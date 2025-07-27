AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Doesn't Know If They're Done Filming Because The Script Isn't Finished Yet

Avengers: Doomsday kicked off production in April, and this star has already filmed several scenes but isn't sure if they're done filming since the script isn't finished.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: THR

While Marvel Studios usually starts filming with a complete script, it's never considered the 'final' or 'final draft' of the script.

According to studio president Kevin Feige, their creative process involves constant tweaking and improvements, which he calls "plussing, "throughout filming.

That flexible, collaborative approach to filmmaking is part of what made the original Iron Man such a hit in 2008, and Marvel has continued to embrace that style, hoping to recreate lightning in a bottle.

Avengers: Doomsday looks to be no different as Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn has shared that she doesn't know if she's done filming as the script isn't finished being "plussed."

[I’m] not quite sure,” she said when asked if she was done shooting her scenes. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.” 

Rebecca Romijn stayed tight-lipped when asked whether she’s read the full script, responding coyly, “I can’t confirm or deny that I have.

She also remained vague about who she shared scenes with, simply saying she “can’t say.” However, she did reveal that filming with some of her original X-Men castmates, alongside a fresh mix of new faces, was a “surreal” experience.

It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast. I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams,” she shared.

It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago. Yeah, [it was] very surreal.

Anthony and Joe Russo, widely known as the Russo Brothers, are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday.

As MCU fans know, the sibling duo is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously led some of its biggest hits including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, along with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

They’re also currently slated to return for the highly anticipated follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The script for Avengers: Doomsday was penned by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

McFeely is once again teaming up with the Russo Brothers as a writer, continuing the partnership that shaped their past MCU successes.

However, his longtime writing partner Christopher Markus won’t be returning for these next Avengers installments.

Michael Waldron, best known for his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: Doomsday features a massive, multiverse-hopping ensemble that unites longtime MCU icons with fan-favorite X-Men and the long-awaited debut of the Fantastic Four.

Leading the charge on the villain side is Robert Downey Jr., returning in a bold twist as the powerful Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four finally enter the MCU spotlight, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Familiar Avengers make their return, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

On the mutant front, legends like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto reappear, while newcomers such as Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry join the expanding lineup.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/27/2025, 8:12 AM
How many of the Russo's previous MCU movies had a finished script when they started filming...?
It's a moot point all things considered, especially since they still haven't guaranteed casting everyone they want for all the given roles.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2025, 8:13 AM
Part of the problem is that the Multiverse Saga has been one huge mess. It hasn't had a cohesive story that the general audience could follow. It seems like only Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic 4 were OG MCU storytelling.
rebellion
rebellion - 7/27/2025, 8:52 AM
@SonOfAGif - Brave New World felt like exactly what it was. A mess that was reshot to hell and back several times. Imo.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/27/2025, 8:18 AM
I am not sold on the idea that the presence of all of these actors will make this a good movie.

I mean, it needs to be 2.5 hours long at least to do all the characters justice.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2025, 8:26 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - other people seem to think so there excited they don’t care they get see big names in marvel movie all over again flash had big names still did bad cameos alone wasn’t enough save it , look at thor had Chris hemsworth original thor still part of it female thor and Christian bale still did bad russel crow in it.,

They can put all marvel characters from all movies and tv shows in this will be enough to make it successful people will decide if movie fun entertaining to see not boring maybe get some laughs who knows I was surprised find cleopatra 1963 movie is four hours long 4 hours long for 1963 movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2025, 8:20 AM
it's the standard workflow for a disney marvel film
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/27/2025, 8:55 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 8:27 AM
After Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps Success. I can't wait for Doomsday.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 8:28 AM
This method is not sustainable in the long run, especially if the general audience is losing interest.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 7/27/2025, 8:31 AM
That's the Marvel formula since at least Age Of Ultron in these big crossover event films. It's not good and it's not sustainable but they did it pretty much everyone of these movies, that's why some of them feel disjointed. They can make it work in post but a lot of times they can't.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/27/2025, 8:33 AM
some fans are taking this totally out of proportion, and that just speak on their big ignorance. No offense.

big studios need a main draft to start a production, since all crew teams/departments need to prep their materials months in advance.

That doesnt mean that the director couldnt still film a few new short scenes here and there, if they come with a good idea, so they have more extra material to add on the editing room if its great. you know? This is why "scripts arent finished", because there is always room to add stuff (as Feige has said recently).

But.... clickbait sells more, I guess.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/27/2025, 8:41 AM
@gambgel - No one makes movies like this except for Marvel. That happened on Iron Man out of necessity and they ended up striking gold and have been trying to recapture that magic ever since, to varying degrees. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. In Phase 5, it hasn't worked out that great but we'll see what happens with Doomsday, I'm hoping for a good film. Also, I don't write clickbait, I despise it and never will.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/27/2025, 8:49 AM
Can’t wait for Iron Doom to remove his mask every time he has something important to say. I really really hope it’s made of nano-tech

