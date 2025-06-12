MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME Covers Hint At More Big Twists In Marvel's White Black Panther Comic

Last week, Marvel Comics shocked the world with the release of Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1. Written by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada and famed Black Panther scribe Christopher Priest, the first issue ended by revealing this alternate future's new Black Panther.

Ketema is the son of T'Challa and Monica Lynne, and after he bests his father in combat and earns the right to rule over Wakanda, we learn that he's a white man with blonde hair. Unsurprisingly, the reaction has been vocal and isn't all that different from the outrage that surrounded Captain America's big "Hail HYDRA" moment (later revealed to be the result of his reality being rewritten by a Cosmic Cube).

While we're not expecting an explanation quite that drastic, a white man being Black Panther is certainly controversial. We have reason to believe that there are more twists to come in this story in the coming months, but as of now, Black Panther is indeed white.

Today, Marvel Comics has released a first look at the Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 cover. In the issue, the full scope of Priest and Quesada's epic comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces the world to come.

T'Challa's mysterious heir Ketema is not to be underestimated and threatens to reshape Wakanda's destiny forever. T'Challa always has a plan, but since we already know this ends with his death...does his plan come up short?

We also have the cover for issue #3. On that, we see two young boys, suggesting that T'Challa might have had to swap his real son for Ketema. If so, it would be similar to how Darkseid and Highfather exchanged their infant sons in the DC Universe (they grew up to become Mister Miracle and Orion).

"I always assumed it would take a very special project (and perhaps a herd of Clydesdales to drag me off the sofa) for me to return to Black Panther, the Marvel character with which I am most closely identified," Priest previously shared.

He added, "This Marvel Knights revisit, and Joe Quesada’s expansive vision for The World to Come, has created unique opportunities for me to say something new with and contribute to the Panther’s legacy while reviving the social and political complexity, pathos and humor, that made the Marvel Knights Panther so memorable. It’s nice to be home again."

Have you checked out Marvel Comics' controversial new Marvel Knights series yet?

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)

Story by JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA

On Sale 8/13

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 (OF 6)

Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by JOE QUESADA

Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA

On Sale 9/10