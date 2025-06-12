SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Long The Man Of Steel Has Been An Active Superhero In Metropolis

The DCU may have a few similarities to the DCEU (primarily thanks to James Gunn's decision to have certain actors reprise their roles), but it's a whole new world and meant as a fresh start for the brand.

Superman will help establish this new DC Universe, and it's been clear for a while now that it's a reality full of established heroes. While this approach differs from the MCU and DCEU, it allows Gunn to skip origin stories, for the most part, and get us straight into the thick of the action.

During a recent interview with Fandango, Gunn weighed in on starting over with Superman and revealed how long the Man of Tomorrow has been active in Metropolis.

"We’re introducing a whole new world, which is a lot of fun," the filmmaker says in the video below. "We’re in an alternate reality where superheroes have existed for 300 years, and now we’re just picking up on the story of one particular superhero three years after he comes on the scene, who happens to be the most powerful metahuman of all time."

David Corenswet is 31, and assuming he's playing Clark Kent as roughly the same age, that means Superman has been protecting the world since his mid-to-late 20s. We wouldn't be shocked if he was quietly saving lives in Smallville before that, of course.

These remarks from Gunn echo what he said in another recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "If you saw a shark-man walking down the street, you'd probably vomit and sh*t yourself to death," he explained. "If they saw one, it would be more like if you saw Paul McCartney on the sidewalk in New York."

In other words, superpowered individuals are par for the course in the DCU, similar to the DC Universe we see on the page every Wednesday. That approach to building a comic book world could ultimately prove even more successful than the MCU, especially if it's handled well.

Metahumans being part of world history for 300 years also feels significant, especially as that will have reshaped this reality into a true comic book universe, unrecognisable from our own (rather than a world like ours that's inhabited by costumed heroes and villains).

You can watch the full interview with Gunn, Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.