THE LONG WALK Spoilers: Find Out How Francis Lawrence's Adaptation Alters The Ending Of Stephen King's Book

Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence's The Long Walk is now in theaters, and the feature adaptation of Stephen King's novel makes a few major changes to the ending...

Sep 14, 2025
Lionsgate's The Long Walk is now in theaters, and it is an undeniably powerful, gruelling experience. Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and written by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), this adaptation is mostly faithful (some characters are altered or omitted) to Stephen King's original story - but it does make some big changes to the ending of the book.

The Long Walk focuses on a group of young men in a dystopian version of America who "volunteer" for an annual walking contest that means certain death for all but one of them.

Each contestant must keep his pace above 4 miles per hour (6.4 km/h). If a player drops below this speed for 30 seconds for any reason, he gets a warning. If they get three warnings and fail to resume pace after 30 seconds, they are eliminated with a bullet to the head (if they're lucky).

The winner receives a cash prize, and one wish.

Major spoilers follow.

In the movie, the final two contestants are Ray Garraty (Cooper Hoffman) and Pete McVries (David Jonsson), who form a very close bond on their journey. Ray, whose anti-authoritarian father was executed by the Major (Mark Hamill) for political opposition, tells Pete that, if he wins, he will wish for one of the guard's guns and exact his revenge.

In the book, it's actually Ray and Stebbins who make it to the end (Pete sits down and accepts his fate), with Stebbins ultimately dropping dead from exhaustion and leaving Ray as the winner. Ray doesn't shoot the Major, however, as he spots a mysterious, shadowy figure (possibly representing Death) beckoning to him in the distance and makes his way towards it.

Things play out very differently in the movie.

With a crowd of spectators and news crews gathered, Pete decides that he can't go on any more and sits down, but Ray convinces his friend to keep going for just a little longer. Pete trudges on, unaware that Ray has stopped walking, thus sacrificing himself to allow Pete to live. The Major shoots Ray in the head as he utters his last words, "I'm sorry, mom."

Pete wishes for a gun, and kills the Major to honor Ray. He then turns and walks off into the darkness.

“The goal with the ending was, and I hope we achieved it, was to make it really surprising and unexpected for Constant Readers who are fans of Stephen King and the book but not to piss them off,” Mollner tells USA Today. “Even though it's a little different, it still feels like it's got the same spirit. So far, the fans of the book that I've talked to feel that way and that just warms my heart when I hear that.”

Have you been to see The Long Walk? If so, what did you make of the ending?

"From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2 , and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?"

AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/14/2025, 3:11 PM
Decent movie. Would have been better if they went with someone else instead of Mark Hamill, all I heard was the Joker everytime he talked and it took me out of the movie.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/14/2025, 4:33 PM
Movie was captivating and felt it was enough to get invested in the plight of the main characters. Not read the book, but heard about the book ending prior to watching the movie, the movie version makes sense I suppose but honestly feel the book ending would have worked better.

Going on how the movie portrays it Ray's desire for empty revenge is a clearly bad thing, he's not seeking systemic change as we're initially led to believe, he just wants to get revenge for his dad's death. Pete is the one to hammer this home to Ray. It won't fix the system that resulted in the death of his father.

The Major, despite the movie not really acknowledging it, is just a cog in the system. Killing him won't fix anything. It's even something that is partially implied during the bridge sequence to be something the Major wants, the idea of the youth being so angry and hate filled to keep go on.

Throughout the film we see some of them lash out at the military and the deaths of the military members are meaningless, it's not really shown if the death of the Major has any impact either. It felt like the movie wanted it to be somewhat ambiguous as to if Pete would suffer any repercussions and how people reacted and I feel that kinda missed hammering the point of the movie home.

Ray making a self-sacrifice works in the sense of him wanting Pete to keep going, with Pete having saved him for a majority of the film, but Pete choosing to enact Ray's plan of revenge was a mistake if it's supposed to be 'honoring' Ray as opposed to showing that Pete has sunken to revenge like Ray - a collapse of Pete's optimism in this bleak world.

If you want to switch things around, then have the Ray sacrifice play out as it does in the film but have Pete be mentally broken by the sacrifice of Ray - making Ray's sacrifice in vain. Ray's attempt to save this piece of hope he see's in Pete would be meaningless. Pete would keep walking, broken and alone, paying off his remarks about always being someone who would just keep walking.

