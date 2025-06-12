THUNDERBOLTS* Will Fail To Break Even At The Box Office - Is Marvel Studios Planning A Strategy Change?

It's now been confirmed that Thunderbolts* will not break even at the global box office, but could the movie's underperformance lead to a renewed focus on established MCU heavy-hitters? Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Variety

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records last summer. However, after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed in February (which wasn't helped by pricey reshoots), the hope was that Thunderbolts* might right the ship. 

Disney CEO Bob Iger hailed it as the "first and best" example of Marvel Studios' return to quality over quantity following overwhelmingly positive reactions—it remains one of the MCU's best-reviewed movies—and, six weeks later, it's made only $371 million worldwide. 

According to Variety, the studio intentionally reined in spending on Thunderbolts*. Executives were conscious that its leads were part of the pandemic-era Black Widow (which bypassed theaters for Disney+'s short-lived Premier Access service) and streaming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios typically spends $200 million - $250 million to produce a blockbuster, and $120 million - $140 million to market it. In the case of Thunderbolts*, it was filmed for $180 million with a $100 million marketing spend.

However, "Thunderbolts* needed to make $425 million worldwide to break even, a figure that seems unachievable." It's not all bad news, though, as "Marvel is unique because it isn’t as encumbered as rivals by the profits or losses of single films. The company can recoup some costs through Disney+ and other home entertainment markets." Merchandise is also a factor.

The trade points out that 19 of Marvel Studios' 22 Infinity Saga movies grossed over $500 million worldwide. For the Multiverse Saga, it's been 6 out of 13, and this story indicates that there's now "a new ceiling for superhero movies that aren’t based on marquee characters...a diminished global marketplace and oversaturation of superhero stories on the big and small screen are partly responsible for the decline."

Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock adds, "These lower-tier comic book movies aren’t cinematic slam dunks anymore. 'Thunderbolts*' wrapping up after just a month in theaters is also a concern. These films aren’t legging out like previous iterations."

While not confirmed, the report suggests that, moving forward, Marvel Studios could focus on safer bets and bigger franchises: 

After July’s 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' another cinematic introduction of sorts, Marvel seems to be embracing a go-big-or-go-home mentality. The upcoming calendar is populated only by heavy hitters with hefty budgets: 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Spider-Man 4' in 2026 and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in 2027. An untitled film is set for July 2027, and 'X-Men' and 'Black Panther' movies are in the works. But other projects that focus on one character, like 'Blade,' have been stuck in protracted limbo.

Did you watch Thunderbolts* in theaters? Let us know in the comments section below.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/12/2025, 12:34 PM
They already did.
Its just that these characters are far from populair enough to pull people to the theater.

Fantastic four should do better, but the fact that previous f4 outings hasnt been that good can hurt the box office.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/12/2025, 12:35 PM
Not surprised but disappointed as it was a good movie. Far more watchable than Cap 4.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/12/2025, 12:36 PM
With all that [frick]ing hype.

“Ohh, Marvel is back, they are back”.

“It hasn't been this good since Endgame”

The [frick]ing numbers say different, innit?

What a load of [frick]ing bollocks

For [frick]s sake
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 12:38 PM
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/12/2025, 12:39 PM
Marvel killed itself with the direction they took in Phase 4.

1) They went too big and too final with Endgame.

2) They should never have killed Tony Stark AND aged out Cap. You lost two anchor heroes that way.

3) They should have gone either Galactic or Grounded in Phase 4. But they lost James Gunn and I heard the original plan was to go Galactic with him at the helm of that Phase.

4) They followed the model of the comics that destroyed their comic book business and force them to go bankrupt in the first place. They went woke with the MSheU.

They are going to be hard pressed to recover from this.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 12:53 PM
* 4) They followed the model of the comics that destroyed their comic book business and force them to go bankrupt in the first place. They kept the continuity going for the older fans and alienated all new audiences.


Stan Lee's Marvel was woke from the get-go. The idea that woke killed the MCU is an online fallacy. Even the MCU was woke during the Infinity Saga. Their wokeness netted them billions.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/12/2025, 1:06 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - yea it was a huge mistake to lose Tony and Steve. They’re the heart and soul of the Avengers. A mistake they’ve only compounded by bringing RDJ back as a completely different character with the stunt casting of him as Doom. Plus they decimated the original team. Hulk and Thor are a joke now.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 12:40 PM
It felt like an unfinished movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/12/2025, 12:40 PM
It's too bad they didn't re-focus on making a comic accurate Fantastic Four. I can't see that film not getting bad online press when it comes to some of Shakman's creative choices, but I've been wrong before.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 12:46 PM
@McMurdo - I agree. I think it going to get massacre by the press and fans online.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 12:44 PM
AllIsGood going MIA again?

For perspective on budgets, Ne Zha 2 only costs $80M.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 12:44 PM
Man , it would be unfortunate if Marvel Studios plays it safe cinematically with more well known characters given how the studio started and found its success with lesser known/unknown characters…

However I would certainly understand it since the box office as a whole (in the US atleast) isn’t doing too well since even if Cap & Thunderbolts underperformed , they are still as of now the 4 & 5th highest grossing movies of the year domestically.

