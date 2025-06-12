SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Long The Man Of Steel Has Been An Active Superhero In Metropolis

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Long The Man Of Steel Has Been An Active Superhero In Metropolis

Superman writer and director James Gunn has elaborated on his approach to building the new DCU, and reveals how long the Man of Tomorrow has been active in a world that's full of established metahumans.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The DCU may have a few similarities to the DCEU (primarily thanks to James Gunn's decision to have certain actors reprise their roles), but it's a whole new world and meant as a fresh start for the brand.

Superman will help establish this new DC Universe, and it's been clear for a while now that it's a reality full of established heroes. While this approach differs from the MCU and DCEU, it allows Gunn to skip origin stories, for the most part, and get us straight into the thick of the action. 

During a recent interview with Fandango, Gunn weighed in on starting over with Superman and revealed how long the Man of Tomorrow has been active in Metropolis. 

"We’re introducing a whole new world, which is a lot of fun," the filmmaker says in the video below. "We’re in an alternate reality where superheroes have existed for 300 years, and now we’re just picking up on the story of one particular superhero three years after he comes on the scene, who happens to be the most powerful metahuman of all time."

David Corenswet is 31, and assuming he's playing Clark Kent as roughly the same age, that means Superman has been protecting the world since his mid-to-late 20s. We wouldn't be shocked if he was quietly saving lives in Smallville before that, of course. 

These remarks from Gunn echo what he said in another recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "If you saw a shark-man walking down the street, you'd probably vomit and sh*t yourself to death," he explained. "If they saw one, it would be more like if you saw Paul McCartney on the sidewalk in New York."

In other words, superpowered individuals are par for the course in the DCU, similar to the DC Universe we see on the page every Wednesday. That approach to building a comic book world could ultimately prove even more successful than the MCU, especially if it's handled well.

Metahumans being part of world history for 300 years also feels significant, especially as that will have reshaped this reality into a true comic book universe, unrecognisable from our own (rather than a world like ours that's inhabited by costumed heroes and villains). 

You can watch the full interview with Gunn, Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals The Name And Origin Of Mysterious White Creature Spotted In Teasers
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals The Name And Origin Of Mysterious White Creature Spotted In Teasers
SUPERMAN 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Baby Joe, The Fortress Of Solitude, Heat Vision Battle, And More
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Baby Joe, The Fortress Of Solitude, Heat Vision Battle, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/12/2025, 4:48 AM
I'll ask again. Where is the article about the trunks and suit from fandango interview. There is other cool stuff too.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/12/2025, 5:08 AM
@RegularPoochie - Working on it. 😅
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/12/2025, 5:11 AM
@JoshWilding - Thank you! I'll go grab my popcorns.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/12/2025, 4:54 AM
His hair is so unkept in various scenes.....is Gunn trolling cavill by recasting a Superman with thick hair and strong hairline? 😅😭

Rude!😮‍💨😒
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/12/2025, 4:56 AM
Origin stories have been done to death by both Marvel and DC, so I think it's a good idea to start with an already established world. Any backstory needed can be done in flashbacks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 5:32 AM
@TheJok3r - Seriously, if we get another Metamorpho origin movie I'm gonna puke. Everybody knows Metamorpho's origin by now, surely!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/12/2025, 5:00 AM
Superman is being directed by James Gunn? How come this is the first time I'm hearing of this....has it been a secret?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/12/2025, 5:15 AM
Every time I think of James Gunn

?si=3WIIUAAqp6EvDywN
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/12/2025, 5:18 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder