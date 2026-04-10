Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie

Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie

Thanks to a promo poster and a Cannes Film Festival listing, we have a first look and some plot details for Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced last year, and we finally have some details along with a first look at a promotional poster featuring star Sophie Thatcher.

The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."

Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.

Her Private Hell will be presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival this May. The film also stars Charles Melton, Havana Rose Liu and Diego Calva.

You can check out the full Cannes lineup below.

COMPETITION
Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The Man I Love, Ira Sachs

Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski

Moulin, László Nemes

The Birthday Party, Léa Mysius

Fjord, Cristian Mungiu

Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre

Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer

Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada

Hope, Na Hong-jin

Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Unknown, Arthur Harari

All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach

Another Day, Jeanne Herry

Coward, Lukas Dhont

The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi

Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar

UN CERTAIN REGARD
All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun

Everytime, Sandra Wollner

Club Kid, Jordan Firstman

I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi

The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli

Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah

Iron Boy, Louis Clichy

Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala

Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs

Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi

Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel

Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

SPECIAL SCREENINGS
John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh

Avedon, Ron Howard

Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille

Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani

L’affaire Marie-Claire, Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller

Cantona, David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas

CANNES PREMIERE
Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff

Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta

Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil

The Match, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller

Jim Queen, Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athane

Colony, Yeon Sang-ho

Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico

Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux

OUT OF COMPETITION

Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn

L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq

 L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui

La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry

Karma, Guillaume Canet

The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori – opening film

Diamond, Andy Garcia

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Werwulf: When Can We Expect To See The First Trailer For Robert Eggers' Medieval Horror Movie?
Related:

Werwulf: When Can We Expect To See The First Trailer For Robert Eggers' Medieval Horror Movie?
GREMLINS 3: Jenna Ortega Rumored To Be Have Been Offered Lead Role In Long-Awaited Threequel
Recommended For You:

GREMLINS 3: Jenna Ortega Rumored To Be Have Been Offered Lead Role In Long-Awaited Threequel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder