STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Renewed For Season 5, Which Will Be Its Last

We've known since the beginning of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that Captain Pike was on borrowed time. As it turns out, his time will come to an end in just two more seasons.

Paramount+ and CBS Studios announced today that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Production on the six-episode season is expected to begin later this year.

"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman in a joint statement. "We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."

The Season 5 announcement comes just a couple of months after Paramount+ and CBS Studios confirmed the show had been greenlit for a fourth season, with production beginning earlier this year.

Strange New Worlds has been one of the more successful and popular Star Trek original series of late, so news of its ending in Season 5 is somewhat surprising, especially since the future of the franchise is still somewhat murky.

We've got Star Trek: Starfleet Academy expected either this year or next year, with a second season already being developed, and we've also got an untitled live-action comedy supposedly in early development. Beyond that, we're not really sure what will be next for the franchise.

I suppose we have a bit of time before we need to worry about that, as we've still got three more seasons — or maybe two and a half, given the truncated final season. Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on Thursday, July 17th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the two-episode premiere, new episodes will release weekly every Thursday, with the Season 3 finale scheduled for September 11th.

It's been nearly two years since the Season 2 finale left fans on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger ending, and hopefully, these early green lights for Seasons 4 and 5 mean the wait between seasons won't be nearly as long moving forward.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery that chronicles the bold adventures of Captain Christopher Pike during his tenure commanding the U.S.S. Enterprise. Set in the years leading up to Captain Kirk’s era, the series follows Pike, Spock, Number One, and their crew as they explore the galaxy — encountering uncharted worlds, facing mysterious threats, and upholding the ideals of Starfleet on the final frontier.