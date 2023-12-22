MADAME WEB's Sydney Sweeney And THE WHITE LOTUS' Simona Tabasco To Star In Religious Horror Movie, IMMACULATE

A new religious horror movie, Immaculate, is on the way from Neon, and it's set to star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) and fellow The White Lotus alum, Simona Tabasco...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 22, 2023 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

"Not every intervention is divine."

Deadline is reporting that Neon has acquired North American rights to a new religious psychological horror film titled Immaculate, which is set to star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) and fellow The White Lotus (though they appeared in different seasons) alum Simona Tabasco.

Sweeney is also on board as a producer, along with Black Bear and Middle Child Pictures. A theatrical release is planned, but an exact date has yet to be finalized.

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate "follows Cecilia (Sweeney), a woman of devout faith who is offered a new role at an illustrious Italian convent. But her warm welcome to the European countryside is soon interrupted as Cecilia discovers her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets."

Sweeney's star has been on the rise since her Emmy-nominated turn in Euphoria, and she also has romantic comedy Anyone But You with Glen Powell and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, on the way. She is also set to play the title role in a remake of sci-fi "sexploitation" cult classic, Barbarella.

This won't be the actress' first brush with the horror genre, as she's previously appeared in Night Teeth and Nocturne.

Tabasco received acclaim and an Emmy nomination for her role as Lucia Greco, a prostitute enjoying the high life alongside aspiring chanteuse Mia (Grannò), in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. The 29-year-old Italian actress doesn't have many other credits to her name, but has been pegged as an up-and-comer to keep a close eye on.

Even though this is the first we've heard of the project, principal photography actually wrapped earlier this year, so a first look may not be too far off.

Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films produced with Sweeney, alongside Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with the actress following their work together on The White Lotus. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova served as executive producers, alongside Will Greenfield.

Immaculate marks the second recent collaboration with Neon and Black Bear after Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which is set for release on Christmas Day. Neon’s 2024 slate also includes Sean Baker’s new romantic drama Anora and Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut, Babes, starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Immaculate also stars Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God).