Shortened streaming windows need to go because why would many pay to see movies in theaters when they can wait a bit and see it for free essentially at home , we aren’t in the pandemic era anymore.

Anyway , Thunderbolts was still solid imo and no one can take that away from it!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 12:48 PM
Great marketing and great reviews.

Flopped.

It is time, Marvel Studios (yes I'm using your full name). Time to reboot.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/12/2025, 12:49 PM
They should just do X-Men asap. Is there a reason why they haven't yet?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 12:52 PM
If Superman is a success, better fire Feige and get a creative head as close to Gunn as possible to mimic what DC has. Joss Whedon should get uncancelled ASAP. Then reboot.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/12/2025, 12:53 PM
Let's face it, Marvel is done, and if Superman doesn't perform well, the DCU is done as well. It's time to shut it all down, let it rest in pieces, then "maybe" start again in 5-10 years, WITHOUT KEVIN FEIGE!
hainesy
hainesy - 6/12/2025, 12:54 PM
I thought they should have paused to reset after Endgame, but here we are. I think we need less movies and for those to focus on better characters. I have very high hopes for Fantastic Four and Spider-Man always works, though I think with the whole Sony thing they should probably put that to rest soon. Plus it looks like Doomsday/Secret Wars will be that reset we need and hopefully they can come out of that with a cleaner slate.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/12/2025, 12:54 PM
This movie was good. I think Marvel just overspent on the movie. Coulda came in at $120 and would have been just as good
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 6/12/2025, 12:54 PM
I really hope they don’t change course just cause this movie with fairly obscure characters didn’t make as much money as they hoped at the box office. The thunderbolts was for sure one of my favorites post endgame (maybe one of my favorite mcu movies in general) and if they were making movies of this quality the whole time I don’t think they’d be in this situation. I think Marvel has got to earn people’s trust back and that’s not gonna happen with just 1 movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 1:01 PM
@DenimChicken - I think it’s less about earning peoples trust back because most if not all of the movies post EG have been well received by the audience as per RT

Also if it was just Marvel then it would make sense but it’s not since box office as a whole is down for the most part which means that many people aren’t going to theaters and if so aren’t coming back to watch it again.

It’s not just superhero films but films in general (with some exceptions of course) that are struggling because either they don’t feel big enough to warrant to people watching it in theaters or it’s kids dragging their parents along to see something they want to
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 12:58 PM
If this came out before BNW it would have been just fine. The general audience is tired of the same damn cbm movie over and over. I like how they tried to do something different, DON'T GO BACK TO YOUR OLD WAYS! Take your profits from Lilo, Zootopia 2 and Avatar. you're on the right track, you just need to [frick]ing try a little harder. Thunderbolts is easily in my top 5 MCU movies, looking back there is so much mid content. Luckily everyone didn't care because there was an overall goal and end point for them. Now they're flopping around, RDJ coming back was the smoking gun. There's no way anyone could flip that as a positive imo
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/12/2025, 1:12 PM
@bobevanz - You make a good point about the older content. There was so much of it that was really not THAT good, but they gave us crowd pleasers with mass appeal that were actually building towards something bigger. It made even the lesser character's films feel like mandatory viewing, so they still did big numbers (im looking at you Captain Marvel). Now they dont have that feeling of building towards something bigger and they lost the goodwill of the GA because they made some specific creative choices that have alienated some fans and lost two of the biggest stars (and arguably the glue that held the whole thing together) when they decided to get rid of Cap and Iron Man. I strongly doubt they can get back to the former glory at this point. Maybe with a relatively long hiatus and a full reboot, but even then, I dont think so.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2025, 12:59 PM
Yeah safer bets going forward. It was nice to see some lesser knowns get spotlight for a while. Even over at DC. Who could imagine blue beetle getting a movie?

But I guess the market has spoken
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/12/2025, 1:00 PM
Wish we saw more of the Sentry. But I still enjoyed it.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 1:02 PM
Said it before...If the MCU wanted to build up a new team franchise with their safe "Big Hitters" after 'Endgame' they really should have put together a classic comic version of the DEFENDERS instead of putting lower tier characters for groups like the THUNDERBOLTS which wasn't like the original comic verison anyway).

Dr.Strange. Hulk. Valkrye. Sub Mariner. and maybe Add Winter Soldier as a replacement for NightHawk.

That's like prinitng money.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 1:11 PM
They’re just unknown characters. That’s part of the problem. The other part of the problem is Marvel lost almost all the goodwill in one phase. Post endgame I think Disney+ and the output that was requiring ruined them. They got lazy and overextended themselves too. You could’ve argued after endgame they should’ve took maybe a five year break maybe do some animation or one TV show here or there. Now they’re panicking, bringing back their biggest star which they promised they would never do, and it’s very obvious It’s out of desperation.

I think too much was asked of Marvel from Disney, but I also think they probably bought into their own hype a little bit too much. They did so much wrong in such a short amount of time and probably thought that people would just forgive them and stay on the ride.. And now you have the DCU coming with a creative at the helm who values other creatives that he’s going to bring in, knows their outlooks, who also was at Marvel, and overall just understands that taking time and quality is what’s most important. And sure Warner Bros. is often quite stupid but it seems like (as on now) WB is going to let Gunn do his thing

