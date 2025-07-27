AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Doesn't Know If They're Done Filming Because The Script Isn't Finished Yet

While Marvel Studios usually starts filming with a complete script, it's never considered the 'final' or 'final draft' of the script.

According to studio president Kevin Feige, their creative process involves constant tweaking and improvements, which he calls "plussing, "throughout filming.

That flexible, collaborative approach to filmmaking is part of what made the original Iron Man such a hit in 2008, and Marvel has continued to embrace that style, hoping to recreate lightning in a bottle.

Avengers: Doomsday looks to be no different as Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn has shared that she doesn't know if she's done filming as the script isn't finished being "plussed."

“[I’m] not quite sure,” she said when asked if she was done shooting her scenes. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”

At THR's suite at #SDCC, #StarTrek: Strange New Worlds' Rebecca Romijn talks about what it was like returning to the role of 'Mystique' for #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/BTCNKcUmwS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2025

Rebecca Romijn stayed tight-lipped when asked whether she’s read the full script, responding coyly, “I can’t confirm or deny that I have.”

She also remained vague about who she shared scenes with, simply saying she “can’t say.” However, she did reveal that filming with some of her original X-Men castmates, alongside a fresh mix of new faces, was a “surreal” experience.

“It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast. I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams,” she shared.

“It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago. Yeah, [it was] very surreal.”

Anthony and Joe Russo, widely known as the Russo Brothers, are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday.

As MCU fans know, the sibling duo is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously led some of its biggest hits including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, along with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

They’re also currently slated to return for the highly anticipated follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The script for Avengers: Doomsday was penned by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

McFeely is once again teaming up with the Russo Brothers as a writer, continuing the partnership that shaped their past MCU successes.

However, his longtime writing partner Christopher Markus won’t be returning for these next Avengers installments.

Michael Waldron, best known for his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: Doomsday features a massive, multiverse-hopping ensemble that unites longtime MCU icons with fan-favorite X-Men and the long-awaited debut of the Fantastic Four.

Leading the charge on the villain side is Robert Downey Jr., returning in a bold twist as the powerful Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four finally enter the MCU spotlight, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Familiar Avengers make their return, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

On the mutant front, legends like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto reappear, while newcomers such as Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry join the expanding lineup.