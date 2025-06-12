MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME Covers Hint At More Big Twists In Marvel's White Black Panther Comic

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME Covers Hint At More Big Twists In Marvel's White Black Panther Comic

Marvel Comics has just shared the cover for Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4, and it features a first look at T'Challa confronting The Avengers in a world where the new Black Panther is...white?!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last week, Marvel Comics shocked the world with the release of Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1. Written by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada and famed Black Panther scribe Christopher Priest, the first issue ended by revealing this alternate future's new Black Panther.

Ketema is the son of T'Challa and Monica Lynne, and after he bests his father in combat and earns the right to rule over Wakanda, we learn that he's a white man with blonde hair. Unsurprisingly, the reaction has been vocal and isn't all that different from the outrage that surrounded Captain America's big "Hail HYDRA" moment (later revealed to be the result of his reality being rewritten by a Cosmic Cube). 

While we're not expecting an explanation quite that drastic, a white man being Black Panther is certainly controversial. We have reason to believe that there are more twists to come in this story in the coming months, but as of now, Black Panther is indeed white. 

Today, Marvel Comics has released a first look at the Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 cover. In the issue, the full scope of Priest and Quesada's epic comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces the world to come.

T'Challa's mysterious heir Ketema is not to be underestimated and threatens to reshape Wakanda's destiny forever. T'Challa always has a plan, but since we already know this ends with his death...does his plan come up short?

We also have the cover for issue #3. On that, we see two young boys, suggesting that T'Challa might have had to swap his real son for Ketema. If so, it would be similar to how Darkseid and Highfather exchanged their infant sons in the DC Universe (they grew up to become Mister Miracle and Orion). 

"I always assumed it would take a very special project (and perhaps a herd of Clydesdales to drag me off the sofa) for me to return to Black Panther, the Marvel character with which I am most closely identified," Priest previously shared.

He added, "This Marvel Knights revisit, and Joe Quesada’s expansive vision for The World to Come, has created unique opportunities for me to say something new with and contribute to the Panther’s legacy while reviving the social and political complexity, pathos and humor, that made the Marvel Knights Panther so memorable. It’s nice to be home again."

Have you checked out Marvel Comics' controversial new Marvel Knights series yet?

Fwf8jlv7 o

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)
Story by JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art and Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA
On Sale 8/13

Rteeqymg o

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 (OF 6)
Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by JOE QUESADA
Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA
On Sale 9/10

Marvel Comics To Resurrect Danny Rand As THE UNDEAD IRON FIST - And He Has A Startling New Look!
Related:

Marvel Comics To Resurrect Danny Rand As THE UNDEAD IRON FIST - And He Has A Startling New Look!
ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 First Look Sees Mister Fantastic Make A Last Ditch Effort To Topple Doom's Reign
Recommended For You:

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 First Look Sees Mister Fantastic Make A Last Ditch Effort To Topple Doom's Reign

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 4:24 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 4:48 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/12/2025, 4:28 PM
@JurassicClunge - @JoshWilding
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/12/2025, 4:29 PM
I haven't been to the comic shop but I'll bet the first one has sold out
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 4:33 PM
#nope #teamtchalla
Guys just read Christopher priests REAL Black Panter instead of this new age provocative garbage. This Omnibus guys:
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 4:34 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -
The right side is the normal one and on the left the hardcover one.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 4:37 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Yes! That's some good stuff right there!
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 4:48 PM
@Nomis929 -
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/12/2025, 4:35 PM
Seriously, why not just "White Panther" instead of "White Black Panther"?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/12/2025, 4:45 PM
@Lisa89 - because Black Panther is the animal. That's why it's not Black Man Panther
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 4:54 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image

YOU'RE MAKING TOO MUCH GODDAMN SENSE LISA!!!

User Comment Image

THE 🌍 IS ENDING?


User Comment Image



...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 4:55 PM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image

Did you just call T'Challa a [frick]ing animal???

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/12/2025, 5:19 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Not all panthers are black.

User Comment Image

Try again.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 4:36 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/12/2025, 4:44 PM
Historic moment for all of society
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 4:45 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 4:56 PM
@Nomis929 - That's dedication.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 4:58 PM
Hey @Pictilli - you ready to defend this modern day Iconoclasm? 😆
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 5:07 PM
@KennKathleen - they've race replaced enough white characters.... we will see bow long this sticks though. I have my doubts!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 5:35 PM
@Pictilli - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

You are incredible! 😆 I hope to find you once terrestrial converts to celestial!

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/12/2025, 5:02 PM
First, they canceled to T’Chala Black Panther in the movies

Now they go with this gimmick in the comics
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 5:36 PM
@WakandaTech -
The stuff with Chadwick was sad and I also wouldn’t know how to handle it without ruining his legacy(All people at Marvel had an difficult task to solve). But in the comics it should be easy to give him justice.
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 5:41 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - "I also wouldn’t know how to handle it without ruining his legacy"

HOW TO HANDLE IT:

1. GOOD ACTOR

2. GREAT SCRIPT

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder