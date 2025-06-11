Lex Luthor Is Out To Kill Clark Kent And His Entire Family In Epic New SUPERMAN Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Superman are on sale, and a new trailer for the first DCU movie has arrived. Lex Luthor is out to destroy the Man of Steel and everyone he loves, and the hero's powers are fully showcased.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The summer of Superman rolls on, and a new trailer for the movie has just been released as tickets finally go on sale. Similar to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, many ticketing websites are crashing due to high demand from fans. 

This latest preview is packed with never-before-seen footage as Lex Luthor vows to kill Superman, his reporter friend, and whoever it was that raised an alien on Earth. The villain doesn't know the Man of Steel's secret identity, but the stakes are still suitably high.

There's plenty of action and lots of unique shots of Superman in flight and punching the teeth out of a bad guy's mouth. It also looks like he'll butt heads with Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner.

The trailer ends by showing off Superman's Heat Vision. After previous sneak peeks focused more on the other superheroes and supporting cast, it's great to hear David Corenswet talk a little more and show what this version of Kal-El is capable of.

It's hard to pick fault with this trailer for Superman, though some of the special effects are slightly lacking (those teeth look a little cartoonish). Warner Bros.' DC movies have never been quite as polished as those from Marvel Studios, but there's nothing too glaring. 

Watch the epic new trailer for Superman in the players below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Ultraman Details; Metamorpho, Engineer's Roles Explained - SPOILERS
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/11/2025, 12:18 PM
hmmmmm
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/11/2025, 12:36 PM
Exactly. This looks soo bad. Teeth hitting the damn camera?! Come on! LOL
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 12:37 PM
@NonPlayerC - They have SO MUCH work to do if they're going to get that CGI up to snuff by July.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/11/2025, 12:42 PM
@NonPlayerC - superman's line with mr. terrific is very much like starlord. nevertheless i dig this one.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/11/2025, 12:20 PM
Ah...
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 12:20 PM
Omg the action looks goofy af 😅

Some of the scenes look good though.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/11/2025, 12:21 PM
A LOT of guys who doubted this movie will have egg on their faces come July 11th.

The rest will just be in denial.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/11/2025, 12:23 PM
@UltimaRex -
"I'm not messing around, I'm doing important stuff"

General audiences will eat that shit up. Snyderboys will choke on thier dry popcorn.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/11/2025, 12:21 PM
The more I see, the more Hoult is growing on me as Lex. I think he's gonna kill it in the role. On another note, I'm really liking how chaotic Gunn makes Superman flying looks. It just looks more intense than previous Superman films.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/11/2025, 12:22 PM
The CGI needs a lot of work. While some shots look beautifully filmed, The CGI isn't consistent with other shots in this new trailer.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/11/2025, 12:23 PM
It goes from epic to cheesy real quick

Still spending money go see it
jst5
jst5 - 6/11/2025, 12:39 PM
@WakandaTech - If it's anything like the Reeve's Superman movies which did the same...this movie with be gold.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/11/2025, 12:24 PM
Don't not [frick] with us.

We are [frick]ing here.

This movie is going to smash it.

Ok ok.

The trailer didn't hit as well as I hoped

But [frick] it as it looks good.

I think they stop release trailers untill the movie comes out.

For [frick]s sake
Fogs
Fogs - 6/11/2025, 12:24 PM
Nice. Seems to have the right mood.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 12:26 PM
That spinning heat vision shot was:
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/11/2025, 12:28 PM
Holy Shit! that looks great. Day 1 ill be there. Hoult is going to steal the show, no doubts now.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:28 PM
Avoiding all teasers, trailers and TV spots since the first teaser. Idk why some people like the whole movie spoiled for them. Either way it looks good! All the July movies look good, hate on haters
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2025, 12:36 PM
@bobevanz - the nice thing with these trailers so far is that there's so much happening, I have no idea what order things are happening in, so I still have no idea what to expect from this movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 12:28 PM
Does he win any fight? He always look like he's been beat down.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/11/2025, 12:33 PM
@Nomis929 - Finally I see someone around here pointing this out... The most invulnerable hero out there gets beaten by everyone.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 12:40 PM
@Urubrodi - Look like someone gave him two black eyes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 12:29 PM
Good trailer , liked the new footage!!

