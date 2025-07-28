The Script For The DCU's TEEN TITANS Movie Doesn't Exist According To James Gunn

Actress-turned-writer Ana Nogueira was said to have written a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios but according to its co-Chair, that script doesn't exist.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans

Actress-turned-writer Ana Nogueira has been generating considerable buzz within DC Studios, with earlier reports suggesting her strong work on the upcoming Supergirl movie impressed executives James Gunn and Peter Safran so much that she was also tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans movie.

From there, she was hired to write the studio's Wonder Woman reboot.

The narrative implied that Nogueira’s vision and voice had quickly made her a key player in shaping the DCU’s future.

However, James Gunn has just now provided clarification that throws some cold water on at least part of that reporting.

In response to a fan question on social media, Gunn confirmed that there is currently no script for a Teen Titans movie in development, seemingly contradicting the reports that Nogueira had already been assigned to write it and was in fact, working on a second draft.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on Wonder Woman for a while," said Gunn.

However, earlier this year, in February, Gunn and Safran confirmed that Nogueira was working on a Teen Titans film, with Gunn clarifying that the first draft of the script was incomplete.

Said Gunn several months ago, "It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us. She’s fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script.

It's likely that Nogueira either turned in an outline or treatment but was then shifted to Wonder Woman and has yet to circle back to the Titans.

Another likely scenario is that James Gunn, aware that Wonder Woman now takes priority for Nogueira, is trying to manage expectations by downplaying any progress on Teen Titans, perhaps to cool growing speculation from fans and the media about the film’s development status.

Nevertheless, while Gunn’s statement doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a Teen Titans project being in early stages or on the long-term slate, it does suggest that previous coverage may have overstated how far along the project actually is. 

Still, Nogueira’s continued involvement in high-profile DCU projects like Wonder Woman underscores the confidence Gunn and Safran appear to have in her talents as they build out the next era of DC storytelling.

Recent updates suggest that Wonder Woman is being prioritized by the studio, especially since the character has been identified as one of the core pillars of the new DC Universe, alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Batman.

However, with the Teen Titans script still unfinished, the team’s place in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters remains uncertain.

Aside from confirmed projects like Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, Supergirl, and a second season of Creature Commandos, much of the DCU slate appears to be in limbo.

At this point, it looks like most of the previously announced DCU projects are waiting on strong scripts to be turned in and, ultimately, whether or not they receive the James Gunn seal of approval.

ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2025, 5:36 PM
Yeah, we don't need a Teen Titan film before Batman and WW
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2025, 5:53 PM
@ThorArms - Agreed.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/28/2025, 5:43 PM
Of course it doesn’t exist yet, the DCU is just starting off
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 5:51 PM
@WruceBayne - well yes but there was a recent report that Ana Noguiera had turned in a draft of the script for Teen Titans which I guess this confirms as false.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 5:51 PM
Too early for Teen Titans. Most of them are understudies to main level heroes...of which none of them have even been introduced in the new DCU yet except Supes. We really don't know when any of the big guns (pun totally intended) will be introduced except Green Lanterns Jordan and Stewart.
knomad
knomad - 7/28/2025, 5:57 PM
They seriously can't do a TT movie before Batman, Wonder Woman, and JLA. That was the entire premise for the group.

And it's got to be better than the TV show. I'm sorry, that really sucked.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2025, 5:58 PM
u don't need a Script to make a movie, disney marvel proved this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 6:03 PM
I wouldn’t be surprised if Ana was working on Teen Titans but got moved to Wonder Woman when it took priority thus moving that to the back burner hence no script since she perhaps just did a outline or treatment for the latter if even that…

Anyway given we know that meta humans & such have excited for 3 centuries in this DCU , I think it would be cool if we do get a TT film that it maybe be set in the early 2000’s or so especially if Dick is already Nightwing.

Exploring that period and the early team dynamics between the “kid heroes” who have now grown up could be fun , perhaps even take some inspiration from the animated show alongside the comics.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2025, 6:07 PM
She wrote a rough draft of her idea for Teen Titans we know that. Clearly progression on that isn't happening until WW. I imagine WW will start casting by the end of the year and will shoot next spring/summer.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 7/28/2025, 6:28 PM
Nothing else will exist after last weekend's drop. His contract is up in November. I wouldn't expect it to be renewed.

