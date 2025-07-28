When Will THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Be Released On Digital And Disney+? Everything You Need To Know

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently playing in theaters, but when will you be able to watch the movie on Digital and Disney+? We don't have confirmed dates, but can provide you with a rough idea!

By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 02:07 PM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters this weekend, and if its $218 million global opening is any indication, there's plenty of interest in seeing Marvel's First Family back on the big screen.

It's been a long time since Marvel Studios announced plans to reboot the Fantastic Four franchise inside Hall H at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con. While we're sure you'll all be paying to watch the movie multiple times in theaters, we know just as many of you are eager to learn when The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be available to watch at home. 

Even with the pandemic in the rearview, Disney still typically releases Marvel Studios movies on streaming roughly 90 days after they've been released theatrically. 

Deadpool & Wolverine took 97 days to reach Disney+, while the wait for Captain America: Brave New World was slightly longer at 103 days. Still, that three-month period is the norm, give or take a week or two. 

With that in mind, we'd expect an October 29 or November 5 launch for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+. Digital releases are usually around a month before then, so September 23 or September 30 both seem likely. 

Again, this isn't a guarantee, but it should give you a rough ballpark of when you'll be able to catch the latest MCU movie from the comfort of your own home. These days, that's a far better option for many fans, who are either sick of noisy filmgoers or simply can't afford pricey theater tickets for their entire family. 

The best way to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be on the biggest screen possible (we'd recommend IMAX), so we'd advise against waiting a few months to check this one out for the first time. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2025, 2:28 PM
This everything ? There must be More, send me a dm when you found Out old chap
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/28/2025, 2:29 PM
I'm still waiting on freaking Thunderbolts to hit D+
Matador
Matador - 7/28/2025, 2:48 PM
So in 3 months good to know.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 2:55 PM
Little early to ask that question... isn't it?

