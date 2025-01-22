THE TOXIC AVENGER: Macon Blair's "Unreleasable" Reboot Will Finally Hit Theaters Unrated This Year

We have good news for Toxie fans, as the radioactive ranger will officially return to the big screen in 2025.

Macon Blair's remake of low-budget Troma classic The Toxic Avenger, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role, debuted its first trailer back in October of 2023 before completely dropping off the radar.

Fans have been wondering about the status of the movie ever since, and earlier this year, a report claimed that the gory splatter-fest - which has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes - had been deemed "unreleasable" and "not safe enough to market."

Well, one distributor was willing to take a chance on Toxie, as Cinerverse and Bloody Disgusting have announced that the movie will get a theatrical release later this year.

Too gory? Unreleasable? Too outrageous for mainstream audiences?! Surprise! You asked for it, and now Cineverse will unleash Macon Blair's THE TOXIC AVENGER remake in theaters - UNRATED - this year. pic.twitter.com/cv2HypzXx5 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) January 21, 2025 Unmarketable? Unreleasable? Maybe even... Toxic? We heard your pleas so get ready to find out what hurts because we're bringing THE TOXIC AVENGER to theaters! pic.twitter.com/YYxyswB5mx — Cineverse 🎞️ (@Cineverse_ent) January 21, 2025

“I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film,” said Blair in a statement. “It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can’t wait to start working with the champs at Cinverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old.”

“’The Toxic Avenger’ isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one,” added Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. “Peter Dinklage’s transformative performance and Macon Blair’s fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity. This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage.”

Check out this sneak peek at @Legendary's The @ToxicAvenger where the Nasty Lads are confronted after they take hostages. pic.twitter.com/t7UFPvtJ0D — IGN (@IGN) September 29, 2023

“While the original film (which premiered in 1984 – almost 40 years ago!) followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III (Mitch Cohen), who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair’s contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own.

Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community. Even as this story exists on its own terms, the spirit undoubtedly remains connected to the original. Troma fans old and new will be pleased to know that the film has been rated “R” for violence and gore – as per Troma tradition.”

The Toxic Avenger was first introduced in the 1984 movie of the same name from indie studio Troma Entertainment, and has since gone on to achieve cult status with several sequels, a comic book series and even a short-lived 1991 children's animated show called The Toxic Crusaders.

The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, along with Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.