STREET FIGHTER: Jason Momoa In Talks For Blanka; WWE Superstar Roman Reigns To Play Akuma

We have some very interesting casting updates for the live-action Street Fighter movie here, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa reportedly in talks to play Blanka, and Roman Reigns up for Akuma...

By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Despite rumors that the movie had been shelved, we recently got word that Legendary and Capcom's planned live-action Street Fighter reboot would be moving forward with Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) at the helm, and the casting process has now begun.

After originally being reported by Nexus Point News, Deadline has now confirmed that Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are in talks to play the co-lead roles of Ryu and Ken, respectively, and Jason Momoa and WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are also said to be in negotiations.

Jeff Sneider believes that Reigns has been cast as the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka.

Koji starred in the recently cancelled Warrior Cinemax series and also played Storm Shadow in the G.I. JOE Snake Eyes movie. Centineo, who was originally set to play He-Man before the Masters of the Universe movie was revamped, has appeared in the likes of To All The Boys and The Recruit

Momoa will obviously be best-known for Game of Thrones, Dune, and Aquaman, and was recently confirmed to play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters had very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. The majority of fans would seem to prefer a Ryu-focused story, but there is a lot of Street Fighter lore to mine from at this stage.

Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original directors Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal

What do you make of his casting news? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/21/2025, 7:51 PM
Oh great, another Samoan with poor acting skills.

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:32 PM
@Nolanite—Matey, if you're [frick]ing referring to the Rock, he grew into it and has pulled off some good roles, well, mostly comedic. We will see what happens with the smashing machine.

Roman will grow. Let's give it [frick]ing time.

For [frick]s Sake...Out
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2025, 7:51 PM
Both roles are ripe for a JONATHAN MAJORS COMEBACK
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/21/2025, 8:01 PM
@Malatrova15 - Balrog foo
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:29 PM
@Malatrova15 - Nah, not yet.

Majors needs more serious roles to win a comeback.

Magazine dreams momentum has slowed down, so he definitely [frick]ing needs something dramatic.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/21/2025, 7:54 PM
As a life long Street Fighter fan I find these castings a little lame. Maybe Jason Momoa as Blanka. But the rumored Ryu, Ken, and Akuma? Pass.

As of right now I have zero confidence in this movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:27 PM
@DarthAlgar - Im [frick]ing pertoally with you as I stated in post but I'm willing to see how it comes togther.

They managed to pull off Mortal Kombat so I'm sure these [frick]ers are treading carefully.

I'm also going to see what the director has done before and the [frick]ing writer.
Repian
Repian - 5/21/2025, 7:57 PM
I was hoping to see someone like Edgar Ramirez as Blanka
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:25 PM
@Repian - I [frick]ing believe he's looking for more serious roles, Borderland was [frick]ing bad enough.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/21/2025, 8:04 PM
Isn't Akuma supposed to be Japanese?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:24 PM
@Ryguy88 - Dont [frick]ing bother asking mate.

Its [frick]ing Hollywood.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 8:34 PM
@Ryguy88 - Yes but the dark hado transformed him into a monster. They could show a flash back to him before he turned or just leave it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/21/2025, 8:08 PM
Man I must not have paid attention in street fighter because I don’t remember Akuma at all
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 8:14 PM
@MyCoolYoung - he was in concept art for street fighter 2. But became a major character for every street fighter there after

He was a rival of Ryu and Ken's sensei
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:22 PM
@MyCoolYoung - You couldn't miss him. Just [frick]ing imagine Ryu and Ken combined, having [frick]ing consumed 50 grams of high-quality snow, angrier, uglier, and much [frick]ing stronger. And Bob’s your Uncle, you've got [frick]ing Akuma.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 8:22 PM
@Vigor - he was the sensei’s brother too I think
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/21/2025, 8:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - that's a very colorful and effective description right there lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/21/2025, 8:28 PM
@Vigor - I'm really going to have to look up his fighting style. We weren't huge Street Fighter players in my household, but we definitely indulged in all the games.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:34 PM
@MyCoolYoung - So [frick]ing kind words 😂👊🏿
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:14 PM
Wait Wait.

Is this a [frick]ing joke?

I don’t know about this mate.

This is sounding abit [frick]ing off.

Roman I love, but him as Akuma, well, I guess if he doesn’t have to talk much. Roman is still growing in acting, he is very wet behind the [frick]ing ears. This is a big one for him, Akuma is a serious character but I guess it also boils down to script. But damn, I [frick]ing don’t know about this. I need to time to [frick]ing process this bollocks.

Momoa, that dude can play anything so that’s fine, him as Blanka could actually be fun.

Andrew and Noah, I can see that work.

But Roman, my dear Roman, I’m happy for you but [frick]ing hell mate, can you pull this off?

Let’s [frick]ing see.

@MarkCassidy stay on this

For [frick]s Sake
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 8:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Akuma doesn't do alot of talking and when he does he's mostly angry. Will be fine.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 8:44 PM
@Steel86 - Yep, still [frick]ing processing, but
leaning where you are, matey.

I believe we will be fine too.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2025, 8:18 PM
Hopfully he's as brutal as he was in the animated movie and not that goof ball they made him into in the later games.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/21/2025, 8:24 PM
Goddammit. They're gonna [frick] this up again, aren't they? Roman Reigns as Akuma? Get out of here. At least Akuma never really talks. But still, they couldn't get a [frick]ing Japanese guy?
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/21/2025, 8:30 PM
Just make a shot for shot remake of Bloodsport but change the names and call it Street Fighter Too.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/21/2025, 8:38 PM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 8:39 PM
To everyone about Akuma being Japanese please remember he was transformed by the dark hado and doesn't look anything like he did before. Hopefully some of you will have seen Street Fighter- Assassin's Fist.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 5/21/2025, 8:45 PM
@Steel86 -

……….he’s still Japanese at the end of the day.
Are you trying to say that when he succumbs to the Satsui No Hadou, we can just pretend that he isn’t Japanese anymore?
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 9:04 PM
@MahN166A - No. I'm saying he looks nothing like he use to look. So it doesn't matter who plays him.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 5/21/2025, 8:43 PM
I always hate how they take Capcom properties like Street Fighter or Resident Evil and don’t know the correct way of approaching them.

Street Fighter isn’t a property you take to film. It needs to be an episodic series.
Especially when the timeline is vast and goes from the Alpha games all the way to SF6(now). The amount of characters spread throughout these games couldn’t possibly be showcased enough or given enough time to flesh them out properly in film (and that is even if you are going with the original World Warrior list from SF2).

Make it an episodic series of an hour and some change with each season dedicated to a certain series of characters based around the original tournament (other characters in the games can be supportive) we saw from SF1 and SF2:WW. And use some source material of back story from the Udon comics.

Season 1: Ryu, Ken, Akuma, Gouken, Goutetsu.
Season 2: Guile and Charlie Nash
Season 3: Chun Li (Gen, Yun and Yang), her journey as an interpol agent
Season 4: Sagat and Adon (this season would show Ryu scarring Sagat with the Metsu Shoryuken with Satsui No Hadou in the first tournament)
Season 5: The Four Kings: Sagat, Balrog and Vega, and foreshadowing Bison.
Season 6: M. Bison and Shadoloo/Shadowlaw and the way he has affected other characters. (Rose should be in this one as well as a supporting character)
Season 7: Leads to the events of the Street Fighter 2 Tournament.

Build the characters, build their back stories and motivations and how they all intersect, and finish it all with the Tournament.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/21/2025, 8:46 PM
I'd go see it if Roman and Jason are cast. Those two are my dudes.
Repian
Repian - 5/21/2025, 8:49 PM
jodie Comer to play Cammy
User Comment Image

