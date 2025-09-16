THE HOUSEMAID: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Are Keeping Twisted Secrets In First Trailer

Following some brief teasers and a series of character posters, Lionsgate has released the first trailer for The Housemaid, director Paul Feig's adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The movie follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman recently released from prison who manages to secure a job as a housekeeper for a wealthy family. Millie works to gain the family's trust and becomes closer to the married couple (Seyfried and Sklenar), but soon begins to suspect that some dark secrets may be hiding beneath the facade of happiness and decadence.

If you know anything about the book, you may be aware that Millie might just be hiding a few secrets of her own.

Feig and the film’s stars shared the first footage from the movie earlier this year during CinemaCon.

“Tension and scares and comedy are so wrapped together,” Feig explained about why he was drawn to helming a thriller despite being known for comedy projects. “It was a dream come true.”

Sweeney added. “I’m a big book lover — I love reading books. I could not put it down. I ended up reading all three in one week. There’s characters that are flawed, and they are messy.”

Check out the trailer below, let us know what you think in the comments section.

What secrets lurk behind the Winchester's door?



Get your initial clues in this first look at The Housemaid, in cinemas December 26#TheHousemaid pic.twitter.com/t6ROljserB — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) September 10, 2025

Make yourself at home. The Housemaid: coming to theaters December 19. pic.twitter.com/zg1IUYLDLJ — The Housemaid (@HousemaidMovie) September 16, 2025

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig.