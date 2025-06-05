BALLERINA's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - But It's The Lowest Rated JOHN WICK Movie To Date

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

There's been some scepticism surrounding the movie, particularly after reports of issues on set. However, Lionsgate would later deny that Chad Stahelski had to step in and take charge of things from Len Wiseman, a filmmaker with a spotty track record at best (his credits include Underworld and Total Recall).

Still, de Armas has showcased her action star abilities in No Time to Die, and it sounds like she and Wiseman have delivered with this first big screen John Wick spin-off.

The review embargo for Ballerina lifted last night, and critics have mostly positive things to say. While it doesn't sound like the movie breaks any new ground, de Armas is being unanimously praised, and most seem eager for a sequel.

"[Ana] de Armas is a magnetic presence with all the right moves," writes The Hollywood Reporter, "and Wiseman’s muscular direction — along with DP Romain Lacourbas’ sleek visuals and an unrelenting pace that never lets up on the violence for long — makes for mindless summer action entertainment with a lot of style."

Variety, meanwhile, explains, "'Ballerina' is a worthy entry in the 'John Wick' canon, though I say that as someone who doesn’t think the 'John Wick' canon is all that. By the end, Ana de Armas has proved that fighting like a girl and fighting like a guy need not be appreciably different, especially if they’re all fighting like a video game."

In a 3* review, Empire concludes, "The story is a bit slight, but it’s fun to watch Ana de Armas punch, shoot, stab and blast everything and everyone in her way. A Wick-edly entertaining addition to one of cinema’s best action franchises."

Digital Spy awards it the same score: "If all you want is two hours of action that's worthy of the John Wick series though, then Ballerina will prove an ideal watch as it has some excellent set pieces that are stylishly executed. It's just a frustration that not everything else is en pointe."

IGN was full of praise with an 8/10 review that reveals, "In spite of a slow start, Ballerina proves she belongs in The World of John Wick with fight choreography that’s every bit as creative (and fun) as anything else the series has given us and a story and character that stand on their own." Rolling Stone was less impressed, pointing out, "'Ballerina' is not the 'John Wick' spin-off you're looking for."

Finally, IndieWire sees great potential in a Ballerina franchise. "A bigger, more confident sequel might be just what this franchise needs to enjoy a peaceful transition of power," the site points out, "and to make good on the full potential of a Hollywood action movie that meaningfully tries to iterate on John Wick instead of just copying his moves."

With these reviews comes a Rotten Tomatoes score. As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, the movie sits at an impressive 78% on the review aggregator based on 82 reviews.

That's the lowest score yet for the franchise, as 2014's John Wick received 86% from critics. John Wick: Chapter 2 has 89%, as does John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. John Wick: Chapter 4 remains the best-reviewed instalment with 94%. The Continental: From the World of John Wick TV series has only 63%.

Ballerina arrives in theaters this weekend.