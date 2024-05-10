LONGLEGS Hailed As "Unnerving, Disturbing" And "One-Of-A-Kind" In Highly Positive First Reactions

Horror fans have been keeping a very close eye on director Osgood Perkins' (Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter) next project, and the first social media reactions for the mysterious Longlegs are in.

These reactions are highly positive, and it sounds like the movie is a genuinely disturbing, terrifying experience.

Though Longlegs definitely seems to be keeping its biggest secrets firmly under wraps for the time being (and the teasers are all the better for it), we do know that the plot revolves around a rookie FBI agent (It Follows star Maika Monroe) attempting to track down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families.

Cage's character has largely been kept out of the marketing, aside from one unsettling shot.

Check out the social media posts below, and keep an eye out for a new trailer.

Get ready y’all because Longlegs is the real deal. Absolutely rancid, cursed vibes that had me scared to enter my dark hotel room. Maika Monroe is stunning and Cage is disturbing. This is Osgood Perkins in top form.



A contemporary Silence of the Lambs, methinks. pic.twitter.com/Alm9tUHXmS — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) May 9, 2024 I was so lucky to see #Longlegs, and no exaggeration: it could be the best horror film of ‘24. Oz Perkins can really get under my skin; this is his masterpiece. Monroe gives a fabulously unique lead performance, and Cage? NIGHTMARISH. Maybe the scariest 1st 10 mins, ever. pic.twitter.com/ImMEDDxGXi — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 9, 2024 LONGLEGS (2024): Holy shit. Oz Perkins has crafted an outstandingly bleak and fiendish investigative thriller. It's so violently evil (😈). A film that lingers in your thoughts, under your skin, and in the pit of your stomach well after it's over. Perkins' best (so far). pic.twitter.com/cw99b5ChIq — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) May 9, 2024 LONGLEGS: a mesmerizing horror film that swallows the viewer whole. Enrapturing and seductive, you feel the terror in your bones. Oz Perkins slays; the cast, including Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, get it on. LONGLEGS is one of the best films of 2024. (Un)Holy Hell! @neonrated pic.twitter.com/182tjENzhJ — doloresquintana (@doloresquintana) May 9, 2024 Already quite confident calling #LONGLEGS my favorite Oz Perkins film.



Those teasers sell it well. The mystery/unsolved serial killer case is wildly fascinating and HUGELY unnerving. No spoilers, of course, but where things land? I’ve never seen anything quite like it. I tend to… pic.twitter.com/IFOjODb3rb — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2024 #Longlegs builds tension and does not let up, with a an eerie use of colors to enhance dread. Maika Monroe gives a pained performance while Nicholas Cage's maniacal acting cranks up the unrelenting discomfort. pic.twitter.com/wZ1NWU2ffI — Speak Up/Save Palestine (@DarkSkyLady) May 9, 2024

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?