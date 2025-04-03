M3GAN 2.0 Trailer Tells Horror Fans To "Hold On To Your Vaginas" As Franchise Heads Down Action-Comedy Route

The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back. And this time, she's not alone. The original creative team behind the movie - led by horror titans James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse and director Gerard Johnstone - will reboot an all-new wild chapter in A.I. mayhem with M3GAN 2.0.

Whereas the first movie was a light-hearted, gory comedy, this follow-up looks like a full-blown action flick, with huge set pieces, choreographed action scenes, and fewer scares. Embracing the wackiness of this franchise's concept could be a smart move or a huge turn-off for M3GAN fans. We'll have to wait and see, but it does look like a lot of fun.

In this newly released trailer, M3GAN gets a new body - after her mind is hilariously placed in a harmless bit of tech - so she can save the world from the sinister Amelia. As the sequel's lead puts it, "Hold on to your vaginas!"

So, yeah, M3GAN 2.0 should be quite a wild ride.

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN's creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma's overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

Directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to be released in theaters on June 27. You can check out the new trailer and poster (via FearHQ.com) below.