SUPERMAN: Who Is The Mysterious Character Using Heat Vision In New Trailer? Possible SPOILERS

DC Studios released a new trailer for James Gunn's Superman earlier today, and fans have noticed one intriguing shot of the Man of Steel being blasted by the heat vision of a mysterious character...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Warner Bros./DC Studios released a new trailer for Superman earlier today to coincide with tickets going on sale, and this latest preview of James Gunn's DCU reboot featured plenty of action-packed new footage.

The teaser shows the Man of Steel facing off against several foes that Lex Luthor has set against him, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed one particular shot of a mysterious character blasting the iconic hero with heat vision.

Possible spoilers follow.

Recent rumors have claimed that the armoured villain known as the Hammer of Boravia will actually turn out to be Ultraman, and we're assuming this is the same character with his mask off - though there are other possibilities.

While Ultraman (or will we be referring to him as Bizarro by the end of the movie) seems most likely, you'll notice that this long-haired individual's body (the part that's visible, at least) also looks a little like that white creature - who may or may not be connected to Metamorpho and his son, Joey - from Luthor's lab spotted in an earlier teaser. Is it possible that Supes will throw down with another character possessing an equally devastating power set? 

Our money is on this being Ultraman's "final form," but have a look at some screenshots at the links below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

DanielPlainviewsGhost
DanielPlainviewsGhost - 6/11/2025, 3:03 PM
The Hammer/Ultraman/Bizarro will be Henry Cavill.

JK
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/11/2025, 3:21 PM
@DanielPlainviewsGhost - you know what? It's not that far a stretch?

We already got Momoa back as another character...and Cavill had been rocking some longer hair recently (not pulling it off very well either.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2025, 3:04 PM
Looking like that better bizarre not ultra man
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/11/2025, 3:04 PM
I can't wait to see this movie!!!! Beautiful
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/11/2025, 3:11 PM
Nicholas Hoult with a wig on.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2025, 3:15 PM
User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/11/2025, 3:23 PM
Its [frick]ing Ultraman. This seems incredibly obvious. We already saw The Hammer using heat vision in the other trailer. And we know the Hammer is Ultraman. This is Ultraman outside the Hammer armor and unmasked.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 3:27 PM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/11/2025, 3:27 PM
It's obviously Ultraman. But sure.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 3:34 PM
Ultraman is totally Bizarro.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 3:38 PM
MON-EL aka Lar Gand aka Valor.

User Comment Image

