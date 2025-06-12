STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Trailer Sees Kirk Take The Helm Of The Enterprise

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may center on Captain Christopher Pike, but make no mistake — James T. Kirk is a major presence in the story. Though he’s only appeared in a handful of episodes, Paul Wesley’s Kirk has already had some meaningful moments — and his most significant one may still lie ahead.

Paramount released the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 earlier this week, and while there's certainly a lot to unpack, one of the standout moments comes early on as we see Kirk grappling with uncertainty as he looks at the Captain's chair with the Enterprise seemingly taking heavy damage.

"The choices you make in that chair, they are yours to make, and yours to live with," Pike tells Kirk. It then cuts back to bridge as Spock states, "We await your orders, sir."

Talk about some heavy foreshadowing. The rest of the trailer teases new romances, new adventures, and new worlds that await us in the highly anticipated third season.

In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ shared the names of all ten episodes in Season 3, which will kick off with "Episode 1: Hegemoney, Part II," a continuation of the Season 2 finale that ended with Captain Pike facing a crucial decision during his encounter with the Gorn.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. However, a screening for the premiere episode will be shown at Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 14th at 5:00 p.m. so we should hopefully hear some thoughts coming out of that.

The season finale is scheduled for Thursday, September 11th, but it hopefully won't be long until the series returns. Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already in production, while Paramount+ also announced today that the series has been greenlit for a fifth and final season.