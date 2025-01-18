Leigh Whannell Explains Why THE INVISIBLE WOMAN Was Scrapped And Ryan Gosling Walking Away From WOLF MAN

Leigh Whannell Explains Why THE INVISIBLE WOMAN Was Scrapped And Ryan Gosling Walking Away From WOLF MAN

Wolf Man director Leigh Whannell has addressed his decision to move on from The Invisible Man sequel, The Invisible Woman, and opens up on why Ryan Gosling didn't star in his latest monster movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: THR (via Fear HQ)

When Universal Pictures' plan for an MCU-style "Dark Universe" fell apart, Blumhouse wasted no time putting its own spin on those iconic movie monsters. The Invisible Man was among the first and received rave reviews before grossing  $144.5 million worldwide on a mere $7 million budget. 

While filmmaker Leigh Whannell has since moved on to Wolf Man, there's been chatter for years about him helming a sequel revolving around Elisabeth Moss' "Invisible Woman." 

The movie ended by teasing a vigilante-style follow-up and both Jason Blum and James Wan have left the door open to it becoming a reality in previous interviews.

Unfortunately, Whannell doesn't seem overly interested and closed the door on stepping behind the camera for The Invisible Woman while talking to The Hollywood Reporter (via FearHQ.com).

"An ending is the hardest thing to do in screenwriting. It’s the holy grail of screenwriting, and I revere movies with great endings. In fact, I just went to the Chinese Theatre and saw Se7en in IMAX. I’ve seen that film so many times, but seeing it on a big screen really hammered home how great that ending is. I envy that powerful ending as a screenwriter."

With Invisible Man, you talked about the track 'Denouement,' and because I love that note that the film ended on, I can’t imagine gluing more story onto that. Sequels are mostly driven by the economics of Hollywood. “We scored, we did well, and let’s do it again. Let’s get them back there.” And I’ve been a front-row viewer of that. I have also written two movies [Saw and Insidious] that have turned into long-running franchises with varying degrees of artistic success. I’m not going to pretend that every movie in the Saw franchise is... That film has become its own beast, and I sit outside of it now."

"I was so happy with Invisible Man’s ending that I just don’t feel the artistic need to go forward with it. The financial need is something different. The studio might look at that and say, 'Well, we feel like it should keep going because we want to make more money.' But on an artistic level, I’m like, 'That’s a nice closed door there. Let’s just leave it closed.'"

The moment has perhaps passed for that sequel now, though it's unclear what Whannell has planned following Wolf Man (which hasn't received the same level of acclaim as The Invisible Man so far). 

Elsewhere in the conversation, the filmmaker was asked about a previous version of Wolf Man which we know Barbie and The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling was attached to star in.

Ultimately, it sounds like the biggest issue was scheduling issues caused by what's proven to be a fairly chaotic few years in Hollywood between the pandemic and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. 

"I was working with Ryan Gosling, initially. He was attached to star, and we were developing it and developing it. Then, there were scheduling issues, so I was like, 'You know what? I’m just going to move on to another project.' And then it suddenly came back around, which I was happy about, because I was able to continue with the script that I had already written. I was able to just pick it right up." 

"Ryan, unfortunately, because of his schedule, wasn’t able to [continue], but it was definitely a twistier road than I’ve taken in the past. In the case of Upgrade and Invisible Man, it was A, B, C. It was very linear: write the movie, look for financiers, find the cast, shoot the film. So this was definitely the most winding road to making a film, but I’m so happy that I got to make it."

Wolf Man co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. The movie is now playing in theaters. 

THE MONKEY: Osgood Perkins' Next Horror Movie Gets A Demented, Bloody New Redband Trailer
Related:

THE MONKEY: Osgood Perkins' Next Horror Movie Gets A Demented, Bloody New Redband Trailer
UNTIL DAWN Trailer Delivers On Scares But Is Likely To Disappoint Fans Of The PlayStation Game
Recommended For You:

UNTIL DAWN Trailer Delivers On Scares But Is Likely To Disappoint Fans Of The PlayStation Game

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 12:48 PM
ryan walked because the suit was dog shit, THE INVISIBLE WOMAN Was Scrapped because disney's marvel wood have Sued the b0ll0cks off them
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 12:55 PM
Because Ryan Gosling has some common sense?

Boycott the trash new monster movies.

Invisible Man is trash too.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 1/18/2025, 1:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Gosling has been in trash movies for years now.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/18/2025, 12:57 PM
Interested to see how they would handle a Creature from the Black Lagoon reboot.
Demigods
Demigods - 1/18/2025, 1:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - that’s an actual story that would be good to take a more grounded approach to... not the Wolfman.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:14 PM
@SonOfAGif -
An average white woman flees from her mean white husband.

She meets a gill-man in a South American swamp.

She pays for the gill-man's daughter's college tuition.

And because Hollywood is full of degenerates, she has sex with the non human titular character.

It may get nominated for best picture and even win.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 1:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - Going by the previous 2 films, as cheap and uninspired as humanly possible with a feminist twist.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/18/2025, 1:12 PM
Gosling made the smart move. This movie was boring. The tension and body horror was decent here and there but the story was a bore and predictable. The design was bland.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:16 PM
?si=qkv_hvQuD57QIRFm
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 1:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/18/2025, 1:16 PM
Invisible Man was good but I hear The Wolfman is pretty bad.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:24 PM
@marvel72 -
They are both bad.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 1:28 PM
@marvel72 - It's as lame as it sounds. 94% melodrama and maybe 6% "wolf". The "wolf" "action" itself is very been there, done that but on a lesser budget. You'd get more from re-watching the 2010 film.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:28 PM
SPOILERS

SPOILERS

.
.
.
.
.
.
SPOILERS


Invisible Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.

Wolf Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.

Gill Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.

Mummy Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.

Frankenstein Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.

Vampire Man - Mean white man dies, average white woman lives.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:31 PM
Save your money.
Watch:
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Curse of the Werewolf (Oliver Reed)
Star Wars (1977)
An American Werewolf in London
Silver Bullet
The Monster Squad
My Mom's a Werewolf
Ginger Snaps
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 1:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You missed one
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 1:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what no love for dog soldiers?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/18/2025, 1:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Or save your time and watch none of these
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/18/2025, 1:40 PM
Am I the only person that enjoyed the Wolfman starring Benicio del Toro? I feel like people overlook that movie?
Nothing really to do with the article I’ve just notice that movie doesn’t get a lot of praise and it was a great one off monster film.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 1:45 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I think the appreciation for it has grown over the years compared to when it came out, it ain't great but still have some good elements.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/18/2025, 2:05 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I actually always really enjoyed it to be fair. The cast was great and the creature design was awesome. Can't really ask for a whole lot more than that from a premise that has been done to death already!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder