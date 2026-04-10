Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's (The Neon Demon, Drive, Only God Forgives) latest project, Her Private Hell, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced last year, and we finally have some details along with a first look at a promotional poster featuring star Sophie Thatcher.

The official synopsis reads: "As a strange mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis and unleashes an elusive deadly presence, a troubled young woman sets out in search of her father. During this quest, her fate crosses that of an American GI engaged in a desperate journey to snatch his daughter from Hell."

Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett, Heretic, Companion) plays the "troubled young woman," and we have heard that the film will feature Refn's usual blend of surreal imagery and extreme violence.

Her Private Hell will be presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival this May. The film also stars Charles Melton, Havana Rose Liu and Diego Calva.

#HerPrivateHell directed by Nicolas Winding Refn will be presented Out of Competition at the Cannes Film Festival



10 years after his last film The Neon Demon, presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, the Danish filmmaker is back with a work as terrifying as it is… pic.twitter.com/gNwlL8OzAV — byNWR Official (@NicolasWR) April 9, 2026

Behind the scenes on HER PRIVATE HELL with Nicolas Winding Refn. pic.twitter.com/0L1xOQV0WW — NEON (@neonrated) June 12, 2025

You can check out the full Cannes lineup below.

COMPETITION

Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen



The Man I Love, Ira Sachs



Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski

Moulin, László Nemes

The Birthday Party, Léa Mysius

Fjord, Cristian Mungiu

Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre

Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer



Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada

Hope, Na Hong-jin



Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Unknown, Arthur Harari

All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach

Another Day, Jeanne Herry

Coward, Lukas Dhont

The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi

Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar

UN CERTAIN REGARD

All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode



Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun



Everytime, Sandra Wollner

Club Kid, Jordan Firstman



I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi



The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli

Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah

Iron Boy, Louis Clichy

Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala

Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs

Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi

Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel

Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh



Avedon, Ron Howard



Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille



Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani

L’affaire Marie-Claire, Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller

Cantona, David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas

CANNES PREMIERE

Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff



Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta

Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil

The Match, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller



Jim Queen, Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athane



Colony, Yeon Sang-ho



Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico

Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux



OUT OF COMPETITION



Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn

L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq



L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui

La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry



Karma, Guillaume Canet

The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori – opening film



Diamond, Andy Garcia