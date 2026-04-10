Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced last year, and we finally have some details along with a first look at a promotional poster featuring star Sophie Thatcher.
The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."
Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.
Her Private Hell will be presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival this May. The film also stars Charles Melton, Havana Rose Liu and Diego Calva.
You can check out the full Cannes lineup below.
COMPETITION
Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski
Moulin, László Nemes
The Birthday Party, Léa Mysius
Fjord, Cristian Mungiu
Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada
Hope, Na Hong-jin
Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Unknown, Arthur Harari
All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
Another Day, Jeanne Herry
Coward, Lukas Dhont
The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet
Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi
Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar
UN CERTAIN REGARD
All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode
Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun
Everytime, Sandra Wollner
Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
Iron Boy, Louis Clichy
Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala
Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs
Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi
Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
Avedon, Ron Howard
Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson
Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani
L’affaire Marie-Claire, Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller
Cantona, David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas
CANNES PREMIERE
Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff
Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta
Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil
The Match, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller
Jim Queen, Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athane
Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico
Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux
OUT OF COMPETITION
Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq
L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui
La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry
Karma, Guillaume Canet
The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori – opening film
Diamond, Andy Garcia