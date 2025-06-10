New SUPERMAN Stills Released As James Gunn Shares Big JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE BATMAN PART II, And Sequel Updates

New SUPERMAN Stills Released As James Gunn Shares Big JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE BATMAN PART II, And Sequel Updates

Eight new stills from DC Studios' Superman have been released, and with them comes comments from James Gunn about his Justice League plans, a not-quite sequel to Superman, and Matt Reeves' The Batman 2.

Jun 10, 2025
As we first reported earlier today, DC Studios is finally developing a Wonder Woman movie. It's long overdue, but Diana Prince hasn't been cast, and neither has the DCU's Batman (even with The Brave and the Bold still on the way). 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn pointed out that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader "is still there" in Matt Reeves' Elseworlds franchise, The Batman. He also reiterated that the filmmaker remains hard at work on Part II.

"What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," Gunn pointed out. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

That's a frustratingly familiar update, but the filmmaker and studio executive did elaborate on his master plan for the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate first announced at the start of 2023.

While stopping short of saying where it's all going, he did strongly hint at the formation of a certain superhero team.

"The most important thing is the specific stories, but there is also a much bigger story that we're telling that will take a little bit longer to tell," Gunn teased. "That's sort of where my next couple of things are going to be."

Asked whether that could involve the Justice League, he responded, "Of course, of course. But there is no Justice League in this world... not yet."

When the team does eventually assemble in the DCU, you'd have to believe that Superman will be front and centre. That's not lost on David Corenswet, and he responded enthusiastically to the prospect of leading the iconic superhero group.

"I mean, that sounds awesome," he noted. "I don't take it upon myself to think ahead in that kind of way, just because one would hate to get one's hopes up about anything in particular and then have it go in another direction. What I like to do is stay blissfully ignorant, and then when James tells me what's going to happen, I get to have a wonderful surprise."

"So if Justice League is in the back of his mind, that sounds great to me," Corenswet added. "I'll put it at the back of my mind and we'll see what happens."

Back to Gunn, and while he was noncommittal on a possible Superman sequel, it does sound like the movie he's currently writing will feature the hero (which lends some weight to those World's Finest rumours). "What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily," he revealed.

Some new stills from Superman have also been released ahead of its theatrical debut on July 11. You can check those out in the X posts below.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/10/2025, 1:14 PM
If the first movie serves the character well, I'm ok with the follow up not being Superman centric.

That's what MoS did wrong. That movie was a good set up, but he needed a sequel before BvS and putting him in a Snyder glorified Batman movie. I enjoyed pRts of it, but Supes was a secondary character.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/10/2025, 1:21 PM
@UnderBelly - also, that black and white photo goes hard! I think it may be because the trunks are cropped out, but good photo
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/10/2025, 1:24 PM
@UnderBelly - Did you see the Ultimate edition of BvS?

They edited back in a lot of the Clark/Superman story arc that was left out of the theatrical version especially with Clark investigating into Batman's questionable actions, but has a more balanced feel between the two.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/10/2025, 1:39 PM
@Nomis929 - yeah ultimate is much better with the added scenes but they just never sold Clark being Clark and not just Superman-lite IMO. He was often too cold and stoic....there wasn't a lot of personality there for Clark. And that's in no way on Cavil as an actor. He was great with what he had to work with. It's on the screenwriting and direction.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/10/2025, 1:45 PM
@Nomis929 - Yeah I saw it, and like I said, I liked parts of the movie, and the additional scenes with Kent were ok to flesh out the story a bit more but Batman/Bruce was still ultimately the central character. It started with him and ended with him (ok we got the tease with the dirt on the coffin) but they already didn't have enough faith in their casting choice to allow Cavill to carry the movie.

There weren't any stand out moments that can recall for Supes, but we had some pretty good ones for Batfleck.
I was one of the fans championing a MoS 2 and was so hopeful he'd get his shot after BA, but WB messed the homie about.

To be fair I'm also on the fence about Cavill's screen presence but feel he still deserved a proper shot at a stand alone sequel.

I feel we got alot more screen time of Ezra Miller in the DCEU compared to Cavill and that's just wrong.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/10/2025, 1:18 PM
The more I heard about the DCU, the less excited I get. It just all seems so...boring...
A Green Arrow movie or an Outsiders movie would be more exciting than just seeing different versions of movies we saw just a few years ago....sigh...and Clayface getting a movie before Batman is just....weird...be dope if Nightwing or Batgirl was in it though
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/10/2025, 1:18 PM
Finally got fandango to work and got tickets for me and the old man to see Superman for the early Tuesday screening. HYYYYYPPPEE.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 1:40 PM
@McMurdo - I thought Warner Brothers employees got their tickets through different means!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/10/2025, 1:45 PM
@McMurdo - Ditto. Just got mine for the Tuesday night early bird.
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/10/2025, 1:20 PM
So they are bringing back Phone Booths for this one?

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/10/2025, 1:24 PM
Ambition is cool. I hope Superman succeeds critically/financially.

But everything else is castles-built-on-sand until it does.

The 'much bigger story' element is where DC scares me, reach exceeding grasp.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/10/2025, 1:29 PM
Can't wait. The idea of having a lived in world where Superman is still considered green and too Naive for his own good is growing on me. It'll give him the chance to show corporate heroes like the Justice Gang what a real heroes is eventually, hopefully setting the groundwork for the Justice League sooner than later.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/10/2025, 1:30 PM
Could not be bothered with the batman part II at this rate. Pattinson will be old enough (if it happens) to incorporate Terry McGinnis at this rate
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2025, 1:32 PM
Compare Spider-Man no way home had more characters to Superman look forward how it turns out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 1:37 PM
Man the more I see David in the suit , the better he looks as does the latter imo!!.

Also I’m glad to get confirmation that Reeves is still a part of The Batman Part 2 and will be delivering the script for that shortly…

I am a big fan of the first one and The Penguin so I can’t wait to see more of that take!!.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 6/10/2025, 1:38 PM
Hawkgirl looks so much better without that jacket. If they gave her the belly shirt, all these little nerd boys would go nuts.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/10/2025, 1:41 PM
They're confident enough to release this movie three days early. I took awhile this morning just to even have a chance to buy the Prime member early screening, most people are underestimating the hype. I get it, but as long as this movie is at least an 8, you're going to see it go parabolic. Whomever has the highest rating and WOM wins July, but all of them will definitely profit immensely.

