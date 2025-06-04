SUPERMAN Book Reveals Story Behind Fortress' Abominable Snowman; Featurette Introduces Superman Robot #4

Toys for Superman recently revealed that the Man of Steel battles an Abominable Snowman-like creature in the Fortress of Solitude. Not every toy is representative of what we'll see on screen, of course, and many fans argued that it wasn't worth paying too much attention to.

However, a tie-in book has confirmed the creature is going to appear in Superman...and that it won't be alone! In fact, filmmaker James Gunn has created a world that leans so heavily into sci-fi that the arctic is inhabited by many of these Abominable Snowmen.

"Abominable Snowmen live in the cold region around Superman's home, the Fortress of Solitude," the book reveals. "Despite their difference in size, Krypto loves to chase these big creatures!"

In the comics, Superman maintained an elaborate game preserve in the Fortress filled with various interplanetary animals. Many of the animals found in the zoo were either representative of an endangered species or the last surviving specimens of destroyed worlds.

It's possible a couple escaped and have bred, and seeing Krypto chase these hulking beasts promises to make for a fun sight.

Krypto loves chasing the Abominable Snowmen pic.twitter.com/9DGbZc4suO — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 3, 2025

DC Studios has also released another brief featurette for Superman, this time introducing Superman Robot #4. Revealing that the character, voiced by Creature Commandos star Alan Tudyk, was a mostly practical creation, the promo also features new footage from the movie.

Superman Robot #4, but #1 in our hearts. 💙❤️ #Superman - only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/F8OZtU0tv3 — Superman (@Superman) June 4, 2025

Like any superhero movie, CGI will have a role to play in Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan reflected on the experience of dealing with that in a recent interview with S Magazine. "I’ve never felt like a worse actor in my life!" she joked before talking about spending her first couple of days on set with David Corenswet for VFX-free scenes with Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

"I was like, 'Fun! Turns out superhero movies are just like all the other ones!' And then we started hanging from wires, shooting with fake animals that weren’t actually there, and doing all sorts of other jazz that’ll get added in post. But it was great. You learn really quickly what you are and aren’t good at."

Brosnahan added, "If we do another one, I’m going to have to go to mime school and learn a thing or two about acting with invisible stuff—because that was a first for me."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.