relationship horror that takes place in, more or less, one location. It’s a beautiful, beautiful movie. And Tatiana Maslany, who’s obviously in ‘The Monkey’ (Lois, the protagonist’s mother) is just the greatest. She’s so infinite. I’m so lucky to have her.”

Check out the trailer and a poster below, and let us know what you think is going on in the comments section.

“During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past,”

Keeper also stars Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, and Christin Park, and is set to release in theaters on November 14.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 7:51 AM
I didn't like Longlegs not scary but very boring.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 8:08 AM
@AllsGood - trailer look like crime drama
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 8:11 AM
@dragon316 - The Trailer didn't get me excited either.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/23/2025, 8:06 AM
Loved longlegs, didn't see The Monkey yet as its very divisive. Most dark comedy are because your supposed to laugh and be terrified? This new film looks interesting.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 8:09 AM
@mastakilla39 - had crappy ending I was skimming through it at home what read spoiler review find out nothing scary about money felt like Annabelle
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 8:10 AM
What’s weird horror movie trailer saw this year this or football one I choose football one

