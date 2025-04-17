SINNERS Set To Sink Its Teeth Into $40M-$45M Debut; Powerful New Critics TV Spot Released

Ryan Coogler's Sinners arrives in theaters this Friday amid overwhelmingly positive reviews, and Warner Bros. has released a new teaser featuring some of the praise that's being heaped upon the Black Panther director's first foray into the horror genre.

We also have the latest box office updates, and Sinners is expected to take in $40 million to $45 million (some analysts believe it could end up north of $50 million) in its domestic box office debut, as well as another $10 million to $15 million from overseas markets.

Will this be enough to dethrone the mighty Minecraft Movie? It's a long shot. The family-friendly video game adaptation will likely take in $40 million to $45 million in its third weekend of release. Good news for Warner Bros. either way, as the studio now looks set to claim both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Sinners has a reported production budget of $90 million (not factoring in global marketing expenses). The film was sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes up until yesterday, when one outlet gave the movie a negative review.

Check out the new teaser, which is set to a rendition of traditional Irish folk song "Will Ye Go Lassie, Go?," at the link below.

This Friday we are all Sinners. Get tickets now for #SinnersMovie - only in theaters and @imax Friday. Get tickets: https://t.co/WzS6zgBr4o pic.twitter.com/1NdXBuIhAy — SinnersMovie (@SinnersMovie) April 16, 2025

Sinners features a certain sequence that I'm sure will either make or break the movie for a lot of people. It's one of the most audacious choices I can recall seeing in any mainstream release, and it absolutely elevated the film for me. pic.twitter.com/Maj621WlLF — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) April 11, 2025

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.