As A New WONDER WOMAN Movie Takes Shape, Melissa Barerra Responds To Diana Fan-Casts

Yesterday, James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is in the early stages of development at DC Studios, and, as expected, the fan-castings have already kicked up a gear...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman fans have been wondering what DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had in store for the iconic DC Comics character ever since the first "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and Gunn finally shared a positive update during a recent interview with EW.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," said the Superman director. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Gunn didn't mention who is penning the script, but there's speculation that he may be writing the project himself, or possibly even planning to introduce the hero in his Superman follow-up, which he has already confirmed will not be a "straight sequel."

One thing does seem abundantly clear at this point: Gal Gadot will not be reprising the role.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted, a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades soon refuted this.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, who responded to the fan-casts during an interview with A Shot Magazine earlier this year.

“I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big. And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes."

Who would you like to see step into the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let us know in the comments, and check out some fan-art of Barrera as Diana below.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 8:36 AM
Remember: The role of Wonder Woman is only up for grabs if Jennifer Holland turns it down.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/11/2025, 8:39 AM
@Lisa89 - I almost want him to cast her as WW just to witness the apocalyptic meltdown.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 8:44 AM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/11/2025, 8:54 AM
@MarkCassidy - A Director, using actors he knows and trusts for most of their projects? It's unheard of! Other directors have NEVER behaved in such a manner! Booo! :P
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/11/2025, 9:03 AM
@DarthMauve - yeah... but in this case it's just him using his wife in everything lol a bit different
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/11/2025, 9:06 AM
@DarthMauve - I never said I had a problem with Gunn casting Holland... I simply suggested that him casting her as Wonder Woman would be met with an insane amount of backlash, which it would be.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/11/2025, 9:21 AM
@MarkCassidy - It was more a bit of sarcasm about when Gunn re-uses many actors from his other films, and people get up in arms about it. Many other directors do, and have done, the exact same thing but don't get the same hate :)
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 9:21 AM
@MarkCassidy - Justified backlash. It would confirm that, like Mr. Miyagi, Gunn showed his wife the image below a said "Choose."

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/11/2025, 8:39 AM
She'd be a good contender for Wonder Woman for sure
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/11/2025, 8:39 AM
Nothing against her, but I don't see it. Wonder Woman is not latina, at least with the main characters I hope they try to stay close to the source material.
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 6/11/2025, 8:48 AM
Would be very funny to see a pro-Palestinian actor take over the role after Gadot
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/11/2025, 8:52 AM
No
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/11/2025, 9:00 AM
I’m already dead set on Eisa Gonsalez. 🥰
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/11/2025, 9:28 AM
@FrankenDad - Not Adria Arjona???
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2025, 9:14 AM
We all know there's only one person big enough to play this part!

User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/11/2025, 9:18 AM
Honestly, I figured they'd want her as Jessica Cruz.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 9:33 AM
Honestly from what I have seen of Melissa’s work (which I’ve liked), I think she might be able to pull off Diana even if she wouldn’t be my first choice.

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 9:37 AM
What is that stupid tattoo on her arm in the concept art?

