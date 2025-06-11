As A New WONDER WOMAN Movie Takes Shape, Melissa Barerra Responds To Diana Fan-Casts

Wonder Woman fans have been wondering what DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had in store for the iconic DC Comics character ever since the first "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and Gunn finally shared a positive update during a recent interview with EW.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," said the Superman director. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Gunn didn't mention who is penning the script, but there's speculation that he may be writing the project himself, or possibly even planning to introduce the hero in his Superman follow-up, which he has already confirmed will not be a "straight sequel."

One thing does seem abundantly clear at this point: Gal Gadot will not be reprising the role.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted, a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades soon refuted this.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, who responded to the fan-casts during an interview with A Shot Magazine earlier this year.

“I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big. And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes."

Who would you like to see step into the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let us know in the comments, and check out some fan-art of Barrera as Diana below.