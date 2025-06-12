SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Early Fortress Of Solitude Design; New Details On DCU's Corporate "Justice Gang"

Superman will introduce us to the "Justice Gang," a three-person superhero team comprised of Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl. They answer to Maxwell Lord, the tech billionaire behind LordTech Industries, who funded the Justice League International on the page.

"It answers the question, How do superheroes make their money?" Nathan Fillion told Entertainment Weekly. "Corporate sponsorship seems pretty in line with what I would imagine. There's really no paycheck for being a superhero, but you gotta pay rent, right?"

The actor also teased the Justice Gang's headquarters, though whether that's the Hall of Justice or something else entirely remains to be seen.

"There are boxes in the background that they're clearly unpacking, so it's like they're getting things set up," the Green Lantern actor teased. "It seems like this is a new arrangement, that it's all starting, and Guy Gardner is extremely happy about it."

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that the Justice League doesn't exist "yet" in the DCU, meaning this team is either a precursor to them or the beginnings of a rival superhero faction. This world having multiple Justice Leagues is an exciting prospect, and one that could give lesser-known characters the chance to shine across different projects.

According to Isabela Merced, being in this team is "like a day job for her in a way... She treats [the Justice Gang] as such, and it is fascinating to see it through that lens."

Mister Terrific actor Edi Gathegi added, "They've got different skill sets, they've got different personalities, they've got different moral codes. So I think there's some inherent conflict because of how different everyone is, but then that also breeds fun."

It's previously been reported that the Justice Gang wants Superman to join them, though we can't imagine the Man of Steel being eager to become a corporate superhero. However, his meeting with this team might inspire the Kryptonian to form a League of his own.

New Superman concept art has also been unearthed, revealing an early design for the Man of Tomorrow's Fortress of Solitude. Yesterday's trailer showed a little more of what it looks like inside, though there may be more surprises to come.

Official concept art of #Superman in front of the Fortress of Solitude. pic.twitter.com/YuDt6PzHIJ — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) June 12, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.