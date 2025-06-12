STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Trailer Sees Kirk Take The Helm Of The Enterprise

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Trailer Sees Kirk Take The Helm Of The Enterprise

New adventures, new worlds, and new romances await in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Check out the official trailer which packs a major punch ahead of next month's premiere!

By MattIsForReal - Jun 12, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may center on Captain Christopher Pike, but make no mistake — James T. Kirk is a major presence in the story. Though he’s only appeared in a handful of episodes, Paul Wesley’s Kirk has already had some meaningful moments — and his most significant one may still lie ahead.

Paramount released the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 earlier this week, and while there's certainly a lot to unpack, one of the standout moments comes early on as we see Kirk grappling with uncertainty as he looks at the Captain's chair with the Enterprise seemingly taking heavy damage.

"The choices you make in that chair, they are yours to make, and yours to live with," Pike tells Kirk. It then cuts back to bridge as Spock states, "We await your orders, sir."

Talk about some heavy foreshadowing. The rest of the trailer teases new romances, new adventures, and new worlds that await us in the highly anticipated third season.

In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ shared the names of all ten episodes in Season 3, which will kick off with "Episode 1: Hegemoney, Part II," a continuation of the Season 2 finale that ended with Captain Pike facing a crucial decision during his encounter with the Gorn. 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. However, a screening for the premiere episode will be shown at Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 14th at 5:00 p.m. so we should hopefully hear some thoughts coming out of that. 

The season finale is scheduled for Thursday, September 11th, but it hopefully won't be long until the series returns. Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already in production, while Paramount+ also announced today that the series has been greenlit for a fifth and final season.

Reginator
Reginator - 6/12/2025, 7:31 PM
Looks good except for patten oswalt
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/12/2025, 7:41 PM
This show is fantastic. Glad it got renewed.
AnEye
AnEye - 6/12/2025, 7:50 PM
Love this show!

Been on a total TNG binge though to hold me over. Next is DS9.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2025, 7:54 PM

As an avid Trek fan since day one in the 60s, I have loved this franchise through the ups and downs.

I think this show is GREAT!! The look at the early years of Kirk & Spock, and the last days of Pike was an excellent move, and so far, they have executed it brilliantly.

Live long, work hard, get drunk, and prosper.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/12/2025, 8:08 PM
@DocSpock - that was a really hard catch phrase to improve upon but you definitely leveled it up!!! 🖖🏼
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2025, 8:22 PM
@DSAC294 -

I couldn't help it. I'm sick of this new pu$$y generation. If you love/want something, work hard, and earn it.

And you live long and prosper. Have a couple tequila fanny bangers on me.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 6/12/2025, 8:25 PM
Man, this show had some great potential early on (episode 4) but threw it away to be "silly" and "fun" instead of epic.

The last season was so disappointing and this looks like more of the same. Shame.

grif
grif - 6/12/2025, 8:43 PM
more garbage for the dumpster fire that is new trek

