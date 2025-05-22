RUMOR: Captain America's New Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed Along With Details On Doom's Followers

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga as the Russo Brothers make their MCU return to try and end this hit-or-miss era of storytelling in style.

Earth's (the Multiverse's?) Mightiest Heroes will assemble to battle Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, and along with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and New Avengers, we know Captain America will lead his own team of Avengers.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Sam Wilson's team will be comprised of Joaquin Torres/The Falcon, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Wong, and Shang-Chi. They're officially on his team, with She-Hulk likely to join them.

That's a formidable lineup, and Cap has brought together some legit powerhouses to help him protect the world from threats like Victor Von Doom.

The site notes that Latveria will also be featured in Avengers: Doomsday (which isn't overly surprising), and regarding Doom's team, it's said, "we've already met them." That either means they're Multiversal Variants of familiar characters or villains from previous MCU movies.

When Avengers: Doomsday was still Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, there was chatter online about a new version of the Illuminati assembling. While it no longer sounds like that's the plan, the site did share a few insights into what might have been:

"So there was this idea of uniting some of the most brilliant minds of the Multiverse together in order to stop the incursions from happening. It would have mirrored, in a way, the lineup of the Marvel Comics Illuminati but would have involved different characters from different universes which, in some way or form, have had experience with/or studied the Multiverse." "I had heard names like 616 Stephen Strange, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, the Charles Xavier and Beast from the universe at the end of The Marvels and the one we’ll see in the incursion with 616. Hell, I even heard them mention Miguel O’Hara at one point from Across the Spider-Verse, but I doubt it would pan out."

Marvel Studios arguably dropped the ball on the Illuminati with the team's introduction in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After they were so quickly taken out by the Scarlet Witch, it seems doubtful that a new iteration would have excited many fans.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.