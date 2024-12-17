SCREAM: Mason Gooding Set To Return As Chad Meeks-Martin For Seventh Movie In Iconic Slasher Franchise

SCREAM: Mason Gooding Set To Return As Chad Meeks-Martin For Seventh Movie In Iconic Slasher Franchise

The boy who just won't die, Chad Meeks-Martin, is the first member of the previous movies' "Core Four" to return for the upcoming Scream 7...

Dec 17, 2024
Scream fans have been wondering if every connection to the previous two movies in the franchise would be scrapped following the departures of leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega earlier this year, but we now have confirmation that at least one actor from the fifth and sixth films in the iconic slasher franchise will return for Scream 7.

THR reports that Mason Gooding will reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin alongside Neve Campbell and new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

There's no word on whether the final member of the "Core Four," Jasmin Savoy Brown, will be back as Gooding's character's sister Mindy.

There's been some speculation that Gooding might have agreed to return to be Ghostface's opening kill, which would make sense if the studio is planning a soft reboot. This could be easier said than done, however, as Chad has proved to be harder to kill than John McLane in the past.

Campbell and new director Kevin Williamson recently announced that the seventh movie - which is seemingly being referred to as Scream 7 (ditching the Roman numerals) for the time being - is set to hit theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

A recent rumor may have revealed some story details. Though nothing major was disclosed, if you'd rather know as little as possible about the movie going in, here's your spoiler warning.

According to scooper MTTSH, Scream 7 "will have two main storylines, one about Sid and her friends from the neighborhood, and the second one about Sid's teen daughter Taylor (could be a codename) and her friends. Each of them will have to deal with Ghostface."

If accurate, this wouldn't necessarily contradict previous rumors, which claimed that the story will revolve around Sidney, Gale Weathers, and some new characters defending Sid's family from some kind of Ghostface cult.

There have been conflicting reports about exactly how many masked maniacs will be targetting our returning heroes, but we have heard that there will be a "big time jump" following the events of the last movie, presumably to allow for Sidney's children to have grown to appropriate slasher movie age.

Previous reports have also claimed that this film will be at least partially set in a new town (ie, not Woodsboro), and is being developed as the first instalment in a new trilogy.

Patrick Dempsey is said to be in talks to return as Sidney's husband, Detective Mark Kincaid, but that's yet to be confirmed.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/17/2024, 12:02 PM
Will he actually die this time?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/17/2024, 12:05 PM
@MasterMix - We can only bloody hope.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/17/2024, 12:29 PM
How I feel about scream series characters easily forgetable with sequel be made movies are fun to watch for horror fans only guess find out how killer is connected reason for doing what there doing begin sometimes answer predictable find answer before movie ends .,

See scream take place on cruise ship be fun have some parts lead into amusement park, that be different don’t see to often in horror movies done goood

