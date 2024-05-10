LONGLEGS Hailed As "Unnerving, Disturbing" And "One-Of-A-Kind" In Highly Positive First Reactions

We still know very little about Osgood Perkins' Longlegs, but if these first reactions are any indication, horror fans are in for a disturbing treat...

By MarkCassidy - May 10, 2024
Horror fans have been keeping a very close eye on director Osgood Perkins' (Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter) next project, and the first social media reactions for the mysterious Longlegs are in. 

These reactions are highly positive, and it sounds like the movie is a genuinely disturbing, terrifying experience.

Though Longlegs definitely seems to be keeping its biggest secrets firmly under wraps for the time being (and the teasers are all the better for it), we do know that the plot revolves around a rookie FBI agent (It Follows star Maika Monroe) attempting to track down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families.

Cage's character has largely been kept out of the marketing, aside from one unsettling shot.

Check out the social media posts below, and keep an eye out for a new trailer.

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?

Neon, A24 and Shudder saved the horror genre alone.

