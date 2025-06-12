RUMOR: The Leader Of The MCU's MIDNIGHT SONS Has Been Revealed (And It's Not Blade)

Between Werewolf by Night and Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios is finally exploring the supernatural corner of the MCU. However, it's been slow going, and Blade's repeated delays have done little to help matters.

There's been chatter about a Midnight Sons movie being in the works for years now. At this rate, it would make more sense for Mahershala Ali's Daywalker to debut there before appearing in a potential solo outing, but it's important to remember the project has never been officially announced.

The prevailing theory among fans has been that Blade will lead this team of supernatural Avengers, but Daniel Richtman has heard otherwise. The insider claims that Ghost Rider will take charge of the Midnight Sons, suggesting Marvel Studios has big plans for the Spirit of Vengeance in the MCU.

A solo Ghost Rider movie is a risky proposition after those failed efforts starring Nicolas Cage. However, the combination of Avengers: Doomsday (more on that below) and Midnight Sons could help put Johnny Blaze back on the map.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has said of this supernatural team-up. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility," he added.

We haven't seen Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley since the Moon Knight finale aired in 2022. Isaac only signed up for the six-episode series, and while Marvel Studios does reportedly have plans for the character, those have yet to come to fruition.

Had Avengers: The Kang Dynasty become a reality, chances are Moony would have led the charge against Kang the Conqueror Variant, Rama-Tut. Instead, we're hearing that Avengers: Doomsday will introduce the MCU's Ghost Rider.

The Midnight Sons, or Midnight Suns as they're now sometimes known due to the inclusion of female characters, debuted in the early 1990s. Dealing with horror, occult, and supernatural elements, the title explored a darker corner of the Marvel Universe.

The team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale.

Who will assemble in the MCU remains to be seen, but Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Black Knight, Scarlet Scarab, Elsa Bloodstone, Dr. Strange, and even Agatha Harkness have all been named as likely candidates.

Stay tuned for more on Midnight Sons as we have it.