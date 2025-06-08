LILO AND STITCH Retains Box Office Top Spot As BALLERINA Trips With $25 Million Debut

LILO AND STITCH Retains Box Office Top Spot As BALLERINA Trips With $25 Million Debut

Lionsgate's first John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, came in under expectations at the domestic box office this weekend, leaving Disney's Lilo and Stitch to hold on to the No. 1 spot...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2025
Disney's live-action Lilo and Stitch movie continues to pack in audiences worldwide, and is well on its way to becoming the year's first billion dollar release.

The family-friendly adventure claimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the third consecutive weekend with $32.5 million from 4,185 venues, and has now taken in a total of $335.8 million domestically and $772 million globally.

Unfortunately, things aren't looking quite as positive for Ballerina.

Lionsgate's first John Wick spin-off, starring Ana de Armas as a dancer-turned-assassin, debuted behind already modest expectations with $25 million from 3,409 North American theaters. The R-rated action flick took in another $26 million from 82 countries overseas for a global start of $51 million. Ballerina had a reported production budget of $90 million, which is significantly more than the first three John Wick films.

Despite decent reviews and an A- CinemaScore, Ballerina simply doesn't seem to have enticed much of the John Wick franchise's fanbase into theaters this weekend.

“This is a weak opening for an action thriller spin-off,” says analyst David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Audiences are enthusiastic about the movie, they just aren’t attending in big numbers.”

Elsewhere in the box office charts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning dropped to No. 3 with $15 million from 3,496 theaters in its third weekend of release. Karate Kid: Legends took fourth place with $8.7 million in its second weekend in theaters, and Final Destination: Bloodlines rounded out the top five with $6.4 million from 2,867 locations in its fourth weekend.

We have some potential heavy hitters such as 28 Years Later, Elio, How To Train Your Dragon and F1 still to come this month. Will one of them manage to knock Lilo and Stitch off the top spot?

The new movie's synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Newcomer Maia Kealoha plays Lilo, and the cast also includes Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee. Chris Sanders once again voices Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

LordMushu
LordMushu - 6/8/2025, 7:45 PM
Nice! Loved Lilo and stitch!
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/8/2025, 7:49 PM
@LordMushu - how’d you like it compared to the original?
Knightstar
Knightstar - 6/8/2025, 7:48 PM
Ideologes will never learn...
cubichy
cubichy - 6/8/2025, 7:54 PM
Lilo and stitch was ok, they didn't have the whale guy, and the Nani needed more curves, like in the toon version. But its the same story, I found it boring. Ballerina was way better, a bit over the top with violence, but I enjoyed it. John Wick shows up and hands her her ass. It's basically black widow and the red room. The best movie of the year is Karate Kid: Legend, go see it, it was the BEST.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2025, 7:55 PM
ghostwax
ghostwax - 6/8/2025, 7:58 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2025, 8:08 PM
@ghostwax -
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/8/2025, 8:03 PM
Wtf happened to Mission Impossible? That franchise got better with every movie up until Fallout, which was one of the best action movies ever and I'm pretty sure it hit near a billion dollars. Then they try to close the series out and release 2 mid tier movies that all of a sudden no one cares about? Weird.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2025, 8:10 PM
@Ryguy88 - Bad writers, apperently the last two had the same crew from fallout, all but one writer sapposidly.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/8/2025, 8:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Fallout was great because the narrative stayed focused and the set pieces were great. Dead Reckoning was way too all over the place and dragged between set pieces, which weren't as good as the previous 3 movies. I haven't seen the latest one yet.the plane stuff looks cool but it looks like the plot drags again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2025, 8:18 PM
@Ryguy88 - Skipped the last one entirely, reckoning was just that bad. Worst villain in the entire franchise and Ghost Protocol had a villain who I only vaguely remember because of how forgetable his death scene was, something to do with a briefcase and falling on some parked cars.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/8/2025, 8:20 PM
@Ryguy88 - that's your opinion about mid-tier. I would argue that The Final Reckoning is one of the best entries in the series and a great way to close out the franchise.

The reality though is that the box office market has changed heavily since covid. Movies that are high quality and once could have procured half a billion or more at the box office now struggle. Many people would rather just stay home and wait until the film comes out on streaming. Lilo & Stitch isn't the definiton of a high quality film, but its a feel good movie that appeals to the masses, particularly for kids, so its going to make bank. You gotta remember that Fallout came out in 2018. And even if Tom saved cinema through covid and delivered the mega box office hit (and high quality flick too) Top Gun: Maverick, that doesn't mean all other films will be like that. Heck, take comic book films. Several years ago, the idea of a Marvel movie (regardless of quality) not hitting 500 or 600 mil easily would have been unheard of. Now most of those movies are struggling to even break even. So its a widespread issue that is affecting multiple franchises, companies, genres, etc.

The Final Reckoning, btw (since this isn't mentioned in the article), is sitting at over 450 million globally, and this does not include updated totals from a number of foreign countries. For example, it was a major opening hit in China the other week and opened big there, but box office totals since last weekend for China have not come in yet according to the link below (also check out the figure for domestic). This film has some more longevity to it...

https://www.the-numbers.com/movie/Mission-Impossible-The-Final-Reckoning-(2025)#tab=box-office
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2025, 8:23 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Holy shit, it's Tom Cruise himself
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/8/2025, 8:19 PM
Ohana means family
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/8/2025, 8:22 PM
Yikes. That's a pretty impressive cast for it to be making so little money. Are people having action movie fatigue?

