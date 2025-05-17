STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS To Release On Paramount+ This July With Two-Episode Premiere

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS To Release On Paramount+ This July With Two-Episode Premiere

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will debut on Paramount+ in July with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes released weekly every Thursday.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 17, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

For nearly two years, Star Trek fans have been waiting tos ee how Captain Pike's encounter with the Gorn will resolve. We'll finally get an answer this summer when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for this third season on Paramount+.

Last month, it was announced that the highly anticipated and long-awaited third season would debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in June. Unfortunately, that doesn't really do much for the majority of fans who are waiting for the series to come to Paramount+. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer for the series to return.

Paramount+ announced this week that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will release on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17th in the United States. Fans will be treated two a doubleheader as the first two episodes of the season will be immediately available, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The season finale is scheduled for Thursday, September 11th.

The announcement was accompanied by some new Season 3 key art that features the core crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is at the forefront and accompanied by (from left to right): Dr. M'benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), Una Chin-Riley/Number One (Rebecca Romjin), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), La'An Noonien-Sing (Christina Chong), and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster

I was hoping that we'd get a full-fledged trailer, especially since all we've really seen so far is the teaser that was shared last month. But perhaps its better to keep the contents of Season 3 a mystery, especially since it looks like the series will continue its genre-hopping approach to storytelling.

As teased in the trailer, Season 3 will continue the series' diverse and experimental storytelling. While we won't be getting a musical episode this season, some of the genres teased in the trailer include a murder mystery, romantic comedy, documentary-style, and retro sci-fi adventure.

In season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), as they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved, to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

The world premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 14. Season 3 will then debut on Paramount+ on July 17th with its first two episodes. Paramount+ has already renewed the hit series for a fourth season, which hopefully means we won't have to wait as long between seasons, especially if there's another cliffhanger.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Will Premiere This June
Related:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Will Premiere This June
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Sets Course For Summer Premiere; New Teaser Trailer Released
Recommended For You:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Sets Course For Summer Premiere; New Teaser Trailer Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 8:42 AM


I really like this series a lot.

I need it to forget that incredibly sh!tty streaming movie they pooped out.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/17/2025, 9:33 AM
Make it SO!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/17/2025, 9:36 AM
Good show.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/17/2025, 10:03 AM
Season 1 was solid, but I feel season 2 tried too hard to pander to Lower Decks fans, with constant "quirky" dialogue and forced "memetic" moments.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:26 AM
Why did liberals make Uhura less attractive?

So men wouldn't have fun?
Huskers
Huskers - 5/17/2025, 10:46 AM
Loved this show at first, but honestly they jumped the shark with that ridiculous musical episode. From the trailer it looks like they have a lot more silly episodes like this on tap.

Also really disappointed in how Kirk is portrayed here. I realize this is a younger Kirk and may not be the fully formed Captain we know, but even in the alternate history where he was a Captain he still didn’t seem like Kirk.
grif
grif - 5/17/2025, 12:01 PM
terrible trash
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/17/2025, 1:11 PM
Show's bad. Not Trek. Picard s3 was Greta but this show sucks.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder