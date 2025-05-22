BALLERINA First Reactions Land As Lionsgate Comes Under Fire For "Encouraging" Positive Social Media Posts

We're now just a couple of weeks away from the release of Ballerina, and the social media embargo for the John Wick spin-off movie has lifted.

The first reactions are mostly positive, and it sounds like Ballerina is a worthy addition to this incredibly popular franchise. Star Ana de Armas comes in for universal praise and the action sequences are said to be top-notch, but quite a few posts mention that the story is lacking.

Somewhat surprisingly, Keanu Reeves' appearance as John Wick is also said to be detrimental to the movie overall.

The response isn't exactly glowing across the board, but Lionsgate probably didn't need to worry too much about these social media reactions... certainly not enough to send out the following email!

Lionsgate has embargoed negative and critical reviews of ‘BALLERINA’ until Wednesday, June 4 — one day before release.



With the film holding its world premiere today, only positive social reactions are permitted at this time. pic.twitter.com/cEhUGK3MAW — Reel Critques 🎥🎞️ (@TheReelCritique) May 22, 2025

The studio has come under fire for "encouraging" positive social posts while asking critics to hold their more mixed or negative takes for their full reviews, but their reps are insisting that the email was taken out of context.

Admittedly, the story is a little shallow, but if all you want is to see Ana de Armas kill enough assassins to fill a small European village, then Ballerina is a bloody badass good time with action as intense and inventive as you’d expect from the John Wick franchise. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6pTDVwhZmJ — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 22, 2025

Ana de Armas kicks all kinds of ass in BALLERINA and has a knack for dispatching her many, many, MANY enemies with sharp objects and grenades in delightfully brutal ways. It works better when the Baba Yaga stays in the shadows but I'll never say no to more Keanu. #BallerinaMovie pic.twitter.com/SuluMhjZAH — Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) May 22, 2025

I've seen Ballerina, and the action lives up to the John Wick name.



It's highly explosive and engaging—Ana de Armas sure does know how to creatively use a grenade.#BallerinaMovie #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/ESbnHvFBCM — Russ Milheim - The Direct (@RussMilheim) May 22, 2025

‘Ballerina’ is hands down one of the top 3 in the John Wick franchise!



The action doesn’t stop until the credits roll! Ana De Armas is THAT girl! The incredible fight sequences stole the show! Love how the film didn’t need Keanu to carry it, it was a force on its own 💯… pic.twitter.com/JQBzfhz69C — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) May 22, 2025

BALLERINA: I can easily tell what were reshoots, yet itstands next to the other John Wick films with confidence, thanks to a compelling (though familiar) story of indoctrination, with Ana de Armas kicking ass in a way this franchise demands.



Hit @bitesizebreak for more. pic.twitter.com/w9N9n9ABft — Adriano Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) May 22, 2025

Ballerina is so hilariously over the top, I laughed through the whole thing - for better & worse. It's propulsive, has wild action, but also a painfully boring story that holds it back. John Wick's inclusion hurts the movie too, which sucks, but Ana de Armas is a true action star pic.twitter.com/DUsiyGz1XX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 22, 2025

#Ballerina is a great addition to the World of John Wick with its ice-breaking, bone-crunching and gut-spilling action. Len Wiseman brings a fresh set of eyes to the franchise with his style, offering a great balance of storytelling and action that hasn’t been felt in the John… pic.twitter.com/p6EUUUIlk1 — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) May 22, 2025

BALLERINA: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK is everything you could wish for.



The best movie of the year. Absolute mayhem from start to finish. Mind-blowing fight scenes, phenomenally choreographed and staged. Ana de Armas is an action hero for the ages.



A simple revenge story with… pic.twitter.com/092cdKaTW5 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) May 22, 2025

Ballerina is everything I hoped for. It is brutal, beautiful, and bursting with emotion. Ana de Armas is fierce, lighting up the screen with deadly elegance and stunning choreography.



It honors what came before while boldly expanding the John Wick universe.



Seeing Lance… pic.twitter.com/4Yz5pW0orE — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) May 22, 2025

"Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).