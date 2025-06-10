New SUPERMAN Stills Released As James Gunn Shares Big JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE BATMAN PART II, And Sequel Updates

As we first reported earlier today, DC Studios is finally developing a Wonder Woman movie. It's long overdue, but Diana Prince hasn't been cast, and neither has the DCU's Batman (even with The Brave and the Bold still on the way).

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn pointed out that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader "is still there" in Matt Reeves' Elseworlds franchise, The Batman. He also reiterated that the filmmaker remains hard at work on Part II.

"What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," Gunn pointed out. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

That's a frustratingly familiar update, but the filmmaker and studio executive did elaborate on his master plan for the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate first announced at the start of 2023.

While stopping short of saying where it's all going, he did strongly hint at the formation of a certain superhero team.

"The most important thing is the specific stories, but there is also a much bigger story that we're telling that will take a little bit longer to tell," Gunn teased. "That's sort of where my next couple of things are going to be."

Asked whether that could involve the Justice League, he responded, "Of course, of course. But there is no Justice League in this world... not yet."

When the team does eventually assemble in the DCU, you'd have to believe that Superman will be front and centre. That's not lost on David Corenswet, and he responded enthusiastically to the prospect of leading the iconic superhero group.

"I mean, that sounds awesome," he noted. "I don't take it upon myself to think ahead in that kind of way, just because one would hate to get one's hopes up about anything in particular and then have it go in another direction. What I like to do is stay blissfully ignorant, and then when James tells me what's going to happen, I get to have a wonderful surprise."

"So if Justice League is in the back of his mind, that sounds great to me," Corenswet added. "I'll put it at the back of my mind and we'll see what happens."

Back to Gunn, and while he was noncommittal on a possible Superman sequel, it does sound like the movie he's currently writing will feature the hero (which lends some weight to those World's Finest rumours). "What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily," he revealed.

Some new stills from Superman have also been released ahead of its theatrical debut on July 11. You can check those out in the X posts below.