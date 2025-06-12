X-MEN: 10 Biggest Mistakes 20th Century Fox Made With The Franchise That Marvel Studios Must Avoid

The X-Men franchise launched in 2000 and was a game-changer in more ways than one. Not only did it kickstart Kevin Feige's Hollywood career, but it proved that superheroes could work on screen, ushering in the likes of Spider-Man and, eventually, Iron Man. Following the Disney/Fox merger, Marvel Studios is tasked with rebooting the X-Men franchise, and that's obviously exciting for many reasons. However, 20th Century Fox did a lot wrong, and while the future is now looks bright, the past was full of mistakes. It's those we're taking a look at today as we delve into some of the original X-Men franchise's biggest blunders. The hope now is that Marvel Studios won't repeat past mistakes when that reboot happens. To take a look at the undeniable disasters the MCU must avoid, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. Wolverine's Botched Origin Story Revealing Wolverine's past in the pages of Origin proved predictably controversial in 2001, but the story was well-received by fans...well, for the most part, anyway. However, his early years passed in the blink of an eye in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While a creative opening credits sequence effectively showcased James Howlett's history with war, his childhood deserved to be more than just glossed over in a matter of minutes. Wolverine’s big screen origin story became a convoluted mess, and it only got worse when the movie tackled Weapon X. This take had the character actually agree to let them experiment on him, and he didn’t lose his memory until he was shot by what fans dubbed a "magic bullet." In the MCU, Marvel Studios should just keep it simple, stupid.



9. Cyclops' Portrayal Cyclops' laughable death scene in X-Men: The Last Stand came as almost a relief after the previous movies butchered the character. The leader of the X-Men was turned into the stereotypically possessive and unlikeable boyfriend of Jean Grey, and his sole obsession with not letting Wolverine get his claws on her ultimately made him a bore to watch. James Marsden was a great choice to play Scott Summers, but the brave leader of the X-Men being turned into a jealous and petty whiner didn't do him justice, and made fans resent these movies. Tye Sheridan was another solid fit for the role, but X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix didn't exactly make up for past mistakes. The portrayal of the character was better, but not much, and he still wasn't exactly the fearless hero from the source material fans wanted to see on screen.



8. Magneto's "Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants" Unfortunately, each version of this team that we saw in the original trilogy of movies was made up of either C-list characters that no one really cared about or very poor interpretations of those that fans did. Ultimately, everything seemed to boil down to Magneto and Mystique (which is perhaps why their relationship became such an integral part of X-Men: First Class). However, the way that the likes of Sabretooth and Toad were handled was disappointing from the start, so perhaps that was just a sign of things to come? Either way, the prequels did little to make this right, and just watered down the Brotherhood fans hoped to see from the comic books. It’s a shame the movies never decided to explore the relationship between Magneto and his children, and Brotherhood members, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver; what a missed opportunity. We need a proper version of this team ASAP.



7. Wolverine's (Missing) Costume The lack of Wolverine’s classic blue and yellow costume in the admittedly grounded world of the X-Men movies isn’t a huge surprise, but the decision to give both him and the rest of the team such bland costumes (lacking in any sort of personality) still stings if you're a comic book fan. As if to emphasise how dull and generic these black leather suits were, X-Men saw Wolverine actually borrow one of Cyclops’ outfits, and nothing really improved until 2016's Deadpool. Ironically, it was Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine that finally made this right. Ultimately, the main franchise never really embraced superhero costumes. The likes of The Wolverine and X-Men: Apocalypse teased them, but it never went any further than that, and Marvel Studios hopefully intends to embrace how these mutants look on the page.



6. The "First Class" 2011's X-Men: First Class served as a reboot, of sorts, for the X-Men franchise, and Matthew Vaughn’s take on these characters would prove to be one of the best yet. However, as it was also a prequel to the original trilogy set in the 1960s, the director was restricted as to who he could use as members of the "First Class" of mutants. As a result, we were left with mostly B-List characters like Banshee, Angel, and Havok instead of the classic line-up (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Angel, Beast and Iceman). However, exploring the relationship between Professor X and Magento was so fascinating that it is relatively easy to forgive this, but this timeline just became more convoluted as time went on, especially when we started jumping from decade to decade. We should have just stayed in the 1960s. Now, it's time for the OGs.



5. The Cure Instead of focusing on "The Dark Phoenix Saga," X-Men: The Last Stand also decided to cram in elements of Joss Whedon’s superb Astonishing X-Men run. It did that story absolutely no justice, and the fact that there was a mutant cure became little more than a convenient plot device, which still didn’t end up serving much of a purpose. As if to show this, they depowered Rogue, Mystique and Magneto, but ended the movie by giving the latter back his abilities. What was the point of this Cure, then? It was yet another frustrating part of one of the worst X-Men movies, and something X-Men: Days of Future Past didn't even bother addressing with the return of some familiar faces. Continuity never really mattered in these movies, and that was never more evident after this disaster. The Cure was an intriguing concept introduced in Astonishing X-Men, but it's best left on the page moving forward.



4. The Juggernaut "I’m the Juggernaut, bitch!" is not only one of the most cringe-worthy lines ever uttered in a movie, but also a good indication of just how badly Brett Ratner did with this character in X-Men: The Last Stand. Regardless of whether it’s the ridiculous costume or that dreadful dialogue, the iconic villain was completely wasted, and he has become little more than an internet meme since. There are many characters that the X-Men franchise has failed to get quite right during their transition to live action, but this is perhaps the worst example. Juggernaut at least has a personality in the comics, and his role in The Last Stand boiled down to something of nothing. It's a shame considering he’s the kind of villain who could, and should, have a future on screen. Deadpool 2 didn't do any better beyond making him look a little more comic-accurate, and we'd like to see this character redeemed in a future MCU movie (even if it takes a while).



3. "The Dark Phoenix Saga" As we mentioned, "The Dark Phoenix Saga" is a classic comic book arc, and while it was always unlikely that it would be faithfully adapted to the big screen (part of the story did take place on the moon), what we got in X-Men: The Last Stand was a major disappointment. The likes of Professor X and Cyclops were killed off with little to no thought or significance, and Jean Grey’s return from the dead as the Dark Phoenix only ended up boiling down to her being manipulated by Magneto and intensely staring at people. Writer Simon Kinberg shared years talking about regretting his decision...and then f***ed it up all over again with Dark Phoenix. The movie deservedly bombed and proved itself a dismal end to this franchise. This story can be rebooted, but it shouldn't be for a very, very long time.



2. Pointless Cameos Colossus was a victim of the X-Men franchise’s bad cameo habit early on, but movies like X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine went really crazy with the Easter Eggs, throwing in pretty much anyone and everyone just for the sake of it, even if it didn’t make sense. The later movies did the exact same thing; for proof of that, you need only look at how the likes of Psylocke and Archangel were treated in X-Men: Apocalypse (you can add Jubilee to the list, too). There’s nothing wrong with having lesser-known characters make an appearance, but Fox even started promoting the big screen debut of mutants who had seconds of screentime, and while some were later redeemed, like Colossus in Deadpool, the vast majority were totally wasted. Moving forward, do right by them, or leave them on the page.

