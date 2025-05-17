STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS To Release On Paramount+ This July With Two-Episode Premiere

For nearly two years, Star Trek fans have been waiting tos ee how Captain Pike's encounter with the Gorn will resolve. We'll finally get an answer this summer when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for this third season on Paramount+.

Last month, it was announced that the highly anticipated and long-awaited third season would debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in June. Unfortunately, that doesn't really do much for the majority of fans who are waiting for the series to come to Paramount+. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer for the series to return.

Paramount+ announced this week that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will release on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17th in the United States. Fans will be treated two a doubleheader as the first two episodes of the season will be immediately available, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The season finale is scheduled for Thursday, September 11th.

The announcement was accompanied by some new Season 3 key art that features the core crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is at the forefront and accompanied by (from left to right): Dr. M'benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), Una Chin-Riley/Number One (Rebecca Romjin), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), La'An Noonien-Sing (Christina Chong), and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

I was hoping that we'd get a full-fledged trailer, especially since all we've really seen so far is the teaser that was shared last month. But perhaps its better to keep the contents of Season 3 a mystery, especially since it looks like the series will continue its genre-hopping approach to storytelling.

As teased in the trailer, Season 3 will continue the series' diverse and experimental storytelling. While we won't be getting a musical episode this season, some of the genres teased in the trailer include a murder mystery, romantic comedy, documentary-style, and retro sci-fi adventure.

In season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), as they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved, to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

The world premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 14. Season 3 will then debut on Paramount+ on July 17th with its first two episodes. Paramount+ has already renewed the hit series for a fourth season, which hopefully means we won't have to wait as long between seasons, especially if there's another cliffhanger.