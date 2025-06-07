"They're Making Two Separate Movies": JOHN WICK Director On The Problem With Action Scenes In Superhero Movies

&quot;They're Making Two Separate Movies&quot;: JOHN WICK Director On The Problem With Action Scenes In Superhero Movies

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has shared his take on where movies are going wrong when it comes to action scenes, and highlights a glaring issue he repeatedly sees in comic book adaptations.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: John Wick
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Superhero movies frequently deliver epic, awe-inspiring action scenes. However, when something like John Wick comes along, it still somehow feels like a breath of fresh air (as did the grounded, bloody fights we saw in Daredevil: Born Again). 

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski was asked to share his thoughts on the mistakes he sees other action franchises making. 

While he wasn't taking a shot at the comic book genre—this isn't a Martin Scorsese situation—Stahelski did share some insightful thoughts on where the likes of Marvel and DC might be going wrong. Overall, he makes some compelling arguments:

"Please make sure you print this: This is only my opinion and my opinion is no better or worse than anybody else’s. Some things I think don’t work might work for some people. It’s the execution. Like with Die Hard. There’s not a lot of action, the whole thing takes place on three floors of a building, but John McClane is a great character. When he runs through the glass barefoot, I’m [frick]ing in — that’s what you have to do. I could do the exact same choreography that’s in John Wick, but if you didn’t love Keanu Reeves as John Wick, we wouldn’t be talking right now."

"For the longest time, [the industry consensus] was, 'It’s not about the action, it’s about the story.' That’s not true. And then there was, 'It’s not about stories, it’s about the action.' That’s not true! You have to conceive the whole thing together."

"So biggest problem with action movies is people think they’re making two separate movies. The story doesn’t stop just because there’s punching and kicking. In some of the superhero stuff, when a second unit guy is doing half the movie, everything looks different during the action. Even the coloring and editing is different. [The film] never feels aligned. So if you don’t want to shoot your own action, then don’t do the movie. Whether it’s Steven Spielberg or Christopher Nolan or Guy Ritchie or the Wachowskis, they all shoot their own action."

It's no secret that Marvel Studios has been known to tell directors to get on with the story, leaving them to worry about the special effects and action scenes. 

Perhaps the best example of what Stahelski is referring to is 2018's Black Panther. The movie is widely considered a masterpiece by many fans (and rightfully so), but the final act battle between T'Challa and Erik Killmonger felt largely out of place. It was heavy on VFX and didn't fit into the tone established before they clashed. 

The Russo Brothers have always been pretty hands-on with action, as has Destin Daniel Cretton, so Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hopefully won't suffer from the issues detailed by the John Wick helmer above.

What are your thoughts on Stahelski's assessment?

Our Opinion Was Not Really Noted: JOHN WICK Director Chad Stahelski Slams THE CONTINENTAL Spin-Off
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/7/2025, 10:25 AM
I agree and disagree. Part of the charm with superheroes is how a simple bank robbery can turn into a revelation that a villain is building a nuclear reactor in the middle of Manhattan in the hopes of opening an ancient portal. Or a villain who has a group of mercenaries trying to steal a virus and the team's witch causes a massive explosion during the battle and now the team has to face the government. It's things like that which make superhero films such a fantastic adventure.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/7/2025, 10:43 AM
@SonOfAGif -

He's not saying having the action is bad, he's more pointing out how disjointed making these movies can be, and the noticeable difference that you get when a director isn't the one filming the action scenes, you end up with fight scenes that don't flow in a generic way with the rest of the movie.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/7/2025, 10:25 AM
The poor puppy, you jerk...
Vigor
Vigor - 6/7/2025, 10:37 AM
The story definitely continued in civil war during the airport scene. I loved that. It had some action-pausing dialogue which may have been clunky at parts. But it worked

