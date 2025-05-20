Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN: Is It Horror? Director Weighs In on Netflix Film

Fans hoping for a chilling, monstrous take on Mary Shelley's classic will need to adjust their expectations.

Legendary director Guillermo del Toro, known for fantastical horrors like Pan's Labyrinth and the gothic romance Crimson Peak, has confirmed his upcoming Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein is decidedly not a horror movie.

Speaking at a special panel at the Cannes Film Festival alongside composer Alexandre Desplat, del Toro revealed his surprising perspective. "Somebody asked me the other day, does it have really scary scenes?" he recounted. "For the first time, I considered that. It’s an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that."

This declaration marks a significant departure from the genre typically associated with Victor Frankenstein's monstrous creation. While del Toro's filmography often straddles the line between fantasy, horror, and drama, his Frankenstein appears to lean heavily into the emotional and philosophical heart of Shelley's novel, rather than its potential for scares.

In short, fans should expect something similar to del Toro's The Shape of Water, which was inspired by Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Echoing del Toro's sentiment, Alexandre Desplat offered insights into the film's sonic landscape. "Guillermo’s cinema is very lyrical, and my music is rather lyrical too," Desplat explained. "So I think the music of ‘Frankenstein’ will be something very lyrical and emotional… I’m not trying to write horrific music."

Del Toro further elaborated on their collaborative approach, stating, "We’re finding the emotion. And what I can say is, for me, it’s an incredibly emotional movie."

The highly anticipated Frankenstein boasts a compelling cast, including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Moon Knight) as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) as Frankenstein's monster, Mia Goth ( MaXXXine, Infinity Pool) as Elizabeth Lavenza, Victor's fiancée, Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds) as Dr. Pretorious, Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka) as Captain Anderson, and Ralph Ineson (The Creator, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as Professor Kempre.

Netflix is expected to debut the film in November 2025, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Under Guillermo del Toro’s visionary direction, this adaptation promises to be a fresh and emotionally resonant reimagining of the classic tale.

Inevitably, del Toro’s version will be stacked against another high-profile Frankenstein project arriving just a few months later: a reinterpretation written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Her film boasts an impressive cast, including Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening, setting the stage for two distinct cinematic visions of the legendary monster.

Footage for del Toro's Frankenstein was first shown in a sizzle reel for Netflix's Tudum event, which is scheduled for Sat, May 31, 2025 at 8 PM est. A full trailer for the fim is expected to be released during the global fan event.

What are your thoughts on del Toro's take? Will you miss the horror elements, or are you excited for a more personal interpretation?

Frankenstein 2025 Synopsis: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, this is the story of Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz), who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster (Jacob Elordi) -believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).