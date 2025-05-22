BALLERINA First Reactions Land As Lionsgate Comes Under Fire For "Encouraging" Positive Social Media Posts

BALLERINA First Reactions Land As Lionsgate Comes Under Fire For &quot;Encouraging&quot; Positive Social Media Posts

The social media embargo for Ballerina has lifted, and so far, the movie has been getting (mostly) positive first reactions - which should make Lionsgate very happy!

News
By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

We're now just a couple of weeks away from the release of Ballerina, and the social media embargo for the John Wick spin-off movie has lifted.

The first reactions are mostly positive, and it sounds like Ballerina is a worthy addition to this incredibly popular franchise. Star Ana de Armas comes in for universal praise and the action sequences are said to be top-notch, but quite a few posts mention that the story is lacking.

Somewhat surprisingly, Keanu Reeves' appearance as John Wick is also said to be detrimental to the movie overall.

The response isn't exactly glowing across the board, but Lionsgate probably didn't need to worry too much about these social media reactions... certainly not enough to send out the following email!

The studio has come under fire for "encouraging" positive social posts while asking critics to hold their more mixed or negative takes for their full reviews, but their reps are insisting that the email was taken out of context.

Check out some X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

"Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

BALLERINA: Ana de Armas & Norman Reedus Get Ambushed In Exclusive New Clip
Related:

BALLERINA: Ana de Armas & Norman Reedus Get Ambushed In Exclusive New Clip
BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Steps Into The Fire In Killer Final Trailer; Tickets Now On Sale!
Recommended For You:

BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Steps Into The Fire In Killer Final Trailer; Tickets Now On Sale!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2025, 8:03 PM
i'll just wait for the john cameo to be put on youtube.
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 8:05 PM
@harryba11zack - HOW!! HOW
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2025, 8:08 PM
@archstar - User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 5/22/2025, 8:52 PM
@harryba11zack - Hollywood will milk a franchise to squeeze the last shekel out.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/22/2025, 9:23 PM
@captainwalker - Oy vey.
He knows!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/22/2025, 8:06 PM
Even if the movie is a masterpiece, The negative nancies will continue to speak their resentment on every channel they can. Then wonder why companies are steering away from them. People do it to themselves. It's a slimeball move from Lions gate but look at all the hate Iron Heart got. Yet not one single clown who kept using the Woke word has even seen it yet. So I understand studios for protecting their product from sabotaging behavior.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/22/2025, 8:11 PM
I look forward to seeing this movie. Hope it's good and fit right in with the JW series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 8:47 PM
I’m not surprised by the story apparently “lacking” or “little shallow” since it always seemed like it was gonna be a simple revenge story with the action & world of John Wick continuing to be the highlights like they were for the main series.

Anyway , still glad to hear the mostly positive reactions so far which makes the tweet they sent out even more baffling…

It just shows the lack of confidence in their own movie and may cause negative preconceptions.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/22/2025, 9:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - quite honestly, I don’t think John wick’s story was crazy good. I watched thode movies after the hype and kinda thought “this it?” But no Keanu slander from me. I genuinely like that guy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 9:22 PM
@MyCoolYoung - the story of those films has always been relatively simple…

It’s the action and worldbuilding that got people engaged

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder