Is THUNDERBOLTS* A Flop? Why *THE NEW AVENGERS Is Exactly The Movie Marvel Studios Needed Right Now

Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters earlier this month, but is *The New Avengers a box office flop or a much-needed win at a time when those have been few and far between for Marvel Studios and the MCU?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* was released to glowing reviews earlier this month, but the movie hasn't exactly broken box office records. A thrilling, thoughtful take on mental health and loneliness, *The New Avengers is one of Marvel Studios' best.

However, many have slotted it into the "flop" category, perhaps no huge surprise when it looks set to end its run with just over $400 million worldwide.

Is it really fair to label it that way, though? We don't think so. In fact, there are many reasons why Marvel Studios should be (and likely is) pleased with how Thunderbolts* has performed since opening. It's those we're taking a closer look at in this feature. 

Here's why *The New Avengers is exactly the movie the MCU needed at what's proven to be a challenging time for the genre...
 

5. Marvel Studios Desperately Needed A Critical Hit

Some people talk about the Multiverse Saga like it's been a colossal disaster, forgetting that there have been only three "Rotten" films: Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World

Despite that, the past few years haven't seen Marvel Studios deliver many critical hits, with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the main exceptions. 

So, in the wake of the movies mentioned above, not to mention the likes of The Marvels and, to some extent, Deadpool & Wolverine (78%), Marvel Studios needed a critical hit. At 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderbolts* is exactly that and proof that the studio can still deliver.
 

4. It's Not That Far Behind Captain America: Brave New World

As of this past Monday (5/19), Thunderbolts* was only $8 million behind Captain America: Brave New World at the same point during its box office run. While it's true that Cap's latest movie underperformed, this isn't a bad place for this movie to be. 

The Captain America franchise launched in 2011, and by the time Captain America: Civil War was released five years later, it had become a $1 billion film series.

However, if $415 million worldwide in this post-COVID world of "superhero fatigue" is the best a Captain America movie can do, Thunderbolts* should surely be applauded for having so far grossed just shy of $330 million. 
 

3. It Wasn't Marketed As An Avengers Movie

Inevitably, there are those on social media who have taken great delight in labelling Thunderbolts* as the lowest-grossing Avengers movie. While they might technically be right—the movie ends by revealing its real title as *The New Avengers—that's not a fair comparison.

Thunderbolts* was never marketed as an Avengers movie, and beyond what social media scoopers said (who, let's face it, don't make a dent on the consciousness of regular filmgoers), there was never an indication that it was one. 

In hindsight, Marvel Studios might have been wise to promote *The New Avengers as "The New Avengers." However, Disney was likely wary about tarnishing the Avengers brand ahead of Doomsday's release, particularly if Thunderbolts* didn't land. 
 

2. Those Aren't Bad Numbers For A Team Of C-Listers

It's easy to forget that Thunderbolts* doesn't exactly boast any A-List characters. With the exception of Bucky Barnes, we have a villain (Ghost) who appeared in the largely underwhelming Ant-Man and The Wasp, and a bunch of anti-heroes from streaming.

Black Widow was released on Disney+ during the pandemic, so moviegoers haven't seen Red Guardian, Ghost, and Yelena Belova (who later returned in Hawkeye) in theaters. John Walker, meanwhile, debuted four years ago in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, another streaming title.

Taking all that into account, how can Marvel Studios be unhappy with a movie likely to finish its run with over $400 million worldwide? Yes, these are Phase 1 box office numbers, but given the current landscape, those aren't to be sniffed at. 
 

1. It Successfully Set The Stage For Avengers: Doomsday

During the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios has introduced a lot of new characters in post-credits scenes that have led nowhere. It's given this era of storytelling something of a directionless feel, and that's not beneficial to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Also not helping matters is the fact that this Saga has been forced to pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom at relatively short notice. It feels like Doom will just appear out of nowhere, but Thunderbolts* at least manages to set the stage for that movie with a superb post-credits scene.

As well as better establishing this team as the New Avengers, it teased the arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616. That did more to get us excited about Doomsday than anything else we've seen since the Multiverse Saga began.
 

Related:

ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/21/2025, 12:31 PM
Hopefully more folks will catch onto this excellent film when it hits Disney+. But if FF:FS isn't a grand slam, that might be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:38 PM
@ClintthaManster - hope so too since I know some that did the same for other films such as The Marvels and enjoyed them there so fingers crossed!!.

I have a feeling FF will do well but the days of almost every superhero film or big blockbuster in general making a billion are over I feel.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/21/2025, 12:51 PM
@ClintthaManster - I wouldn't say FF would be the straw that breaks the camels back. I still think Doomsday and Secret Wars will make good money.

The camel's back won't be broken until we see how X-Men does, in my personal opinion.

Of the MCU does a soft reboot and the first few movies that come out after that fail, then they are well and truly done. And I think X-Men will be the big deciding factor.

This is a popular team, even among non-comic readers. Everyone knows who the X-Men are and they are well liked, even among the general audience. If it fails to do well then there isnt much hope left after that.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/21/2025, 12:59 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Totally agree. Doomsday and Secret War is practically a given, but the X-Men will be the line in the sand for whether the current MCU continues in any meaningful way.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/21/2025, 1:12 PM
@JustAWaffle - Yeah. They have a very good opportunity to turn things around, but it has to go 100% perfectly.

Like we said, Doomsday and Secret Wars will definitely make money. But they need to end Secret Wars in a way that points viewers in a direction that feels interesting and wanted.

It needs to end with a new timeline created and give us a glimpse of characters.

Ideally Tony Stark and Steve Rogerse should be reintroduced, even if they are different actors, but I wouldn't count on that.

If they can gain viewers' interest in what comes next then they will be in a good spot. But those first few movies in the new timeline cannot fail. They have a lot of good will to earn back from fans, and if they keep casting the way they have been and focusing on characters people dont care about, then they are screwed.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2025, 1:21 PM
@CorndogBurglar - If Stark and Rogers are reintroduced they have to be different actors. RDJ is getting older and older and is way too expensive.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/21/2025, 12:31 PM
Guardians of the Galaxy was made up of C-listers, wasn’t marketed as an Avengers film, was a critical hit and made over $750M in 2014 no less. It’s a flop, move on.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 5/21/2025, 12:39 PM
@soberchimera - Thank you!

1000% Agree!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2025, 12:49 PM
@soberchimera - $750,000,000 in 2014 is worth $1,013,150,724.86 today

inflation:
Inflation is the rate of increase in prices over a given period of time. Inflation is typically a broad measure, such as the overall increase in prices or the increase in the cost of living in a country.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/21/2025, 12:57 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - The economist in me:
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2025, 1:10 PM
@soberchimera - lol!

RIP
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2025, 12:34 PM
Sorry but the ride is over. This is a flop or might, just might break even.

User Comment Image

Poor Allsgood. Allsgood seen here supporting the movie by watching it 10 times in a row.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 12:39 PM
the title of this article:

User Comment Image

but anyways, i really really liked the movie. best MCU movie since Spiderman NWH and its not close. The movie deserves to make more money but prob will be deemed a "failure" by many for not making +400M. I get it. But, it was a good movie and made me care about a bunch of characters thrown together. So, i say, mission accomplished
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/21/2025, 12:52 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I agree best thing marvel did in years. since NWH and GOTG3
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 1:06 PM
@Gabimaru - i need to rewatch GOTG3. only seen it once and wasnt blown away and i literally forget it even came out... its why i never mention it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/21/2025, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
nibs
nibs - 5/21/2025, 12:44 PM
sure it didnt and wont break even, but it wasn't bad, so its not a flop - josh
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/21/2025, 12:46 PM
I really liked it too. Seen it twice already! Something's didn't work too well obviously... But nothings perfect!! I'll give a 7 out of 10.
Now .. How long till the haters are on this article peddling thier anti marvel/ or political shit??!
3....2.....1...
#bethehero
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:49 PM
Idk if Marvel was in desperate need of a critical hit since most of their post EG projects have still been well received but I digress…

Given it’s got a production budget of 180 million (same as BNW) though no idea the marketing cost thus I do think it seems to be doing well honestly but we’ll see.

I just hope more people see it whether it be in theaters or streaming since it’s a solid film and deserves acclaim & success imo!!.

