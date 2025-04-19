STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Will Premiere This June

We finally have a premiere date for Star Wars: Strange New Worlds Season 3 -- just not the one that many were probably hoping for. After Paramount+ vaguely revealed that the highly anticipated third season of Strange New Worlds will arrive this summer, we have now have another update that further narrows the premiere window to June.

The Tribeca Festival has released its 2025 calendar, confirming a screening for the premiere episode of Strange New Worlds Season 3 on Saturday, June 14th at 5:00 p.m. The festival itself runs from June 4th to June 15th in New York City.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring series stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Carol Kane, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers. Tickets to festival go on sale for the general public on April 29th, while Tribeca members will get a head start on April 24th.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ has still not announced when the series will debut on the streaming platform, although the Tribeca event certainly helps narrow the window further.

There's speculation that the series could premiere on Paramount+ that following Thursday, June 19th, as new episodes of Star Trek typically release on Thursdays. Paramount+ has only confirmed that the series will return this summer, which technically begins on June 20th. Season 2 of the series aired from June 15, 2023 to August 10, 2023, so a June premiere for Season 3 definitely seems in play. At the very latest, we're looking at July or maybe even August if we're unlucky.

In season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), as they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved, to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

A spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

Despite the wait for Season 3, it's already been announced that production on Season 4 has begun.