That last shot especially before the title card pops up is nuts…

Can’t wait to see this!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/11/2025, 12:29 PM
Omg the goosebumps this gave me! I am so pumped, I seriously can't wait and am SUPER excited for this movie. Up, up, and away!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/11/2025, 12:30 PM
I'm sold.

But i get he needs to save metropolis all the time but can it not be on a city wide destruction level?

Eh small nitpick
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/11/2025, 12:32 PM
For the people who loved it, is it because it's Superman and you really want it to be good no matter what after so many failed attempts from DC, or do you really look at this trailer and think it's that great? I mean if you do then great for you but I can't help but wonder if this wasn't Superman if it would get this amount of free passes.

As for the trailer it all looks very goofy and the action not great. I'll still watch it but can't get excited from this.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/11/2025, 12:39 PM
@Urubrodi - I'd chalk that up to what you do, and don't like about films rather than it not looking good. Which is totally fine, and I'm not judging you for that.

I just think that it could be a bias you have towards what entertains you. I for one love many different tones and takes on popular characters; whether they're goofy, super serious, or somewhere in the middle. So this movie really grabs my attention, and excitement because it looks like a hell of a lot of fun. It being Superman does have me hugely excited so I won't discount what you're suggesting is a part of the hype. But overall everything I've heard, read, and seen about this film has me very interested and excited for it. I'm not the type to just like something because I like the character in it. This actually seems like a very enjoyable Superman film to me, and I can't wait to see it.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/11/2025, 12:32 PM
The theme retread bugs me
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/11/2025, 12:32 PM
I'm also getting birthright vibes. Is this a fake kryptonian invasion orchestrated by Luthor?????
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 12:35 PM
@UnderBelly - those looked like goons in Lex battle armor to me but I could be wrong.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/11/2025, 12:32 PM
Tickets are locked. Me and 10 buddies.

SUP-ER-MAN
SUP-ER-MAN
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 6/11/2025, 12:34 PM
First off, I’m excited for this movie no matter what. I’ve always loved Superman and the idea of a truly connected DC universe, like the one I grew up with through Justice League and The Batman.

Here are my takeaways from the trailer:

1) Nicholas Hoult looks like he’s going to steal the show as Lex. Could end up being a defining role for the new DCU.
2) The CGI needs work. It looks pretty rough. Man of Steel came out 12 years ago and somehow still looks better.
3) Is it too colorful? The visuals feel a bit overloaded.
4) I have a feeling the plot might be pretty basic. The "twist" with Ultraman being a Superman clone feels way too telegraphed. Are we just going to leave the theater saying this was an intro to a new Superman again? How many more introductions do we need?

I already bought my ticket, so I’m in regardless. I’m hoping Gunn pulls it off, but I’m not as confident as I wish I was.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2025, 12:35 PM
This movie is looking better and better IMO. I MIGHT finally go back to a theater for this.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/11/2025, 12:35 PM
The AMC site keeps crashing.

This looks so damn good.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/11/2025, 12:35 PM
The tooth shot and the end flying shot

Lois Lane flying a spaceship with the daily planet staff

"I'm nhot mehhshinn arhooun I'm doin impohrtantt stuhhff"

😭💀
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/11/2025, 12:36 PM
Despite some really weird camera angles, this looks amazing.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 12:36 PM
Why does this superman seem a little douchey 🤔🧐

Also hoult has no Base to his voice 😩
Vigor
Vigor - 6/11/2025, 12:37 PM
Can't comment yet on the movie but I can say thats the best Superman trailer of all superman movies

Also. The way they film the action reminds me of the dsmr technique Gunn used on guardians 3 specifically. The blur like when warlock was flying. And the scene especially of the guardians in the hallway fight
Lemons
Lemons - 6/11/2025, 12:38 PM
Something feels off about the action shots. They feel cartoony and not in the good way.

Also what's up with the fish lens effect for the front facing flight shots? They make him look stupid.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/11/2025, 12:39 PM
“Make a move big blue”
“Buckle up”
“I’m not messing around, I’m doing important stuff”

Absolutely awful. Like the CGI
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/11/2025, 12:39 PM
Lois piloting an aircraft showing her army brat upbringing, and touching on her several appearances where she pilots a plot related vehicle.

Nice touch.
1 2