User Comment Image
archstar
archstar - 5/21/2025, 12:49 PM
looks like I wasn't first this time...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2025, 1:25 PM
@archstar - User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/21/2025, 12:51 PM
The movie was great. Best MCU film since GOTG3.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/21/2025, 12:51 PM
It's not a flop, it's just an underwhelming box-office performance. Basically there's no rush to make a direct sequel.🤣 If you're Marvel, you're hoping that Fantastic Four, will be the big home run. Closer to 700 million worldwide.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/21/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/21/2025, 12:54 PM
"Its not that far behind Captain America Brave New World"......which also performed terribly. Lol
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/21/2025, 12:56 PM
A movie that struggles to break even is a flop. Period. It doesnt matter how good or well-liked it is.

I liked it a lot. But I'm not delusional. Its a flop.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/21/2025, 12:57 PM
Wilding on a mostly white movie: “It’s a flop!”

Wilding on a movie lead by or featuring mostly minorities: “It underperformed, unfortunately.”

Watching this clown dance is worth the price of admission (free) LOL. Keep performing, Josh. 🤡
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/21/2025, 12:59 PM
Kidding btw (mostly lol).
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/21/2025, 12:59 PM
When people call you a Disney shill, Josh... It's because of ridiculous, shill-y crap like this. You don't even try to hide it. By every single metric that matters, WHICH IS MONEY, The Thunderbolts* is a box office bomb. It will lose money. It will not make money. It will not break even. IT WILL LOSE MONEY.

Jesus, dude.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/21/2025, 1:01 PM
@HistoryofMatt - The no skill shill 👍🏻
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 5/21/2025, 1:03 PM
It is a flop. Stop trivialize it. Movie struf struggle, outperforming BNW.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/21/2025, 1:04 PM
Just an opinion. Box office totals are currently up around 8% from last year, but still down nearly 18% from the last 3 years prior too that (Pre pandemic). Film budgets and ticket prices haven't decreased in that time. So, I'm not entirely sure I'd call this a flop so much as I'd say not as many people going to theaters across the board. It'll be interesting to see how highly anticipeated upcoming releases perform. That will be a good indicator for what people want to see as versus how it affects budgets in the future. There will always be outliers like "Sinners," "Minecraft" or "Barbenheimer" that oover perform. but right now, those are the exceptions, not the rule. I'm not making excuses, I haven't seen it yet. But I'm looking forward to it based on the reviews and comments I've seen. Like many others, I suspect, it'll get my money on streaming - which also doesn't get factored into box office totals.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 1:14 PM
@Patient2670 - exactly

All those films you mentioned as outliers were built up as events by either WOM or promotion so people felt like they had to go see it which hasn’t been the case with most movies right now.

People after the pandemic would rather just wait for most movies on streaming now especially with the shortened release windows then pay extra to see it in theaters which I understand
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/21/2025, 1:05 PM
Really good film but box office flop....needed more sentry
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/21/2025, 1:09 PM
You can like theivie and also recognize it's a flop.

For example, I liked the movie but also recognize it's a flop.

If this were a DC movie we'd get endless articles on why it was a flop rather than if it could or should be considered a flop.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/21/2025, 1:16 PM
It’s not going to make its money back theatrically.

But it’s not going to lose very much, theatrically, either.

It basically needed about 415 millionish to break even. Looks like it will top out at like 375, maybe 380.

This will do slightly better than break even, once merch, VOD, and streaming rights are calculated.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/21/2025, 1:21 PM
At what point do movies start getting looked at differently? In a post-COVID and current streaming world, we have movies with direct-to-streaming releases getting $100 million budgets which means no box office. Are those all considered flops? Or how do we well, how do y’all, since y’all care so much,judge them?

Like, if a movie like Thunderbolts gets close to its budget in box office sales but doesn’t quite make it, yet performs well on streaming, digital sales, merchandise, toys, etc. Is it still a flop?

I don’t know. I just feel like the conversation around films needs to evolve a little or maybe we could just leave that to the suits, since they’re the ones with stock in it anyway.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 5/21/2025, 1:22 PM
It was more important for audiences to like the Thunderbolts movie than it was for it to be a financial hit. Would both be nice, sure. But if you’re picking one or the other, considering the recent run of MCU films, you need to build back your audiences. People will watch it on streaming.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/21/2025, 1:22 PM

BNW sucked, and it flopped.

Thunderbolts was very good, and it flopped.

This is bad news for Disney no matter how you look at it.

