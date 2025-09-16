THE HOUSEMAID: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Are Keeping Twisted Secrets In First Trailer

THE HOUSEMAID: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Are Keeping Twisted Secrets In First Trailer

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for The Housemaid, a new thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried from director Paul Feig...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Following some brief teasers and a series of character posters, Lionsgate has released the first trailer for The Housemaid, director Paul Feig's adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The movie follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman recently released from prison who manages to secure a job as a housekeeper for a wealthy family. Millie works to gain the family's trust and becomes closer to the married couple (Seyfried and Sklenar), but soon begins to suspect that some dark secrets may be hiding beneath the facade of happiness and decadence. 

If you know anything about the book, you may be aware that Millie might just be hiding a few secrets of her own.

Feig and the film’s stars shared the first footage from the movie earlier this year during CinemaCon.

“Tension and scares and comedy are so wrapped together,” Feig explained about why he was drawn to helming a thriller despite being known for comedy projects. “It was a dream come true.”

Sweeney added. “I’m a big book lover — I love reading books. I could not put it down. I ended up reading all three in one week. There’s characters that are flawed, and they are messy.”

Check out the trailer below, let us know what you think in the comments section.

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig.

ANACONDA: Story Details And First Look At Paul Rudd And Jack Black In Meta Horror Reboot Revealed
Related:

ANACONDA: Story Details And First Look At Paul Rudd And Jack Black In "Meta" Horror Reboot Revealed
THE HOUSEMAID Character Posters Pit Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Against Each Other In Intense Thriller
Recommended For You:

THE HOUSEMAID Character Posters Pit Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Against Each Other In Intense Thriller

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/16/2025, 4:36 PM
@MarkCassidy - You’ve made your preference clear. Now please fix the thumbnail for us Seyfried fans.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/16/2025, 4:40 PM
@Lisa89 - 😂 actually didn't mean to crop it so close.
Skestra
Skestra - 9/16/2025, 4:44 PM
@MarkCassidy - That's pretty funny actually. 🤣
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/16/2025, 4:51 PM
@MarkCassidy - no no, keep it, it's perfect as it is
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/16/2025, 4:47 PM
User Comment Image


Sydney Sweeney
Forthas
Forthas - 9/16/2025, 4:48 PM
Looks like one of the numerous "Hand that Rocks The Cradle: ripoff. I will wait until the meta critic reviews!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder