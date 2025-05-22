BALLERINA First Reactions Land As Lionsgate Comes Under Fire For "Encouraging" Positive Social Media Posts

We're now just a couple of weeks away from the release of Ballerina, and the social media embargo for the John Wick spin-off movie has lifted.
The first reactions are mostly positive, and it sounds like Ballerina is a worthy addition to this incredibly popular franchise. Star Ana de Armas comes in for universal praise and the action sequences are said to be top-notch, but quite a few posts mention that the story is lacking.
Somewhat surprisingly, Keanu Reeves' appearance as John Wick is also said to be detrimental to the movie overall.
The response isn't exactly glowing across the board, but Lionsgate probably didn't need to worry too much about these social media reactions... certainly not enough to send out the following email!
The studio has come under fire for "encouraging" positive social posts while asking critics to hold their more mixed or negative takes for their full reviews, but their reps are insisting that the email was taken out of context.
Check out some X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.
"Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."
Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).