Is THUNDERBOLTS* A Flop? Why *THE NEW AVENGERS Is Exactly The Movie Marvel Studios Needed Right Now

Thunderbolts* was released to glowing reviews earlier this month, but the movie hasn't exactly broken box office records. A thrilling, thoughtful take on mental health and loneliness, *The New Avengers is one of Marvel Studios' best.

However, many have slotted it into the "flop" category, perhaps no huge surprise when it looks set to end its run with just over $400 million worldwide.

Is it really fair to label it that way, though? We don't think so. In fact, there are many reasons why Marvel Studios should be (and likely is) pleased with how Thunderbolts* has performed since opening. It's those we're taking a closer look at in this feature.

Here's why *The New Avengers is exactly the movie the MCU needed at what's proven to be a challenging time for the genre...



5. Marvel Studios Desperately Needed A Critical Hit

Some people talk about the Multiverse Saga like it's been a colossal disaster, forgetting that there have been only three "Rotten" films: Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite that, the past few years haven't seen Marvel Studios deliver many critical hits, with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the main exceptions.

So, in the wake of the movies mentioned above, not to mention the likes of The Marvels and, to some extent, Deadpool & Wolverine (78%), Marvel Studios needed a critical hit. At 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderbolts* is exactly that and proof that the studio can still deliver.

