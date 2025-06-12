SUPERMAN: James Gunn And David Corenswet Give The PERFECT Explanation For Why The Man Of Steel Has Trunks

Some fans have concerns about James Gunn being the one to helm Superman. The filmmaker has a near-flawless track record when it comes to comic book movies, but the worlds inhabited by the Guardians of the Galaxy and Task Force X are a far cry from the Man of Steel's corner of the DC Universe.

Still, it's no secret that Gunn loves Superman, and yesterday's incredible trailer has helped change many minds. If you're still on the fence, new comments from the DC Studios co-CEO (and lead star David Corenswet) could be what finally gets you on board.

Talking to Fandango, Gunn and Corenswet were asked about the inclusion of Superman's iconic, and often divisive, red trunks. DC Comics first ditched them during "The New 52" relaunch in 2011 and were fully absent from the DCEU.

Reflecting on a conversation with Man of Steel director Zack Snyder, Gunn admitted that he very nearly decided not to use the trunks in Superman. However, a conversation with Corenswet changed his mind, and it was all down to the actor coming up with a possible explanation for why Clark Kent might add underoos to his superhero suit.

Gunn: One of the biggest questions was, were we going to have trunks, or were we going to not have trunks? I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'You know, I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and I couldn’t get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. I went in with David — he tried it not trunks, and he tried it trunks — and I was still going to go with not trunks. Corenswet: You wanted trunks, in theory. You liked the idea of trunks… Gunn: Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it’s, you know, the Superman I grew up with. Corenswet: The problem is, they look kinda silly. You were looking for a way to make them look cool or a function and explanation. My thing was, 'Maybe they're supposed to look a little silly.' Maybe the reason he wears them is to look a little silly. To basically undermine how powerful he really is. Gunn: In this version of the DCU, everyone knows he’s an alien. He shoots beams out of his eyes. He can blow things down with his breath. He’s sort of this terrifying creature. But he really liked kids and human beings and people. He wants kids not to be afraid of him. And that was the thing that made me decide to keep the trunks.

Gunn and Corenswet just seem to get Superman, and both are clearly dialled into what makes the Man of Tomorrow tick. That bodes well for the character's reintroduction next month, likely meaning DC fans will finally get the Superman they've waited to see on screen again since 1978.

You can watch this excerpt from the interview in the player below (the full conversation can be found here).

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.