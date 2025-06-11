Lex Luthor Is Out To Kill Clark Kent And His Entire Family In Epic New SUPERMAN Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

The summer of Superman rolls on, and a new trailer for the movie has just been released as tickets finally go on sale. Similar to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, many ticketing websites are crashing due to high demand from fans.

This latest preview is packed with never-before-seen footage as Lex Luthor vows to kill Superman, his reporter friend, and whoever it was that raised an alien on Earth. The villain doesn't know the Man of Steel's secret identity, but the stakes are still suitably high.

There's plenty of action and lots of unique shots of Superman in flight and punching the teeth out of a bad guy's mouth. It also looks like he'll butt heads with Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner.

The trailer ends by showing off Superman's Heat Vision. After previous sneak peeks focused more on the other superheroes and supporting cast, it's great to hear David Corenswet talk a little more and show what this version of Kal-El is capable of.

It's hard to pick fault with this trailer for Superman, though some of the special effects are slightly lacking (those teeth look a little cartoonish). Warner Bros.' DC movies have never been quite as polished as those from Marvel Studios, but there's nothing too glaring.

Watch the epic new trailer for Superman in the players below.

On July 11, the entire world will look up. Get tickets now for #Superman -Only In Theaters and @Imax https://t.co/Bo4DiDHkVJ

Buy tickets now and ❤️ this post to get updates from @Superman before it hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/qqSHGku3pe — Superman (@Superman) June 11, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.