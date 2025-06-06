"Our Opinion Was Not Really Noted": JOHN WICK Director Chad Stahelski Slams THE CONTINENTAL Spin-Off

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has slated The Continental TV series, revealing that neither he nor Keanu Reeves were listened to. He also sheds some light on what comes next for the assassin.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick
Source: ActioNewz.com

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski helmed the four John Wick movies, all of which have been huge critical and commercial successes. The first big screen spin-off, Ballerina, is now playing in theaters, and the movie (which includes a cameo appearance from Keanu Reeves' assassin) is off to a strong start.

In contrast, The Continental: From the World of John Wick TV series on Peacock drew mixed reviews and came and went without leaving much of a lasting impact. It boasted a solid cast, including Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, but Winston Scott's early years lacked that John Wick magic.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter (via ActioNewz.com), Stahelski confirmed that neither he nor Reeves were closely involved with the show...and that he wasn't a fan of what The Continental tried to be. 

"Keanu and I were — I wouldn’t say sidelined, but our opinion was heard and not really noted. [The studio] tried to convince me they knew what they were doing. A group of individuals thought they had the magic sauce. But if you take out Basil Iwanyk’s producing intuitiveness, if you take out Keanu’s way of delivering quirky dialogue and if you take out all the visuals I have in my head from Wong Kar-wai, anime, Leone, Bernardo Bertucci or Andrei Tchaikovsky...then it’s not the same thing. They thought this was as easy as using anamorphic lenses, do a kooky hotel, put in weird dialogue, and insert crime drama."

"If you saw our process, you’d be like, 'You’re telling me this billion dollar franchise does it this way?' I’m scouting my next film in London and we saw a cool location yesterday which totally changed the second act. We rewrote the whole thing. I find great cast members and rewrite their parts constantly. That’s what makes [the movies] so good and organic — we’re constantly upgrading. But the studio likes to know what they’re getting for their buck and want to lock a script for budget reasons. While we’re saying, “Just write the check, we’ll see you at the finish line."

Looking to the future, it appears the John Wick franchise will remain in theaters as another spin-off is on the way, this time centred around Caine. However, don't expect another cameo appearance from Reeves. 

"The Donny Yen spinoff doesn’t have the John Wick character," Stahelski confirmed. "It’s got Donny Yen and it’s an ode to kung fu movies. If John Wick 1 was about Charles Bronson and Lee Marvin, this is about Chow Yun-fat, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai. So I think that one is a little easier to get it across to audiences because it’s in a sub-genre of what we love."

John Wick: Chapter 4 served as a farewell for the title character (Ballerina takes place during the events of Parabellum), and for Stahelski, he's sticking with that likely being the end of the road for the character. 

"The studio would very much will it into existence, I’m sure, at some point," the filmmaker mused. "Look, they’ve been great and they’ve asked us to really try and we have a really good couple of ideas and we’re going to try." 

It's hard to imagine John Wick remaining on the shelf for too long, but spending the next few years focusing on building this world before the lead character returns for an Avengers-level team-up might not be the worst idea in the world. Just don't bank on The Continental being part of it. 

Stay tuned for updates on the John Wick franchise as we have them. 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2025, 12:08 PM
The Continental should have been an Anthology series with each episode focusing on a different assassin who had their own mission but the connecting piece was that they were all staying at the Continental at the same time.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/6/2025, 12:09 PM
I thought John Wick 5 was already pretty much confirmed by trades but aight.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/6/2025, 12:09 PM
They could do a crossover with Wick, Ballerina, Nobody, and Atomic Blonde...
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 12:16 PM
There is basically no interest Mary Sue girlboss Ballerina.

It's been out for a long time and still isn't online.

Its studio wouldn't allow anyone to post a single sentence of constructive criticism about it.

They have no faith in it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2025, 1:17 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it just came out, maybe you should leave your parents basement every once in awhile. This movie will have sexy legs just like the lead. Walk-ups are what make these movies successful
Irregular
Irregular - 6/6/2025, 12:10 PM
"They thought this was as easy as using anamorphic lenses, do a kooky hotel, put in weird dialogue, and insert crime drama."

Legit anytime a writer says "They understand the source material".

The show was terrible.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/6/2025, 12:40 PM
@Irregular - It had a good soundtract though. For whatever that's worth.
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/6/2025, 12:10 PM
Had no idea Wong Kar-Wai influenced the aesthetic of Wick but in retrospect it makes a lot of sense. Beautiful rain in the dead of night; sad and lonely men yearning for a connection that’s impossible to achieve. If only Tony Leung did more gun-fu…
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:12 PM

They blew it, now all the big ego big mouths are enjoying sh!tting on it. Hollywood at its finest.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/6/2025, 12:16 PM
I love the John Wick movies and I'm gunna see Ballerina. I didn't watch a second of this, and these comments just cement my reasoning why.

Mel Gibson being in it didn't help matters. If it was good I'd deal with it, but I'm not going to watch him AND it be bad.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/6/2025, 12:43 PM
@SATW42 - You're not missing anything. It doesn't impact or change the way you'll watch the movies. The worst sin it committed is that it's entirely forgettable.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 12:18 PM
The Hollywood wokies of the 2020s are not all the same Hollywood wokies of the early 2010s.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2025, 1:19 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - the pervs that hang out with Jeffrey are still the same though
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 12:20 PM
I skipped it, having multiple characters doing the exact same thing as Wick and surviving those same extreme circumstances just kinda diminishes Wick being Wick as he's suppose to be the only one who can do it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 12:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

It looks like most people are skipping it.

It's not online.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/6/2025, 12:27 PM
Show was shit.

"They thought this was as easy as using anamorphic lenses, do a kooky hotel, put in weird dialogue, and insert crime drama."

Facts.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 12:53 PM
Andrei Tchaikovsky lol
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/6/2025, 12:57 PM
"We know way better than those pesky original creators, why should we care what they have to say ? We'll do our own John Wick, with blackjack and hookers !"
grif
grif - 6/6/2025, 1:16 PM
nobody talks about this thing ever
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2025, 1:19 PM
I haven’t seen The Continental but I thought the series looked fun from the trailers (and I’m pretty sure was well received to an extent aswell) so I’ll definitely check it out

Also them constantly rewriting and such the films shows how doing that is just a natural part of the creative process and isn’t just limited to Marvel etc.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2025, 1:21 PM
Ballerina will get a sequel or she'll show up in the next John Wick. There's it nothing different between her character and John. The same badass formula. Too bad Andrew Tate and magtards are warping the minds of dipshits who didn't have Dads when they grew up right @MakeAmericaGrea

