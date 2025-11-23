WERWULF: Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes A Transformation Of Her Own In New Set Photos From Robert Eggers' Next Movie

WERWULF: Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes A Transformation Of Her Own In New Set Photos From Robert Eggers' Next Movie

We have some more photos from the set of Robert Eggers' Werwulf here, and they reveal a much better look at Aaron Taylor Johnson, as well as a first glimpse of Lily-Rose Depp...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2025
Acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers (Nosferatu, The Witch, The Northman) is currently shooting his next movie, Werwulf, in Bourne wood near Farnham, England, and these latest photos from the set reveal a much better look at star Aaron Taylor Johnson along with several other main cast members.

The Kraven the Hunter star is playing the werewolf of the title, and while he does look pretty feral here, he doesn't seem to be transformed (at least, not fully). Previous set photos have shown the actor roaming around a hillside with blood covering his face and chest, so there's a chance he may not actually turn into a traditional "wolf man" at all.

The photos also feature Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and an almost unrecognizable Lily-Rose Depp, whose character appears to have a cleft lip.

Eggers also co-wrote the film with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Have a look at the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. Reports indicate that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf. Willem Dafoe is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 4:12 PM
I'd tap that. Blood, goo, my goo and all.

