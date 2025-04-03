STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Sets Course For Summer Premiere; New Teaser Trailer Released

The long-awaited third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere this summer. Paramount+ shared the official teaser trailer for the upcoming season, highlighting the new adventures for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

It's been nearly two years since we last saw the bridge of the Enterprise. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger — as Captain Pike was forced to decide to follow orders and retreat or stay and rescue his crew from the Gorn — and fans have been on the edge of their seat ever since. Although we're all pretty sure of the decision he'll make, we'll finally get to see it play out when Strange New Worlds returns this summer.

"In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn," Paramount states. "But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve."

The teaser trailer confirms 10 new episodes are coming our way, and once again we can expect Strange New Worlds to tackle various genres. The trailer teases everything from rom-com to mystery. There's even what looks to be a retro-inspired episode, complete with 1960s-style cinematography and colors.

"An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek," Paramount teases. Don't worry, die-hards, there doesn't appear to be any musical episodes this season (although, as someone married to a musical theater major, I personally enjoyed "Subspace Rhapsody" and was glad to see them take the risk).

The trailer doesn't delve into the details but leaves us with just enough teaser scenes to generate any buzz that may have been lost over the long break. We see an early version of the holodeck, the blossoming romance between Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), Patton Oswalt as a Vulcan, and a toast between future shipmates James Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (Martin Quinn). The famed engineer was introduced into Strange New Worlds in the Season 2 finale and looks to play a larger role in this upcoming season.

A spin-off from the Star Trek: Discovery series on Paramount+, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Season 3 will feature guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane.

Unfortunately, it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer for a more specific release date, but we can at least now rest at ease knowing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return in just a few months.