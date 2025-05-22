"It Would Be Fun": BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals Whether She'd Direct And MCU Movie

Scarlett Johansson spent over a decade playing the MCU's Black Widow, and while her time as Natasha Romanoff is over, the actor and filmmaker has confirmed she'd be down to direct an MCU project...

By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow
Source: Deadline

Scarlett Johansson first played Natasha Romanoff in 2008's Iron Man and bid farewell to the role over a decade later when Black Widow sacrificed herself to help save the universe in Avengers: Endgame.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, a Black Widow movie followed two years later. Set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it filled in some of the gaps in Natasha's past and gave the MCU a new Black Widow in Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Yelena's debut alone made Black Widow a worthwhile cause, but it still wasn't the movie many fans wanted. Johansson later served as an executive producer on Thunderbolts*, likely because of the movie's connections to her 2021 blockbuster.

Still, it seems her time as Natasha Romanoff is over, though that doesn't necessarily mean she's completely severed ties with the MCU.

Talking to Deadline at Cannes, where she's promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, Johansson confirmed she would be open to directing a Marvel Studios movie. 

"I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece," she started. "Even producing Black Widow and being a part of the production of that, and the development of the story, and the story between Natasha and Yelena." 

"[There is] I think, a way of doing it, a way of maintaining the integrity of the idea of human connection, family, disappointment, all of the things that were themes in [Eleanor the Great], and doing it in a giant way in a giant universe — there’s ways of doing that," Johansson added. "So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun."

Rumour has it Johansson is attached to a Blonde Phantom Disney+ TV series, a project Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift have been attached to by social media scoopers. The show has never been officially announced, but may be what leads to actor and filmmaker stepping behind the camera to direct for Marvel Television.

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, the original Black Widow - or one of her Variants - returning surely isn't outside the realm of possibility. If Johansson herself is to be believed, though, she's well and truly done. 

"Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?" the actor recently said. "They just don't want to believe it. They’re like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

The Black Widow movie was released in the few theaters still open during the pandemic and on Disney+'s Premier Access service. Unhappy with the impact on the box office bonuses she'd been guaranteed in her contract, Johansson sued the House of Mouse and eventually reached a settlement.

Her relationship with Marvel Studios remained strong during the whole debacle caused by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, so we wouldn't be shocked if Johansson has at least a cameo role in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Would you like to see Johansson direct a Black Widow movie starring Pugh's Yelena Belova?

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Addresses Possible MCU Return: Natasha Is Dead...[You] Have To Let It Go
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 5:27 PM
FIRST EZ MY STREAK IS BACK HAHAHAHAH
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/22/2025, 6:07 PM
@archstar -

Woo hoo!

🎈🥳🪅🎈
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/22/2025, 5:35 PM

I loved ScarJo in the MCU. Her death in Endgame was such a well-handled gut punch. Beautiful.

Her directing an MCU movie? NO please.

If they must, make it The Marvels 3 titled "The Marvels CUBED". Just fill it up with 9 minority women all from the MCU. That would surely make a billion dollars + just like the Marvels did.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 5:58 PM
@DocSpock - I agree her Endgame performance was stellar, and beautiful sendoff to a well fleshed performance.

The solo movie was absolute trash. Not making it a triple-themed story of her Red Room origin, Budapest past, and post snap present feels like an Angel Reese layup in hindsight (how do you miss that)!

Her 100mill lawsuit is the biggest crock of 💩 EVER. I'd plesantly keep her from EVERYTHING moving forward.

🪙🪙
mountainman
mountainman - 5/22/2025, 6:01 PM
@DocSpock - The Marv3ls
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/22/2025, 6:09 PM
@KennKathleen -

"a well fleshed performance."

😏
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 6:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 6:17 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 5:50 PM
I had no idea until recently she was making her feature directorial debut so good for her!!.

It would be cool to have her direct a team up flick with Yelena & Kate or an episode or so of the apparent Blonde Phantom show she is developing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/22/2025, 6:06 PM
She'll need to figure out how to pay for her mansion now that she's climbing up The Wall.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/22/2025, 6:13 PM
I'm saying, I think a Black Widow Prequel Series about actual spy stuff would be interesting to me. Maybe Tony Gilroy could do it.

